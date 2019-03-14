Grandview Heights (Ohio) tight end Luke Lachey was "extremely excited" to receive an offer from Michigan State. (Photo: Bill Greene, 247Sports)

Michigan State is one of 18 programs to have offered Grandview Heights (Ohio) tight end Luke Lachey.

The 6-foot-6, 217-pound Lachey was offered in February when he came to East Lansing for a basketball game.

"I was extremely excited," he said. "I've always thought Coach (Mark) Dantonio was a great coach. I was really humbled to be in the same room with him. I believe that Michigan State is a great program. They have always been a great team, and they produce a lot of talent."

The Spartans have competition from inside the Big Ten in the form of Wisconsin, Minnesota, Indiana and Rutgers. Iowa State, Kentucky and more have offered from outside the conference.

“His athleticism and frame (stand out),” Grandview Heights head coach Jason Peters said. “He's got a skill set on a frame where, there just are not a whole lot of kids running around with that combination. He is a freak athlete with a huge frame.”

Lachey’s father, Jim Lachey, played offensive line at Ohio State before becoming a first-round NFL draft choice and three-time Pro Bowler with San Diego and Washington. Jim Lachey also played for Oakland.

Luke Lachey's older brother, James, is at Bowling Green, so he has been around football his whole life.

“He played for us as a freshman, and we saw that he was a special talent and special kid,” Peters said. “We're a small school, so everyone is kind of together anyway, but it didn't take a lot to realize we had something going on and had a special kid. We do what we need to do to put the kids in position to win, and he made our team better.”

Away from football, Lachey is humble and studious, even with his recruiting attention.

“He is awesome,” Peters said. “He is a pretty quiet, reserved kid off the field or court, but he goes about his business and handles his business in the classroom. He is well-liked. He is such a likable kid. He wants to be buddies with everybody and enjoy life.”

That level-headed approach has carried into recruiting where Lachey still has more to see and figure out in his process.

“He's handled it pretty well,” Peters said. “It has been a lot at one time with all the schools coming in. On one hand, he is a little embarrassed by it, because his friends and buddies give him a hard time with all the schools coming in to see him. He's not a glory seeker so to speak.

"I think that's some of his dad in him, that blue-collar offensive line attitude. He just wants to do his job and do what it takes to make things better for everybody else. He's handled it well, though. He had a brother who went through it a couple years ago and with Dad's experience, he has a good handle on how all his works.”

Peters added that a busy basketball schedule has kept Lachey from focusing more on recruiting this winter. His season finished Wednesday night, and he will now turn the page to spring recruiting.

Lachey caught 40 passes for 750 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior.

Visitors for spring practice

Michigan State will have recruiting visitors for a spring practice on Saturday. Among them will be one of their top in-state targets, Dearborn tight end Tommy Guajardo.

Wales (Wis.) Kettle Moraine linebacker Lukas Spencer and Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods cornerback Miquan Grace are among the other expected attendees.

Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.