Xavier Tillman (23) helps lead Michigan State into its 22nd straight NCAA Tournament. (Photo: Kiichiro Sato, Associated Press)

Chicago — Michigan State completed the Big Ten sweep on Sunday, beating Michigan to win the conference tournament championship after grabbing a share of the regular-season title a week ago.

Now the Spartans look to make amends in the most important tournament of the year.

The Spartans (28-6) earned a No. 2 seed in the East region of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night and will head to Des Moines, Iowa to take on Bradley (20-14) on Thursday. It’s the 22nd straight season Tom Izzo’s team has reached the tournament, the third-longest active streak in the nation behind Kansas (30) and Duke (24).

Duke is the top seed in the East.

With a victory, Michigan State would play the winner of the Minnesota-Louisville game Saturday.

Despite two conference championships in a row, Michigan State’s last three seasons have been clouded by the fact it hasn’t managed to get out of the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament. The second-seeded Spartans fell to Middle Tennessee State in the first round in 2016 before going out in the second round in 2017 against Kansas and in 2018 with a loss to Syracuse.

Michigan State earned the No. 2 seed by going 16-4 in the Big Ten for the ninth regular-season title under coach Tom Izzo. Guard Cassius Winston led the way, earning conference player of the year honors.