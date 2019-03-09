Michigan State's Aaron Henry (11) guards Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis the first half. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

East Lansing — For about 20 minutes on Saturday night, Cassius Winston looked spent.

The heavy minutes all season played by the likely Big Ten Player of the Year appeared to finally be catching up Saturday as No. 9 Michigan State found itself trailing No. 7 Michigan by 12 late in the first half and by eight a few minutes into the second.

But as he has so many times this season, the junior point guard took over, helping spark a decisive, 25-4 second-half run and leading the Spartans to a 75-63 victory at Breslin Center. The win earned Michigan State (25-6, 16-4 Big Ten) a share of the conference title with Purdue and locked up the No. 1 seed in next week’s Big Ten tournament in Chicago.

BOX SCORE: Michigan State 75, Michigan 63

Winston scored 23 and handed out seven assists for the Spartans while Xavier Tillman scored 17 and Kenny Goins had nine points and 16 rebounds.

For Michigan (26-5, 15-5) it was a crushing defeat that left the Wolverines a game out of first place. They controlled the game early, but when Michigan State started its decisive 25-4 surge in the second half, the Wolverines had no answer.

Ignas Brazdeikis scored 20 for the Wolverines, but fouled out with 5:10 left. Jordan Poole scored 15 for Michigan

It was all Michigan for the better part of the first half as the Wolverines made seven of their first nine shots and were 10-for-15 to build a nine-point lead midway through the half. That advantage grew to 35-23 with just more than three minutes to play in the half before Michigan State started to show some life.

The Spartans got a dunk from Thomas Kithier, a drive and layup from Kyle Ahrens in transition and a Tillman dunk to cut the deficit to 35-29 headed to halftime.

Michigan State turned the ball over nine times, which led to 12 Michigan points. In the first meeting, the Spartans gave the ball up six times the entire game.

Each team dealt with its share of foul trouble as Winston sat the last four minutes with two fouls while Brazdeikis and Livers each played less than 10 minutes of the first half for the Wolverines after picking up a pair of fouls.

Michigan State built off the late first-half energy in the second, slowly chipping away at Michigan’s advantage. After a Brazdeikis 3-pointer gave the Wolverines a 48-40 lead, the Spartans went on a 10-2 surge to tie the score at 50 on a pair of free throws from Tillman with 10:47 to play

The run got to 19-4 as Winston continued to take over, scoring on a drive and layup to give Michigan State a 59-52 lead with 7:55 to play. The lead continued to grow as the surge reached 25-4 after a Winston runner gave Michigan State a 65-52 lead and finally came to an end with two free throws from Brazdeikis.

The Wolverines got within 10 late in the half but couldn’t get any closer as the Spartans completed the season sweep of their rival.

