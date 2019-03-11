LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

East Lansing — Tom Izzo is looking forward to getting after Nick Ward again.

Yes, the Michigan State coach yells at his players, and sometimes they yell back. That’s how it works for the Spartans, especially, as Izzo pointed out Monday, when there is a trust between player and coach.

But Izzo’s eager to get after the 6-foot-9 center because he hasn’t been able to for the last three weeks, as Ward sat out with a broken hand, limited to only shooting drills and working on his conditioning.

All that changes now as Ward is set to be back in the lineup when No. 6 Michigan State opens play in the Big Ten tournament on Friday in Chicago.

“I do expect Nick to play,” Izzo said Monday at his weekly news conference. “How much? I don’t know. He’ll practice a little more today. It won’t be totally live, but it will be some live play to see how he responds to that and then we’ll know more (about) down the stretch. But like I said, I’m 99 percent sure he’s gonna play, unless there’s a setback.”

Much of that playing time likely will be determined on how Ward’s conditioning has held up since he last played on Feb. 17, a win over Ohio State in which Ward injured his left shooting hand late in the first half.

MSU coach Tom Izzo says Spartans 'made their own history' with Saturday's victory over Michigan in East Lansing.

He’s been on the sidelines since, but it didn’t take long after surgery to repair the hand that Ward was back in the gym. From shooting to running on the treadmill and going through various drills, Ward has been working toward this return.

“He’s not gonna be in as good a shape, but he has been running and working out; it’s just different than playing,” Izzo said. “That will be interesting to see today. Then it’s how they pad that thing and how it works, and he’s had some opportunity to look at it.

“We’ve got four days and it will all be good for Nick. I know Nick is chomping at the bit. I think he’s gonna be very important for us to have back, No. 1 with his scoring ability down there and, No. 2 our bodies. We need bodies. Kenny (Goins) is going 37 minutes a game and Xavier (Tillman) about the same thing, and I’m not sure that’s healthy, especially if you’re trying to win three games.”

Once everyone is comfortable Ward is ready to play again, as it appears they are, the next move for Izzo and his staff will be how they work Ward back into the rotation.

Ward started all but one of the first 26 games of the season and was averaging 23 minutes a game. Since then, Tillman has moved into the starting lineup with his playing time jumping significantly. Before Ward’s injury, Tillman played 30 or more minutes in a game twice. Since Ward went out of the lineup, Tillman has played 30 or more minutes in four of five games, including 33 in Saturday’s victory over Michigan.

On top of that, Goins has continued to play heavy minutes, sitting only 1:22 of the Michigan game as the Spartans have relied more on freshman Thomas Kithier to spell Tillman and Goins. In that game, Ward pushed Izzo at halftime to let him suit up against the Wolverines, a move Izzo is glad he decided not to make as he welcomes Ward back this week.

“I would say that I think it’s gonna be perfect, and Xavier is looking forward to having his running mate back with him,” Izzo said. “What people don’t realize is those two have played pretty well together and we questioned that early in the year — can we do that? That's been the case.

“It’s not going to be easy these next couple of days. We’ll reinvent the wheel again. But at least I know the product I’m putting in there has been a very, very good product, where as some of the products I had put in there were just unknowns.”

Michigan State likely will stick with the same starting lineup Friday with Ward coming off the bench. How long that rotation lasts is anybody’s guess, but the longer the Spartans survive in the Big Ten tournament, the more time they have to work out the rotation.

“They say there’s always a silver lining in every cloud,” Izzo said. “Sometimes I never found that silver lining, but with Nick at halftime and wanting to play … I think there will be some frustrating moments for Nick and probably for us, but I think this is gonna be way more of a positive than a negative, and if we can play some games in this tournament, that helps him for the next tournament. So, (if you need) another reason to want to win games in Chicago, Nick Ward would be one of them.

“I’m kind of anxious to get after Nick a little bit (at practice). It’s gonna be fun.”

