Michigan State junior Kyle Ahrens, shown here in February, was taken off the court on a stretcher Sunday during the first half of the Big Ten tournament championship game at the United Center. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News file)

Chicago — Michigan State junior Kyle Ahrens was taken off the court on a stretcher Sunday during the first half of the Big Ten tournament championship game at the United Center.

With 4:39 left in the first half of the title game against Michigan, Ahrens went high to grab a rebound and as he came down, his left foot landed on Kenny Goins' foot and rolled over. He immediately fell to the ground and could be seen and heard crying as he clutched his left leg.

Medical personnel put an air cast on the leg and put Ahrens on a stretcher as coach Tom Izzo and the rest of the team crowded around, many wiping away tears.

Ahrens looked to the crowd and patted his chest as he headed to the tunnel.

X-rays at the arena were negative for a fracture, an MSU spokesperson said.

Ahrens' parents are waiting at the edge of the court. Lot of players wiping their eyes — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) March 17, 2019

All the Michigan State players out on the court as trainers tend to Ahrens. Some of them wiping away tears. This guy has been through the ringer with injuries. They've seen it up close. — John Niyo (@JohnNiyo) March 17, 2019

The Michigan State junior has battled back injuries all season, just one of many injuries the native of Versailles, Ohio, has dealt with throughout his career. He suffered a broken leg his junior year of high school then missed the entire 2017-18 season because of a foot injury.

Ahrens entered Sunday’s game averaging 4.8 points and 2.6 rebounds in 29 games. He started eight games.

