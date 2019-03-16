LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Chicago — Michigan State has the Big Ten regular-season championship in hand.

The Spartans will now get a shot at adding the conference tournament title after knocking off Wisconsin, 67-55, in the semifinals Saturday at United Center.

Top-seeded Michigan State will play in the championship game on Sunday for the seventh time and look to add to its five tournament titles, the most of any conference team. The Spartans will face the winner the Michigan-Minnesota game, played later on Saturday.

BOX SCORE: Michigan State 67, Wisconsin 55

Cassius Winston scored 21 points and handed out six assists to lead No. 6 Michigan State (27-6) while Kenny Goins scored 13 and grabbed 12 rebounds with Xavier Tillman chipping in 17 points and seven rebounds for the Spartans. Aaron Henry grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds.

Ethan Happ scored 20 for Wisconsin (23-10), which was just 2-for-19 from 3-point range and went scoreless for 7:14 during the second half as Michigan State pulled away. Kobe King added 13 points for the Badgers, who were 24-for-68 shooting.

Michigan State was on fire to open the game, making eight of its first 10 shots while going 4-for-5 from 3-point range. Goins led the way, making his first three triples, the third giving the Spartans an 18-4 lead just six minutes into the game.

Wisconsin chipped away a bit to pull within 20-10, but Michigan State scored the next seven to take its biggest lead of the game to that point, 27-10, with 7:43 to play after Tillman converted a three-point play.

