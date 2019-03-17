LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Before they learn their seedings and destinations for the start of the NCAA Tournament, Michigan and Michigan State will clash for the Big Ten tournament championship on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

Big Ten championship

MICHIGAN VS. MICHIGAN STATE

When: Sunday, 3:30 p.m.

 

Where: United Center, Chicago

TV/radio: CBS/WJR 760, WWJ 950

Records: Michigan 28-5, Michigan State 27-6

