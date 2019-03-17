Before they learn their seedings and destinations for the start of the NCAA Tournament, Michigan and Michigan State will clash for the Big Ten tournament championship on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.
Follow the action throughout the game with live updates by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.
Big Ten championship
MICHIGAN VS. MICHIGAN STATE
When: Sunday, 3:30 p.m.
Where: United Center, Chicago
TV/radio: CBS/WJR 760, WWJ 950
Records: Michigan 28-5, Michigan State 27-6
MORE COVERAGE
Niyo: Title showdown is 'fuel to the fire' for Michigan, Michigan State
'We're having fun out there': Wolverines bury Gophers to make Big Ten title game
'Ready for the challenge': Cassius Winston leads MSU into Big Ten final for rematch vs. UM
Michigan's Isaiah Livers reveals Midas touch in 21-point performance
Michigan State scoping out circuitous path to a No. 1 seed
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.