Dearborn tight end Tommy Guajardo has committed to Michigan State. (Photo: 247Sports)

Michigan State landed its second commit for the 2020 recruiting class Saturday when three-star tight end Tommy Guajardo of Dearborn announced he would play for the Spartans.

He joins three-star offensive lineman Dallas Fincher of East Kentwood, who committed in late February.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Guajardo (6-3, 230) ranks No. 26 nationally among tight ends, and No. 25 overall in the state. And though he's listed as tight end, Dearborn head coach John Powell told Detroit News contributor and 247Sports Midwest recruiting analyst Allen Trieu that Guajardo can play multiple positions.

“He can play defensive end, inside linebacker, outside linebacker, safety, tight end," Powell told Trieu. "Right now, he has the most experience at tight end and wide receiver and H-back, to be honest. He can run, he can tackle he can move, he has ball skills, whatever you can coach him up at, he can play.”

Guajardo chose Michigan State over offers from Boston College, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota and N.C. State.

