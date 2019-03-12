LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

East Lansing — For almost a month, Brian Lewerke didn’t throw a football.

The Michigan State quarterback had been in and out of the lineup the second half of last season, dealing with a bum shoulder he originally hurt in a mid-October win at Penn State.

As the Spartans offense stumbled through the season, Lewerke tried to play but often it came with frustrating results. There was the 5-for-25 outing in the loss to Michigan, followed by 11-for-20 at Maryland and 11-for-28 against Ohio State. By the time the Spartans hit the final two weeks of the regular season with any chance at winning the Big Ten East lost, Lewerke gave way to redshirt freshman Rocky Lombardi.

He came back for the Redbox Bowl against Oregon, but the arm was still not fully healed, and the offense dealt with familiar issues in a 7-6 loss.

It was clear at that point Lewerke needed to give the arm a break.

“I tried to stay away from throwing too much,” Lewerke said Tuesday. “I probably didn’t throw for a month after the season ended, just trying to let it heal up. Then, once winter workouts stared and all that we would have sessions where we’d throw with all the receivers. But mostly just letting it heal and trying to get that feel.”

Michigan State begins spring practice this week and will take the field for the first time Thursday. Lewerke will do so feeling better than he has in months.

“I’m pretty much 100 percent now,” Lewerke said. “I had time to let the shoulder heal. No surgery was needed or anything like that. Just took time to heal, but I’m just hoping to kinda get back to what I was doing in ’17 with my arm strength and the confidence in my arm.”

What he did in 2017 ramped up the expectations for 2018.

As a redshirt sophomore, Lewerke started all 13 games in 2017, leading the Spartans to a 10-3 record while throwing for 2,793 yards and 20 touchdowns along with running for 559 yards and five more scores. His 3,298 total yards were the second most in a single season in Michigan State history.

Entering last season, there was Heisman Trophy talk surrounding Lewerke. However, a slow start was compounded by Lewerke’s injury, along with the loss of running back LJ Scott, wide receiver Felton Davis and a rash of injuries along the offensive line.

It led to plenty of frustration Lewerke and the Spartans as crowds were calling for Lombardi to take over. The redshirt freshman did and played well in a win over Purdue, but he took a step back in his last two starts.

It all led coach Mark Dantonio to say in early January that he was putting his faith in Lewerke without specifically saying Lewerke would be the starting quarterback. Entering spring drills, the competition appears to at least by somewhat open.

Michigan State head football coach Mark Dantonio says spring practice a chance for program to "drive forward." Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News

“We’re gonna always play the best players,” Dantonio said. “We’ll measure that collectively in every aspect. So, if our backup quarterback plays like he did against Purdue the whole season then you take it from there. If he’s playing like he did against Rutgers, then you take it from there. So everyone will be judges on what they’ve done lately and that’s what we’ll continue to do.”

Lewerke said he’s been studying plenty of film and has reviewed every play from last season. And while it was difficult to go through, he believes he’s better for it.

“It’s stuff I’ve been saying, never take anything for granted,” Lewerke said. “You always gotta be working, always gotta be sure that your availability is your best ability, so just trying to stay healthy through all that.”

Dantonio likes what he’s seen from his quarterback in the offseason and, like he did throughout 2018, pointed out that all of the offensive woes aren’t because of Lewerke’s struggles.

“I think when we’ve been consistent at that position we’ve had unbelievable offenses and teams,” Dantonio said. “You can just look at the past and look across the country. When there’s inconsistency or those type of things or mistakes made, then it all sort of unravels a little bit. So you’ve got to be a little more consistent in completion percentages, but we had two guys playing — a redshirt freshman and a guy that was banged up a lot the second half of the year. We lost some players, whether it’s Felton or LJ, that are difference-makers. So, it’s a collective issue, I would say.”

