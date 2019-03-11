CLOSE MSU coach Tom Izzo says Spartans 'made their own history' with Saturday's victory over Michigan in East Lansing. Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News

Michigan State's Cassius Winston goes to the basket against Michigan's Jordan Poole, center, and Colin Castleton, right, during the second half Saturday. (Photo: Al Goldis, AP)

East Lansing — Michigan State junior guard Cassius Winston was named the Big Ten Player of the Year on Monday, becoming the ninth Spartan to earn that honor.

Since the Big Ten began handing out the award following the 1984-85 season, Michigan State has had more players of the year than any other school. Ohio State has seven, followed by Indiana with six and Michigan with five.

Winston was also named first-team All-Big Ten, the same day he was named a first-team All-American by The Sporting News.

“It means the world to me,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “There is a process to all this and when you go through the process and you come out on top, that’s special for a coach, the family, the player and it teaches him things he’s gonna use for the rest of this life. I’m really proud of that for Cassius. It makes me feel good that it’s OK to struggle a little bit early. What’s important is are you getting better each and every day, each and every year? I think we would all agree he’s gotten better just about every day since he’s been here and deserves the accolades he’s getting and hopefully will continue to get.”

Winston finished the regular season averaging 19 points, 7.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 47.1 percent from the floor and 41.3 percent from 3-point range. He ranks fourth in the Big Ten in scoring while also leading the league and ranking No. 3 in the country in assists per game.

Winston has scored at least 20 points 17 times this year, has six double-doubles and has handed out at least 10 assists seven times. He is the only player in the country this season averaging at least 18 points and seven assists per game, and connecting on at least 40 percent of his 3-point attempts.

The former Mr. Basketball from U-D Jesuit has been named Big Ten Player of the Week a school-record five times this season and also was named the Most Valuable Player at the Las Vegas Invitational.

Winston is a candidate for several major national awards as well. Last week, he was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Trophy, awarded each season to the top player in the nation. That announcement came just days after Winston was named one of five finalists for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award. Winston is also on the top 20 watch list for the Wooden Award and is one of 12 players selected to the Oscar Robertson Trophy final midseason watch list. Both of those awards go to the top player in the nation.

The Spartans (25-6, 16-4) clinched their second straight Big Ten championship by beating Michigan, 75-63, on Saturday. Winston scored 23 points and handed out seven assists.

Michigan State begins play as the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten tournament at 12:30 p.m. Friday against the winner of Thursday’s game between Ohio State and Indiana.