1. Michigan State (25-6, 16-4): A week after it looked like the Spartans played themselves out of a shot at a championship, they cruised past Nebraska, then rallied to beat Michigan at home, completing the season sweep of the Wolverines while earning a share of the conference title and locking up the No. 1 seed in next week’s Big Ten tournament. That trip should also include the return of Nick Ward, who will be coming back from a broken hand at the right time. Last week: 2.
1. Michigan State (25-6, 16-4): A week after it looked like the Spartans played themselves out of a shot at a championship, they cruised past Nebraska, then rallied to beat Michigan at home, completing the season sweep of the Wolverines while earning a share of the conference title and locking up the No. 1 seed in next week's Big Ten tournament. That trip should also include the return of Nick Ward, who will be coming back from a broken hand at the right time. Last week: 2.
2. Purdue (23-8, 16-4): The Boilermakers had the outright championship in their hands but couldn’t close the deal, losing on the road early in the week at Minnesota. They bounced back by taking care of business to knock off Northwestern and earn a share of the conference championship, capping off a season many didn’t think would end with a Big Ten title and leaving Matt Painter as a potential coach of the year. Last week: 1.
2. Purdue (23-8, 16-4): The Boilermakers had the outright championship in their hands but couldn't close the deal, losing on the road early in the week at Minnesota. They bounced back by taking care of business to knock off Northwestern and earn a share of the conference championship, capping off a season many didn't think would end with a Big Ten title and leaving Matt Painter as a potential coach of the year. Last week: 1.
3. Michigan (26-5, 15-5): The Wolverines had a shot at a share of the conference championship and looked good in the first half against Michigan State. But the Wolverines faltered in the second half to lose to their rival for the second time in two weeks, watching the Spartans raise a banner. Without injured forward Charles Matthews, the Wolverines now look to the conference tournament as a chance to win a championship. Last week: 3.
3. Michigan (26-5, 15-5): The Wolverines had a shot at a share of the conference championship and looked good in the first half against Michigan State. But the Wolverines faltered in the second half to lose to their rival for the second time in two weeks, watching the Spartans raise a banner. Without injured forward Charles Matthews, the Wolverines now look to the conference tournament as a chance to win a championship. Last week: 3.
4. Wisconsin (22-9, 14-6): The Badgers locked up fourth place and a double-bye in the conference tournament by beating Iowa early in the week before closing the regular season with a win at Ohio State. The Badgers closed the season winning five of the last six games and now look to continue that momentum at the Big Ten tournament. With senior Ethan Happ looking to make one last push, the Badgers could find themselves hoisting a championship trophy. Last week: 4.
4. Wisconsin (22-9, 14-6): The Badgers locked up fourth place and a double-bye in the conference tournament by beating Iowa early in the week before closing the regular season with a win at Ohio State. The Badgers closed the season winning five of the last six games and now look to continue that momentum at the Big Ten tournament. With senior Ethan Happ looking to make one last push, the Badgers could find themselves hoisting a championship trophy. Last week: 4.
5. Maryland (22-9, 13-7): The Terrapins halted a two-game skid by knocking off Minnesota in the regular-season finale. They were holding out hope Wisconsin would lose on Sunday afternoon, opening the door to finish fourth in the conference and earn the double-bye in the conference tournament. Instead, the Terps will be forced to play on Thursday with the chance to advance and face the Badgers in the quarterfinals. Last week: 5.
5. Maryland (22-9, 13-7): The Terrapins halted a two-game skid by knocking off Minnesota in the regular-season finale. They were holding out hope Wisconsin would lose on Sunday afternoon, opening the door to finish fourth in the conference and earn the double-bye in the conference tournament. Instead, the Terps will be forced to play on Thursday with the chance to advance and face the Badgers in the quarterfinals. Last week: 5.
6. Iowa (21-10, 10-10): The Hawkeyes had coach Fran McCaffrey back for the final game of the regular season after his two-game suspension, but even that couldn’t end a four-game skid to close the season. The Hawkeyes blew a 16-point lead in the second half at Nebraska on Sunday and enter the postseason losing five of six. They’ve got a spot in the NCAA Tournament, but momentum has long since left the Hawkeyes. Last week: 7.
6. Iowa (21-10, 10-10): The Hawkeyes had coach Fran McCaffrey back for the final game of the regular season after his two-game suspension, but even that couldn't end a four-game skid to close the season. The Hawkeyes blew a 16-point lead in the second half at Nebraska on Sunday and enter the postseason losing five of six. They've got a spot in the NCAA Tournament, but momentum has long since left the Hawkeyes. Last week: 7.
7. Minnesota (19-12, 9-11): The Golden Gophers have been living life on the bubble for the past few weeks but did themselves a big favor by beating Purdue early in the week. They’d probably be best served by not having an early exit in the Big Ten tournament after losing on the road against Maryland to close the regular season, but it looks like the Gophers have likely done enough to reach the NCAA Tournament. Last week: 9.
