Big Ten championship: Michigan State 65, Michigan 60
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman (23) reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball championship game against Michigan in the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Chicago. Michigan State defeated Michigan 65-60 to win the tournament. Kiichiro Sato, AP
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo thanks fans as he walks off after defeating Michigan 65-60 in an NCAA college basketball championship game in the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Chicago. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan's Isaiah Livers, right looks down as he and his teammates walk off the court after the team's 65-60 loss to Michigan State. Kiichiro Sato, AP
Michigan State mascot and a cheerleader celebrate after Michigan State defeating Michigan 65-60. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo celebrates with his team after defeating Michigan 65-60 Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan State's Cassius Winston (5) cuts a piece of the net after defeating Michigan 65-60. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan State's Matt McQuaid cuts a piece of the net after defeating Michigan 65-60. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan State's Kenny Goins cuts a piece of the net after defeating Michigan 65-60. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan State's Foster Loyer cuts a piece of the net after defeating Michigan 65-60. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan State's Cassius Winston celebrates after defeating Michigan 65-60. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman celebrates with his daughter after defeating Michigan 65-60. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan's Isaiah Livers (4) walks off the court after the team's 65-60 loss to Michigan State. Kiichiro Sato, AP
Michigan head coach John Beilein walks off the court after the team's 65-60 loss to Michigan State. Kiichiro Sato, AP
Michigan's Jon Teske walks off the court after the team's 65-60 loss to Michigan State. Kiichiro Sato, AP
Michigan State players and coaches pose with the championship trophy after defeating Michigan 65-60 in the Big Ten Conference tournament. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo celebrates with his team after defeating Michigan 65-60. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan State's Matt McQuaid holds the championship trophy as he celebrates after defeating Michigan 65-60. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis (13) looks to pass the ball against Michigan State's Xavier Tillman (23) and Kenny Goins (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game in the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Chicago. Kiichiro Sato, AP
Michigan head coach John Beilein reacts top a call during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo argues a call during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan's Jon Teske, left, goes up for a rebound against Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis (13) reacts after shooting a 3-point basket during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis and Michigan State's Matt McQuaid (20) battle for a loose ball during the first half. Kiichiro Sato, AP
Michigan State's Matt McQuaid (20) and Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis (13) battle for a loose ball during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, AP
A Michigan fan cheers before an NCAA college basketball championship game between Michigan State and Michigan in the Big Ten Conference tournament. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan bench celebrate after Ignas Brazdeikis (13) shoots a 3-point basket during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, AP
A Michigan State fan waits for an NCAA college basketball championship game between the Michigan State and the Michigan in the Big Ten Conference tournament. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan State's Kenny Goins (25) goes up for a basket against Michigan's Charles Matthews (1) during the first half. Kiichiro Sato, AP
Michigan State bench celebrate after Matt McQuaid shoots a 3-point basket during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, AP
A Michigan fan cheers before an NCAA college basketball championship game between Michigan State and Michigan in the Big Ten Conference tournament. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis (13) goes up for a shot against Michigan State's Xavier Tillman (23) during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis (13) reacts after shooting a 3-point basket during the first half. Kiichiro Sato, AP
Michigan State's Nick Ward (44) battles for a rebound during the first half. Kiichiro Sato, AP
Michigan State's Nick Ward (44) goes up for a shot against Michigan's Jon Teske (15) and Ignas Brazdeikis (13) during the first half. Kiichiro Sato, AP
Michigan's Jaron Faulds (44) reacts during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens (0), Kenny Goins (25) and Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis (13) battle for a rebound during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Medical personnel checks on Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, AP
A medical personnel took talks to Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens, left, as Ahrens was the taken out of the court for injury during the first half . Nam Y. Huh, AP
    Tony Paul of The Detroit News breaks down Bradley, Michigan State's first-round opponent in the NCAA Tournament.

    Nickname: Braves

    Location: Peoria, Ill.

    Conference: Missouri Valley

    Record: 20-14, 9-9

    Coach: Brian Wardle (4th season; 58-74 at Bradley, 153-139 overall)

    How they got in: Automatic bid by winning Missouri Valley tournament

    Five Bradley facts

    ►What an unlikely champion. Bradley scored just 15 points in the first half of the championship game against Northern Iowa, and trailed by 18 in the second half before rallying for a 57-54 victory. It's the Braves' first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2006, when they made the Sweet 16.

    ►Junior guard Darrell Brown leads Bradley at 14.7 points per game, while sophomore forward Elijah Childs averages 12.2 and 7.8 rebounds.

    ►Bradley is, statistically, one of the weakest tournament teams, ranking 165 in the KenPom rankings. For context, that's behind two of Michigan's mid-major teams, Central Michigan (123) and Eastern Michigan (155). In the NET rankings, Bradley is No. 176.

    ►You have to go back a little ways since Bradley was a basketball power -- back to the 1950s, when it made the Final Four in 1950 and 1954, and advanced to the championship game (losing) both years.

    ►Bradley and Michigan State have met four times, all in early season nonconference play, with the Spartans winning all four times — 89-87 in 1969, 82-53 in 2006, 66-61 in 2007 and 75-59 in 2008.

    Two bonus facts

    ►Bradley made headlines for the wrong reasons this week, when it publicly restricted access to a longtime beat writer of the Braves. Social media blew up, and Bradley officials, including the school president, apologized Saturday and reinstated the access.

    ►Notable alumni include the late baseball Hall-of-Famer Kirby Puckett; Luall Smith, a long-time sports editor at the Detroit Free Press who went on to work for the Lions; actor Neil Flynn of "Scrubs" and "The Middle" fame; and legendary Cubs broadcaster Jack Brickhouse.

    East Region

    NO. 2 MICHIGAN STATE VS. NO. 15 BRADLEY

    When: Thursday, 2:45 p.m. 

    Where: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa

    TV/radio: CBS/760

    Records: Michigan State 28-6; Bradley 20-14

    Next up: Winner faces winner between No. 7 Louisville and No. 10 Minnesota

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tonypaul1984

     

