John Beilein and Tom Izzo (Photo: Tony Ding, AP)

Before they learn their seedings and destinations for the start of the NCAA Tournament, Michigan and Michigan State will clash for the Big Ten tournament championship on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

Follow the action throughout the game with live updates by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.

Big Ten championship

MICHIGAN VS. MICHIGAN STATE

When: Sunday, 3:30 p.m.

Where: United Center, Chicago

TV/radio: CBS/WJR 760, WWJ 950

Records: Michigan 28-5, Michigan State 27-6

