Chicago – Michigan State’s point guard was the star on Friday at the Big Ten tournament, only it wasn’t the point guard just named the conference’s player of the year.

With junior Cassius Winston off to a slow start in No. 6 Michigan State’s quarterfinal matchup with Ohio State, it was freshman Foster Loyer who took advantage to lead the Spartans to a 77-70 victory at the United Center.

After the game, MSU coach Tom Izzo said Winston was slowed by a toe injury he suffered in the second half of the Spartans' win over Michigan in the regular-season finale. Izzo said Winston was not able to practice much this week.

Loyer made his first four 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 14 points while playing a career-best 18 minutes. Winston rebounded and scored 18 points while grabbing seven rebounds and handing out five assists. Matt McQuaid added 12 points for the Spartans while Nick Ward had eight in his return to the lineup after missing five games with a broken hand.

Top-seeded Michigan State (26-6) advanced to Saturday’s semifinals where it will face the winner of the Nebraska-Wisconsin game played later Friday.

The win was the 600th of Izzo's career at MSU.

Ohio State dealt with foul trouble much of the game and had trouble sustaining early runs in each half.

Keyshawn Woods scored 16 for the Buckeyes (19-14), but he was in foul trouble much of the game along with big man Kaleb Wesson, who fouled out midway through the second half and scored only seven points. Andre Wesson added 14 points for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State looked like the team that had already played a game in the tournament, jumping on the Spartans early and taking a 15-11 lead after a 3-pointer from C.J. Jackson.

That’s when Michigan State started to come to life, thanks to the play of Loyer, who hit all three of his 3-pointers in the first half and drew a charge on Ohio State’s Woods for his third foul.

The Spartans eventually took a three-point lead on Loyer’s second 3-pointer and pushed that to 32-27 on the first bucket from Winston with 1:53 left in the half. Winston scored the next four around a 3-pointer from Duane Washington to give Michigan State a 36-30 lead at halftime.

Ohio State took over again to open the second half, going on a 10-2 run to grab a 40-38 lead. But Loyer got rolling again, scoring five straight at one point as Michigan State took over control of the game, taking a 54-46 lead on a Kenny Goins 3-pointer with 11:06 to play.

The lead grew to 10 on a dish from Winston to Aaron Henry in transition and the Spartans began to pour it on, going up 75-53 with five minutes to play after a layup from Xavier Tillman. Ohio State responded with a 16-0 run, but Michigan State added two late Winston free throws.