Projected 2019 Michigan State football starting lineup
Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to view Matt Charboneau's projected starting lineup for the 2019 Michigan State football team.
Go through the gallery to view Matt Charboneau's projected starting lineup for the 2019 Michigan State football team. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
OFFENSE – QUARTERBACK: Brian Lewerke – After an outstanding sophomore season, Lewerke struggled in 2018 as a shoulder injury hampered him late in the season. Backups Rocky Lombardi and Theo Day will have a chance to open eyes in spring and preseason camp, but expect Lewerke to be under center when the season begins.
OFFENSE – QUARTERBACK: Brian Lewerke – After an outstanding sophomore season, Lewerke struggled in 2018 as a shoulder injury hampered him late in the season. Backups Rocky Lombardi and Theo Day will have a chance to open eyes in spring and preseason camp, but expect Lewerke to be under center when the season begins. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
LEFT TACKLE: Cole Chewins – His junior season was hampered by an injury that limited Chewins to 74 snaps in the first five games. He started the final seven games, but will no doubt be pushed this spring by a handful of young players.
LEFT TACKLE: Cole Chewins – His junior season was hampered by an injury that limited Chewins to 74 snaps in the first five games. He started the final seven games, but will no doubt be pushed this spring by a handful of young players. Al Goldis, Associated Press
LEFT GUARD: Tyler Higby – Entering his final season, the versatile Higby (70) has played tackle, guard and center but seems most suited at left guard where 21 of his 26 starts have been. Like others up front, he’ll likely be holding off young players like true freshman Devontae Dobbs.
LEFT GUARD: Tyler Higby – Entering his final season, the versatile Higby (70) has played tackle, guard and center but seems most suited at left guard where 21 of his 26 starts have been. Like others up front, he’ll likely be holding off young players like true freshman Devontae Dobbs. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
CENTER: Matt Allen – It took time for the Allen to lock down the job as a sophomore in 2018 before injuries hampered him late in the season. He’ll likely get the nod this spring, but will have to battle former walk-on Blake Bueter, who can also play guard.
CENTER: Matt Allen – It took time for the Allen to lock down the job as a sophomore in 2018 before injuries hampered him late in the season. He’ll likely get the nod this spring, but will have to battle former walk-on Blake Bueter, who can also play guard. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
RIGHT GUARD: Kevin Jarvis – After earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors as a freshman, Jarvis’ sophomore season was derailed by injuries that had him in and out of the lineup most of the season. If healthy, he should return to an All-Big Ten level in 2019.
RIGHT GUARD: Kevin Jarvis – After earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors as a freshman, Jarvis’ sophomore season was derailed by injuries that had him in and out of the lineup most of the season. If healthy, he should return to an All-Big Ten level in 2019. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
RIGHT TACKLE: Jordan Reid – The Spartans’ most consistent performer up front last season, Reid was the only player to start all 13 games at the same position. He can play inside as well, but appears to have the tackle spot locked down.
RIGHT TACKLE: Jordan Reid – The Spartans’ most consistent performer up front last season, Reid was the only player to start all 13 games at the same position. He can play inside as well, but appears to have the tackle spot locked down. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
TIGHT END: Matt Dotson -- Showed flashes of standing out as sophomore in 2018 and started twice, including the bowl game. He’ll have to fend off the likes of redshirt freshman Trenton Gillison, but Dotson is poised for a breakout season.
TIGHT END: Matt Dotson -- Showed flashes of standing out as sophomore in 2018 and started twice, including the bowl game. He’ll have to fend off the likes of redshirt freshman Trenton Gillison, but Dotson is poised for a breakout season. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
FULLBACK: Max Rosenthal – The Spartans use multiple-receiver sets more often than a fullback, but Rosenthal showed late last season he will be the main fullback moving forward after scoring his first career touchdown as a redshirt freshman.
FULLBACK: Max Rosenthal – The Spartans use multiple-receiver sets more often than a fullback, but Rosenthal showed late last season he will be the main fullback moving forward after scoring his first career touchdown as a redshirt freshman. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
RUNNING BACK: Connor Heyward – The versatile junior has the inside track on the starting job after rushing for 529 yards and five touchdowns last year. He’ll have plenty of players pushing him, though, as La’Darius Jefferson is coming off a solid freshman season and Elijah Collins will get a shot after seeing sporadic action late last season.
RUNNING BACK: Connor Heyward – The versatile junior has the inside track on the starting job after rushing for 529 yards and five touchdowns last year. He’ll have plenty of players pushing him, though, as La’Darius Jefferson is coming off a solid freshman season and Elijah Collins will get a shot after seeing sporadic action late last season. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
WIDE RECEIVER: Darrell Stewart Jr. -- Like the rest of the receiving corps, Stewart battled injuries and his numbers suffered as the entire offense faltered. He still had 48 receptions, but entering his senior season, expect Stewart to be one of the most reliable targets for whoever is throwing the ball.
WIDE RECEIVER: Darrell Stewart Jr. -- Like the rest of the receiving corps, Stewart battled injuries and his numbers suffered as the entire offense faltered. He still had 48 receptions, but entering his senior season, expect Stewart to be one of the most reliable targets for whoever is throwing the ball. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
WIDE RECEIVER: Cody White -- After earning Big Ten All-Freshman team honors in 2017, White was on track for an even bigger season as a sophomore before a broken hand forced him to miss four games. He still had 42 catches and should be in the position to be one of the top receivers in the conference in 2019.
WIDE RECEIVER: Cody White -- After earning Big Ten All-Freshman team honors in 2017, White was on track for an even bigger season as a sophomore before a broken hand forced him to miss four games. He still had 42 catches and should be in the position to be one of the top receivers in the conference in 2019. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
DEFENSE – DEFENSIVE END: Kenny Willekes (48) – The former walk-on had a breakout season in 2018, earning All-American honors as he was named Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year after recording 20.5 tackles for loss, including 8.5 sacks. A broken leg in the bowl game likely will keep him out of spring practice.
