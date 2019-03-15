Michigan State forward Nick Ward, left, is expected to return Friday after missing five games with a broken hand. (Photo: Paul Vernon, Associated Press file)

A third victory over Ohio State can start Michigan State's march for a second Big Ten title.

The Spartans and Buckeyes will square off at 12:30 p.m. Friday in a quarterfinal of the Big Ten tournament at United Center in Chicago. Michigan State (25-6), the Big Ten regular-season co-champion, is the No. 1 seed in the tournament. Ohio State (19-13), which reached the quarterfinal with a 79-75 victory Thursday over Indiana, is the No. 8 seed.

Michigan State owns a pair of victories over Ohio State during the regular season — 86-77 on Jan. 5 in Columbus, and 62-44 on Feb. 17 in East Lansing.

The Spartans played the second half of that second game without second-leading scorer Nick Ward, who broke his hand in the first half. He missed the rest of the regular season, but he's expected to return for Friday's quarterfinals.

Follow along here for live updates from the quarterfinals.

Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals

Michigan State vs. Ohio State

Tip-off: 12:30 p.m. Friday, United Center, Chicago

TV: Big Ten Network

Records: Michigan State is 25-6; Ohio State is 19-13