7. Minnesota (19-12, 9-11): The Golden Gophers have been living life on the bubble for the past few weeks but did themselves a big favor by beating Purdue early in the week. They'd probably be best served by not having an early exit in the Big Ten tournament after losing on the road against Maryland to close the regular season, but it looks like the Gophers have likely done enough to reach the NCAA Tournament. Last week: 9.
8. Indiana (17-14, 8-12): The Hoosiers have come out of nowhere to put themselves right back in the NCAA Tournament picture, closing the regular season with four consecutive victories, including back-to-back wins over Wisconsin and Michigan State. While they’re back in the bubble discussion, the Hoosiers almost certainly have to win at least one game at the conference tournament and likely a couple to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Last week: 10.
8. Indiana (17-14, 8-12): The Hoosiers have come out of nowhere to put themselves right back in the NCAA Tournament picture, closing the regular season with four consecutive victories, including back-to-back wins over Wisconsin and Michigan State. While they're back in the bubble discussion, the Hoosiers almost certainly have to win at least one game at the conference tournament and likely a couple to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Last week: 10.
9. Ohio State (18-13, 8-12): The season couldn’t have ended much worse for the Buckeyes as they dropped three in a row while Kaleb Wesson sat out serving a suspension. There’s no indication if he’ll be back for the conference tournament, but if the Buckeyes expect to keep their NCAA Tournament bubble from bursting, they’ll likely need a win or two in Chicago. Getting Wesson back would go a long way toward meeting that goal. Last week: 6.
9. Ohio State (18-13, 8-12): The season couldn't have ended much worse for the Buckeyes as they dropped three in a row while Kaleb Wesson sat out serving a suspension. There's no indication if he'll be back for the conference tournament, but if the Buckeyes expect to keep their NCAA Tournament bubble from bursting, they'll likely need a win or two in Chicago. Getting Wesson back would go a long way toward meeting that goal. Last week: 6.
10. Penn State (14-17, 7-13): The Nittany Lions closed the regular season by winning five of their final six games, the only loss coming by four on the road against Wisconsin. After dropping their share of close games early in the season, the Nittany Lions now look more like the team many expected would be an NCAA Tournament team. Now they’ll have to rely on a winning four games in four days at the conference tournament. Last week: 12.
10. Penn State (14-17, 7-13): The Nittany Lions closed the regular season by winning five of their final six games, the only loss coming by four on the road against Wisconsin. After dropping their share of close games early in the season, the Nittany Lions now look more like the team many expected would be an NCAA Tournament team. Now they'll have to rely on a winning four games in four days at the conference tournament. Last week: 12.
11. Rutgers (14-16, 7-13): The up-and-down life of a young team continued for the Scarlet Knights as they followed a two-game winning streak by dropping their last two in final week of the regular season, forcing them to play Wednesday in the conference tournament. The loss early in the week to Penn State was a tough one while Rutgers simply got run over by a surging Indiana team. Last week: 8.
11. Rutgers (14-16, 7-13): The up-and-down life of a young team continued for the Scarlet Knights as they followed a two-game winning streak by dropping their last two in final week of the regular season, forcing them to play Wednesday in the conference tournament. The loss early in the week to Penn State was a tough one while Rutgers simply got run over by a surging Indiana team. Last week: 8.
12. Illinois (11-20, 7-13): It was a rough close to the season for the young Fighting Illini. They had won four straight before things went in the wrong direction with just one victory in the final six games. It pushed the Illini into the first day of the Big Ten tournament, but with their style of play the Illini remain a team few others will want to see. Last week: 11.
12. Illinois (11-20, 7-13): It was a rough close to the season for the young Fighting Illini. They had won four straight before things went in the wrong direction with just one victory in the final six games. It pushed the Illini into the first day of the Big Ten tournament, but with their style of play the Illini remain a team few others will want to see. Last week: 11.
13. Nebraska (16-15, 6-14): The long season for the Cornhuskers at least ended with the seniors going out on a high note as the Huskers erased a 16-point halftime deficit at home to beat Iowa in overtime, ending a four-game losing streak. The depleted roster means a run in next week’s conference tournament seems unlikely, though don’t bet against the Huskers getting a win or two. Last week: 13.
13. Nebraska (16-15, 6-14): The long season for the Cornhuskers at least ended with the seniors going out on a high note as the Huskers erased a 16-point halftime deficit at home to beat Iowa in overtime, ending a four-game losing streak. The depleted roster means a run in next week's conference tournament seems unlikely, though don't bet against the Huskers getting a win or two. Last week: 13.
14. Northwestern (13-18, 4-16): The Wildcats ended their 10-game skid, beating Ohio State to win for the first time since late January. It hardly salvaged a season that was off the rails before the new year but it at least gives the Wildcats a small bit of momentum as they head down the road a few miles for next week’s Big Ten tournament. Last week: 14.
14. Northwestern (13-18, 4-16): The Wildcats ended their 10-game skid, beating Ohio State to win for the first time since late January. It hardly salvaged a season that was off the rails before the new year but it at least gives the Wildcats a small bit of momentum as they head down the road a few miles for next week's Big Ten tournament. Last week: 14.