DEFENSE – DEFENSIVE END: Kenny Willekes (48) – The former walk-on had a breakout season in 2018, earning All-American honors as he was named Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year after recording 20.5 tackles for loss, including 8.5 sacks. A broken leg in the bowl game likely will keep him out of spring practice. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
NOSE TACKLE: Raequan Williams – He turned down the NFL to return for his senior season after being named All-Big Ten first team by the Associated Press in 2018. Williams recorded a career-best 53 tackles, including a career-high 10.5 tackles for loss and two two sacks while breaking up five passes.
NOSE TACKLE: Raequan Williams – He turned down the NFL to return for his senior season after being named All-Big Ten first team by the Associated Press in 2018. Williams recorded a career-best 53 tackles, including a career-high 10.5 tackles for loss and two two sacks while breaking up five passes. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
DEFENSIVE TACKLE: Mike Panasiuk – A stalwart in the middle of the defensive line, Panasiuk earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2018. He’s started 29 consecutive games, tied for the longest starting streak on the team, and has recorded 64 tackles, including nine for loss and two sacks.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE: Mike Panasiuk – A stalwart in the middle of the defensive line, Panasiuk earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2018. He’s started 29 consecutive games, tied for the longest starting streak on the team, and has recorded 64 tackles, including nine for loss and two sacks. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
DEFENSIVE END: Jacub Panasiuk – As the Spartans have sought to increase their pass rush, Panasiuk has been the most consistent player opposite Kenny Willekes. He’ll be looking to improve on his 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks entering his junior season.
DEFENSIVE END: Jacub Panasiuk – As the Spartans have sought to increase their pass rush, Panasiuk has been the most consistent player opposite Kenny Willekes. He’ll be looking to improve on his 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks entering his junior season. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
STAR LINEBACKER: Antjuan Simmons – After playing in all 13 games last season (including one carry on offense that resulted in a fumble) expect Simmons to take over the starting role from the graduated Andrew Dowell. He had 32 tackles last season and returned two kicks for 46 yards.
STAR LINEBACKER: Antjuan Simmons – After playing in all 13 games last season (including one carry on offense that resulted in a fumble) expect Simmons to take over the starting role from the graduated Andrew Dowell. He had 32 tackles last season and returned two kicks for 46 yards. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
MIKE LINEBACKER: Joe Bachie – He opted to return for his senior season after recording 102 tackles and earning first-team All-Big Ten honors last season that resulted in Bachie being named MSU’s top defensive player. He has 214 career tackles with four interceptions, seven pass break-ups and five forced fumbles.
MIKE LINEBACKER: Joe Bachie – He opted to return for his senior season after recording 102 tackles and earning first-team All-Big Ten honors last season that resulted in Bachie being named MSU’s top defensive player. He has 214 career tackles with four interceptions, seven pass break-ups and five forced fumbles. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
SAM LINEBACKER: Tyriq Thompson (17) – He had a career-high 31 tackles, including two tackles for loss and a sack, along with two fumble recoveries and an interception while starting 12 of 13 games. He’ll likely share time with Brandon Bouyer-Randle in passing situations.
SAM LINEBACKER: Tyriq Thompson (17) – He had a career-high 31 tackles, including two tackles for loss and a sack, along with two fumble recoveries and an interception while starting 12 of 13 games. He’ll likely share time with Brandon Bouyer-Randle in passing situations. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
STRONG SAFTEY: Xavier Henderson – After appearing in all 13 games as a true freshman, expect Henderson to move into the starting lineup to replace the graduated Khari Willis. Henderson had 15 tackles and recovered a fumble as MSU’s fifth defensive back.
STRONG SAFTEY: Xavier Henderson – After appearing in all 13 games as a true freshman, expect Henderson to move into the starting lineup to replace the graduated Khari Willis. Henderson had 15 tackles and recovered a fumble as MSU’s fifth defensive back. Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
FREE SAFETY: David Dowell – Dowell has started 23 consecutive games and has earned All-Big Ten honors in each of the past two seasons. He has 121 career tackles with seven interceptions, six pass break-ups, two fumble recoveries after recording 59 stops in 2018.
FREE SAFETY: David Dowell – Dowell has started 23 consecutive games and has earned All-Big Ten honors in each of the past two seasons. He has 121 career tackles with seven interceptions, six pass break-ups, two fumble recoveries after recording 59 stops in 2018. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
FIELD CORNERBACK: Josh Butler – There are a lot of options to replace Justin Layne, but Butler is the most experienced and is the likely bet to start to begin the season. He played just six games last season but started five and broke up three passes.
FIELD CORNERBACK: Josh Butler – There are a lot of options to replace Justin Layne, but Butler is the most experienced and is the likely bet to start to begin the season. He played just six games last season but started five and broke up three passes. Cody Glenn, Associated Press
BOUNDARY CORNERBACK: Josiah Scott – He was a freshman All-American in 2017 before missing the first eight games last season with a knee injury. Scott returned and recorded seven pass breakups in five games, including four in the Redbox Bowl when he was named defensive MVP.
BOUNDARY CORNERBACK: Josiah Scott – He was a freshman All-American in 2017 before missing the first eight games last season with a knee injury. Scott returned and recorded seven pass breakups in five games, including four in the Redbox Bowl when he was named defensive MVP. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
SPECIAL TEAMS – PUNTER: Jake Hartbarger – He’ll be back for a sixth season after suffering a broken leg in the second week of last season. His presence will help solidify a position that saw five different players punt the ball in 2018.
SPECIAL TEAMS – PUNTER: Jake Hartbarger – He’ll be back for a sixth season after suffering a broken leg in the second week of last season. His presence will help solidify a position that saw five different players punt the ball in 2018. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
KICKER: Matt Coghlin – He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as a sophomore in 2018. Coghlin was 18-of-22 on field goals (.818) and a perfect 25-of-25 on extra points. He ranked among MSU’s single-season leaders in field-goal percentage (fifth at .818) and field goals (tied for eighth with 18).
KICKER: Matt Coghlin – He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as a sophomore in 2018. Coghlin was 18-of-22 on field goals (.818) and a perfect 25-of-25 on extra points. He ranked among MSU’s single-season leaders in field-goal percentage (fifth at .818) and field goals (tied for eighth with 18). Dale G. Young, Detroit News
    Spring to it

