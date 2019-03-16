Michigan State's Kenny Goins celebrates a 3-pointer in the victory over Wisconsin on Saturday. (Photo: Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press)

Chicago — Michigan State has the Big Ten regular-season championship in hand.

The Spartans will now get a shot at adding the conference tournament title after knocking off Wisconsin, 67-55, in the semifinals Saturday at United Center.

Top-seeded Michigan State will play in the championship game on Sunday for the seventh time and look to add to its five tournament titles, the most of any conference team. The Spartans will face the winner the Michigan-Minnesota game, played later on Saturday.

BOX SCORE: Michigan State 67, Wisconsin 55

Cassius Winston scored 21 points and handed out six assists to lead No. 6 Michigan State (27-6) while Kenny Goins scored 13 and grabbed 12 rebounds with Xavier Tillman chipping in 17 points and seven rebounds for the Spartans. Aaron Henry grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds.

Ethan Happ scored 20 for Wisconsin (23-10), which was just 2-for-19 from 3-point range and went scoreless for 7:14 during the second half as Michigan State pulled away. Kobe King added 13 points for the Badgers, who were 24-for-68 shooting.

Michigan State was on fire to open the game, making eight of its first 10 shots while going 4-for-5 from 3-point range. Goins led the way, making his first three triples, the third giving the Spartans an 18-4 lead just six minutes into the game.

Wisconsin chipped away a bit to pull within 20-10, but Michigan State scored the next seven to take its biggest lead of the game to that point, 27-10, with 7:43 to play after Tillman converted a three-point play.

After a slow start shooting, the Badgers started to find a rhythm, making seven of their final 12 shots while Michigan State closed the half 3-for-13. A D’Mitrik Trice 3-pointer with 23 seconds to play pulled Wisconsin to within 35-27, the score going to the break after Tillman missed a dunk in the final seconds.

The second half saw Wisconsin start to pull closer to Michigan State. A three-point play by Khalil Iverson with 10:12 to play cut Michigan State’s lead to six, the closest the game had been since the Spartans led, 8-2, in the opening minutes of the first half.

But a Goins 3-pointer followed by an Aaron Henry dish to Tillman for a layup pushed the Spartans’ lead to 54-43 with 6:31 left in the game.

The Spartans extended the lead from there, going up 62-47 with 1:44 to play after two Tillman free throws as Michigan State ran the clock out from there at the free-throw line.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau