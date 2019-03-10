CLOSE Bob Wojnowski, Matt Charboneau and James Hawkins break down MSU's win over UM The Detroit News

East Lansing – Michigan State won a Big Ten championship on Saturday night, and in the process, the Spartans landed another piece to the 2019 recruiting class.

Forward Julius Marble of Dallas Jesuit announced on Sunday he was committing to Michigan State. The 6-foot-8, 225-pounder was a fast riser as a senior and was on campus over the weekend, taking in the Spartans’ victory over Michigan.

Julius Marble (Photo: Twitter @julius_marble)

“First off I would like to thank God for putting me in this position!” Marble said in a post on Twitter. “Thank you to my family, friends, coaches, teammates, and JEZ NATION for supporting me through the years. With that said I’d like to announce my commitment to Michigan State University!”

Marble, who has drawn a three-star rating by 247Sports.com, becomes the third member of the class. Only one member of that class has signed -- 6-7 forward Malik Hall, rated the No. 53 player in the nation.

Michigan State also has a commitment from 6-2 guard Rocket Watts, the 32nd-ranked player in the nation who is playing this season at Spire Academy in Geneva, Ohio. The Detroit native did not sign in the early period, leading to speculation he would flip to another school. However, he reportedly plans to sign in April during the spring signing period..

Michigan State is also on the list for 6-7 forward Keion Brooks, the 22nd-ranked player in the country. He is considered as a favorite to head to Indiana with Kentucky making a late push. Brooks said he’ll make his announcement on Friday.

Marble was joined at Saturday’s game by Hall and four-star 2020 guard Cam’Ron Fletcher of St. Louis. Ypsilanti Lincoln freshman Emoni Bates was also at the game.