    Michigan State will have its first of 12 practices Thursday. The Spartans also plan to have two scrimmages with the 15th and final date of spring workouts culminating with the Green and White game at 2 p.m. on April 13.

    “I’m excited about 2019," Dantonio said. “As I’ve said, you define things by how you handle things when there are some downfalls or some problems. So, to me this is an opportunity to step back in. I’m excited about spring ball and I’m gonna immerse myself in terms of what we do on day-to-day basis and look at everything and stay positive and stay current. But, I’m excited about it and I think our football team is, too.”

    Extra points

    Dantonio confirmed defensive end Kenny Willekes would sit out spring practice as he recovers from the broken leg he suffered in the Redbox Bowl. Fellow defensive end Jack Camper, who is entering his redshirt sophomore season, also will sit out with an undisclosed injury.

    … Punter Jake Hartbarger and wide receiver Brandon Sowards are going through spring drills as they await a decision from the NCAA on a sixth year. Michigan State expects both to be granted the extra year, making them eligible once preseason camp begins.

    … Dantonio confirmed redshirt junior tight end Noah Davis will practice this spring. He played 11 games in 2017 before an injury wiped out 2018.

    … At least four players with eligibility remaining were not on the spring roster, including defensive end Justice Alexander. Also not on the roster were linebacker Mitchell Sokol, wide receiver Khylin Barton and wide receiver Nick Krumm, all walk-ons.

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

     

