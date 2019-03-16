Michigan State and Wisconsin square off in the Big Ten tournament semifinals on Saturday at 1 p.m. Michigan State, the Big Ten regular-season champion, could make a solid case for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament with a conference tournament title added to its resume.
Follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.
Big Ten Tournament semifinals
Michigan State vs. Wisconsin
Tip-off: 1 p.m. Saturday, United Center, Chicago
TV: CBS
Records: Michigan State is 26-6; Wisconsin is 23-9