Big Ten semifinal: Michigan State 67, Wisconsin 55
Wisconsin's Ethan Happ reacts as players watch from the bench during the second half the Big Ten semifinal against Michigan State on Saturday March 16, 2019, at United Center in Chicago. Michigan State won, 67-55.
Wisconsin's Ethan Happ reacts as players watch from the bench during the second half the Big Ten semifinal against Michigan State on Saturday March 16, 2019, at United Center in Chicago. Michigan State won, 67-55. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
A Michigan State fan poses as he cheers during the first half of the Michigan State-Wisconsin game in the Big Ten tournament Saturday, March 16, 2019, at United Center in Chicago.
A Michigan State fan poses as he cheers during the first half of the Michigan State-Wisconsin game in the Big Ten tournament Saturday, March 16, 2019, at United Center in Chicago. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Michigan State's Matt McQuaid reacts after shooting a 3-point basket during the first half.
Michigan State's Matt McQuaid reacts after shooting a 3-point basket during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Michigan State's Kenny Goins passes the ball around Wisconsin's Ethan Happ during the first half.
Michigan State's Kenny Goins passes the ball around Wisconsin's Ethan Happ during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Wisconsin's Carter Higginbottom drives against Michigan State's Kenny Goins during the first half.
Wisconsin's Carter Higginbottom drives against Michigan State's Kenny Goins during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Michigan State's Kenny Goins (25) celebrates with Foster Loyer after shooting a 3-point basket during the first half.
Michigan State's Kenny Goins (25) celebrates with Foster Loyer after shooting a 3-point basket during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Wisconsin's Kobe King shoots over Michigan State's Nick Ward during the first half.
Wisconsin's Kobe King shoots over Michigan State's Nick Ward during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Wisconsin's Kobe King shoot over Michigan State's Aaron Henry during the first half.
Wisconsin's Kobe King shoot over Michigan State's Aaron Henry during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Michigan State's Nick Ward battles for a loose ball against Wisconsin's Ethan Happ during the first half.
Michigan State's Nick Ward battles for a loose ball against Wisconsin's Ethan Happ during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Wisconsin's Khalil Iverson goes after a loose ball against Michigan State's Kenny Goins (25) and Xavier Tillman during the first half.
Wisconsin's Khalil Iverson goes after a loose ball against Michigan State's Kenny Goins (25) and Xavier Tillman during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman reacts during the first half.
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman reacts during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Michigan State's Nick Ward drives against Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers during the first half.
Michigan State's Nick Ward drives against Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard argues a call during the first half.
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard argues a call during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Michigan State's Matt McQuaid drives against Wisconsin's Brevin Pritzl during the first half.
Michigan State's Matt McQuaid drives against Wisconsin's Brevin Pritzl during the first half. Kiichiro Sato, Assocated Press
Michigan State's Nick Ward takes a shot over Wisconsin's Charles Thomas IV (15) during the first half.
Michigan State's Nick Ward takes a shot over Wisconsin's Charles Thomas IV (15) during the first half. Kiichiro Sato, Assocated Press
Wisconsin's Charles Thomas IV drives against Michigan State's Nick Ward during the first half.
Wisconsin's Charles Thomas IV drives against Michigan State's Nick Ward during the first half. Kiichiro Sato, Assocated Press
Michigan State's Cassius Winston goes up for a layup during the first half .
Michigan State's Cassius Winston goes up for a layup during the first half . Kiichiro Sato, Assocated Press
Michigan State's Cassius Winston drives past Wisconsin's Ethan Happ during the first half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston drives past Wisconsin's Ethan Happ during the first half. Kiichiro Sato, Assocated Press
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman drives against Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers during the first half.
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman drives against Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers during the first half. Kiichiro Sato, Assocated Press
Michigan State's Kenny Goins reacts after shooting a 3-point basket during the first half.
Michigan State's Kenny Goins reacts after shooting a 3-point basket during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Michigan State's Cassius Winston shoots against Wisconsin's Charles Thomas IV during the second half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston shoots against Wisconsin's Charles Thomas IV during the second half. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Michigan State's Cassius Winston drives against Wisconsin's Kobe King during the second half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston drives against Wisconsin's Kobe King during the second half. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo argues a call during the second half.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo argues a call during the second half. Kiichiro Sato, Assocated Press
Michigan State's Kenny Goins blocks a shot by Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers during the second half.
Michigan State's Kenny Goins blocks a shot by Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers during the second half. Kiichiro Sato, Assocated Press
Wisconsin's Aleem Ford and Michigan State's Xavier Tillman react to a call during the second half.
Wisconsin's Aleem Ford and Michigan State's Xavier Tillman react to a call during the second half. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Wisconsin's Aleem Ford and Michigan State's Xavier Tillman battle for a rebound during the second half.
Wisconsin's Aleem Ford and Michigan State's Xavier Tillman battle for a rebound during the second half. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman drives against Wisconsin's Ethan Happ during the second half.
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman drives against Wisconsin's Ethan Happ during the second half. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Wisconsin's Ethan Happ celebrates with his teammates after getting fouled during the second half.
Wisconsin's Ethan Happ celebrates with his teammates after getting fouled during the second half. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman grabs a rebound over Wisconsin's Ethan Happ during the second half.
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman grabs a rebound over Wisconsin's Ethan Happ during the second half. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard argues a call during the second half.
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard argues a call during the second half. Kiichiro Sato, Assocated Press
Wisconsin's bench watches during the second half.
Wisconsin's bench watches during the second half. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks to Matt McQuaid on the bench during the second half.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks to Matt McQuaid on the bench during the second half. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Michigan State's Nick Ward battles for a rebound against Wisconsin's Ethan Happ (22) and Aleem Ford during the second half.
Michigan State's Nick Ward battles for a rebound against Wisconsin's Ethan Happ (22) and Aleem Ford during the second half. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Michigan State fans cheer during the second half.
Michigan State fans cheer during the second half. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo directs his team during the second half.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo directs his team during the second half. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Michigan State's Cassius Winston shoots against Wisconsin's Charles Thomas IV during the second half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston shoots against Wisconsin's Charles Thomas IV during the second half. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
A Michigan State fan cheers during the first half.
A Michigan State fan cheers during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
    After a slow start shooting, the Badgers started to find a rhythm, making seven of their final 12 shots while Michigan State closed the half 3-for-13. A D’Mitrik Trice 3-pointer with 23 seconds to play pulled Wisconsin to within 35-27, the score going to the break after Tillman missed a dunk in the final seconds.

    The second half saw Wisconsin start to pull closer to Michigan State. A three-point play by Khalil Iverson with 10:12 to play cut Michigan State’s lead to six, the closest the game had been since the Spartans led, 8-2, in the opening minutes of the first half.

    But a Goins 3-pointer followed by an Aaron Henry dish to Tillman for a layup pushed the Spartans’ lead to 54-43 with 6:31 left in the game.

    The Spartans extended the lead from there, going up 62-47 with 1:44 to play after two Tillman free throws as Michigan State ran the clock out from there at the free-throw line.

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

     

