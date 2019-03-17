Michigan State's Matt McQuaid makes a 3-pointer during the first half. (Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP)

Chicago – Another rivalry win. Another title. Another statement.

Michigan State wanted it all in Sunday’s Big Ten tournament championship game against Michigan.

And thanks to a career performance from Matt McQuaid, the Spartans got it with a 65-60 victory at the United Center that denied the Wolverines from becoming the first conference team to three-peat.

McQuaid finished with a career-high 27 points and Cassius Winston had 14 points and 11 assists for Michigan State (28-6), which closed the game on a 10-0 run over the final 2:02 to sweep the Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles.

BOX SCORE: Michigan State 65, Michigan 60

Michigan State was given the No. 2 seed in the East Region for the NCAA Tournament and will open against No. 15 Bradley on Thursday in Des Moines, Iowa. Duke is the No. 1 seed in the East.

MSU would play the winner of the Minnesota vs. Louisville first-round game, should it get past Bradley.

Michigan, meanwhile, received a No. 2 seed in the West, and will play Montana on Thursday in Des Moines, with the possibility of playing either Nevada or Florida next.

Ignas Brazdeikis scored 19, Jordan Poole added 13 and Jon Teske had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Michigan (28-6), which lost all three meetings to Michigan State this season and missed its final four shots.

After Michigan used a 20-6 run to take control in the first half, the Wolverines kept pushing with an 8-0 run that featured five straight points from Brazdeikis to make it 39-26 with 17:12 to go.

But Michigan State didn’t go away and came roaring back to life – just like it did in the first two meetings.

Xavier Tillman scored on an offensive putback to ignite a 19-7 run. McQuaid did most of the work with a three-point play and two 3-pointers before Winston ended it with a layup to tie it at 48 with 7:15 remaining.

The Wolverines’ offense struggled to quell the momentum during the stretch but was able to get two easy baskets inside on a dunk from Brazdeikis and layup from Teske to go back up, 52-48, at the 5:25 mark.

That set the stage for a heart-racing finish where the teams traded big shot after big shot and one cold-blooded 3-pointer after another until Michigan State tied it at 60 on a layup by Tillman with 1:19 left.

After Zavier Simpson missed a corner 3-pointer for Michigan, Winston scored on a driving layup to put Michigan State up 62-60 with 28 seconds left – the Spartans’ first lead since 17-15 with 8:24 left in the first half.

On the ensuing possession, Brazdeikis had his layup attempt blocked by Aaron Henry, who split two free throws to make it 63-60 with 12 seconds left.

Michigan had one last chance to tie it but Poole’s 3-point attempt, where he appeared to draw contact, was off line.

After the early stages proved to be a defensive struggle, Michigan State was able to find its footing sooner by using a multitude of scoring sources and a stretch where it made seven of 11 shots that ended with a 3-pointer from Winston for a 17-11 lead with 9:57 left in the half.

Brazdeikis was Michigan’s only source of offense and scored the first nine points, highlighted by two 3-pointers, while the rest of the Wolverines were flummoxed by the Spartans and their defensive switches.

But everything changed once Tillman drew his second foul at the 9:03 mark and was planted on the bench. With Tillman sitting out the rest of the half, Michigan closed out the half on a 20-6 run and Michigan State missed 10 of its final 12 shots.

Teske was a force during the spurt and did a little bit of everything – blocking shots, diving on the floor for loose balls and scoring around the rim – as Michigan scored 10 straight points to take a 21-17 lead at the 5:20 mark.

A scary moment occurred during the run when Kyle Ahrens had to be stretchered off with 4:34 left in the half after coming down hard on his left ankle battling for a rebound.

A running skyhook from Simpson and another 3-pointer from Brazdeikis capped the strong finish for Michigan that culminated in 31-23 halftime lead.

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins