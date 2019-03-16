LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Nolan Bianchi with three quick takeaways from Michigan State's 67-55 victory over Wisconsin in the Big Ten tournament semifinal Saturday in Chicago.

Hot start 

Michigan State jumped out to an 18-4 lead over Wisconsin just 6:00 into the game behind four 3-pointers, including two from Kenny Goins. The Spartans finished the first half 7-for-12 from beyond the arc, while Wisconsin made just 2 of 10 — and missed its first seven 3-point shots.

Cold streak central

The Spartans had their fair share of inefficient play in Saturday's game. But despite stretches where Ethan Happ and the Badgers were able to get points inside, it was Wisconsin that was done in by a handful of cold streaks, notably a 7:10 scoreless run in the second half. Wisconsin was also a horrendous 2-for-19 from beyond the arc.

Big Ten semifinal: Michigan State 67, Wisconsin 55
Wisconsin's Ethan Happ reacts as players watch from the bench during the second half the Big Ten semifinal against Michigan State on Saturday March 16, 2019, at United Center in Chicago. Michigan State won, 67-55.
Wisconsin's Ethan Happ reacts as players watch from the bench during the second half the Big Ten semifinal against Michigan State on Saturday March 16, 2019, at United Center in Chicago. Michigan State won, 67-55. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
A Michigan State fan poses as he cheers during the first half of the Michigan State-Wisconsin game in the Big Ten tournament Saturday, March 16, 2019, at United Center in Chicago.
A Michigan State fan poses as he cheers during the first half of the Michigan State-Wisconsin game in the Big Ten tournament Saturday, March 16, 2019, at United Center in Chicago. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Michigan State's Matt McQuaid reacts after shooting a 3-point basket during the first half.
Michigan State's Matt McQuaid reacts after shooting a 3-point basket during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Michigan State's Kenny Goins passes the ball around Wisconsin's Ethan Happ during the first half.
Michigan State's Kenny Goins passes the ball around Wisconsin's Ethan Happ during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Wisconsin's Carter Higginbottom drives against Michigan State's Kenny Goins during the first half.
Wisconsin's Carter Higginbottom drives against Michigan State's Kenny Goins during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Michigan State's Kenny Goins (25) celebrates with Foster Loyer after shooting a 3-point basket during the first half.
Michigan State's Kenny Goins (25) celebrates with Foster Loyer after shooting a 3-point basket during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Wisconsin's Kobe King shoots over Michigan State's Nick Ward during the first half.
Wisconsin's Kobe King shoots over Michigan State's Nick Ward during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Wisconsin's Kobe King shoot over Michigan State's Aaron Henry during the first half.
Wisconsin's Kobe King shoot over Michigan State's Aaron Henry during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Michigan State's Nick Ward battles for a loose ball against Wisconsin's Ethan Happ during the first half.
Michigan State's Nick Ward battles for a loose ball against Wisconsin's Ethan Happ during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Wisconsin's Khalil Iverson goes after a loose ball against Michigan State's Kenny Goins (25) and Xavier Tillman during the first half.
Wisconsin's Khalil Iverson goes after a loose ball against Michigan State's Kenny Goins (25) and Xavier Tillman during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman reacts during the first half.
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman reacts during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Michigan State's Nick Ward drives against Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers during the first half.
Michigan State's Nick Ward drives against Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard argues a call during the first half.
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard argues a call during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Michigan State's Matt McQuaid drives against Wisconsin's Brevin Pritzl during the first half.
Michigan State's Matt McQuaid drives against Wisconsin's Brevin Pritzl during the first half. Kiichiro Sato, Assocated Press
Michigan State's Nick Ward takes a shot over Wisconsin's Charles Thomas IV (15) during the first half.
Michigan State's Nick Ward takes a shot over Wisconsin's Charles Thomas IV (15) during the first half. Kiichiro Sato, Assocated Press
Wisconsin's Charles Thomas IV drives against Michigan State's Nick Ward during the first half.
Wisconsin's Charles Thomas IV drives against Michigan State's Nick Ward during the first half. Kiichiro Sato, Assocated Press
Michigan State's Cassius Winston goes up for a layup during the first half .
Michigan State's Cassius Winston goes up for a layup during the first half . Kiichiro Sato, Assocated Press
Michigan State's Cassius Winston drives past Wisconsin's Ethan Happ during the first half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston drives past Wisconsin's Ethan Happ during the first half. Kiichiro Sato, Assocated Press
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman drives against Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers during the first half.
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman drives against Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers during the first half. Kiichiro Sato, Assocated Press
Michigan State's Kenny Goins reacts after shooting a 3-point basket during the first half.
Michigan State's Kenny Goins reacts after shooting a 3-point basket during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Michigan State's Cassius Winston shoots against Wisconsin's Charles Thomas IV during the second half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston shoots against Wisconsin's Charles Thomas IV during the second half. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Michigan State's Cassius Winston drives against Wisconsin's Kobe King during the second half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston drives against Wisconsin's Kobe King during the second half. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo argues a call during the second half.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo argues a call during the second half. Kiichiro Sato, Assocated Press
Michigan State's Kenny Goins blocks a shot by Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers during the second half.
Michigan State's Kenny Goins blocks a shot by Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers during the second half. Kiichiro Sato, Assocated Press
Wisconsin's Aleem Ford and Michigan State's Xavier Tillman react to a call during the second half.
Wisconsin's Aleem Ford and Michigan State's Xavier Tillman react to a call during the second half. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Wisconsin's Aleem Ford and Michigan State's Xavier Tillman battle for a rebound during the second half.
Wisconsin's Aleem Ford and Michigan State's Xavier Tillman battle for a rebound during the second half. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman drives against Wisconsin's Ethan Happ during the second half.
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman drives against Wisconsin's Ethan Happ during the second half. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Wisconsin's Ethan Happ celebrates with his teammates after getting fouled during the second half.
Wisconsin's Ethan Happ celebrates with his teammates after getting fouled during the second half. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman grabs a rebound over Wisconsin's Ethan Happ during the second half.
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman grabs a rebound over Wisconsin's Ethan Happ during the second half. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard argues a call during the second half.
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard argues a call during the second half. Kiichiro Sato, Assocated Press
Wisconsin's bench watches during the second half.
Wisconsin's bench watches during the second half. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks to Matt McQuaid on the bench during the second half.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks to Matt McQuaid on the bench during the second half. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Michigan State's Nick Ward battles for a rebound against Wisconsin's Ethan Happ (22) and Aleem Ford during the second half.
Michigan State's Nick Ward battles for a rebound against Wisconsin's Ethan Happ (22) and Aleem Ford during the second half. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Michigan State fans cheer during the second half.
Michigan State fans cheer during the second half. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo directs his team during the second half.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo directs his team during the second half. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Michigan State's Cassius Winston shoots against Wisconsin's Charles Thomas IV during the second half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston shoots against Wisconsin's Charles Thomas IV during the second half. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
A Michigan State fan cheers during the first half.
A Michigan State fan cheers during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
    Cassius Winston

    Senior Michigan State guard Cassius Winston was suffering from an injured toe in Saturday's game, and perhaps it would, to some degree, be a good thing for Michigan State to have Sunday off. But the injured Spartan was also the most crucial in making sure that Michigan State would be making a trip to the Big Ten final. He assisted on Goins' and McQuaid's 3-point shots to open the game, and nailed a long jumper of his own to give the Spartans an 8-point lead early on. He finished with 21 points and six assists in 28 minutes.

    Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.

