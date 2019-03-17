Chicago — Michigan State completed the Big Ten sweep on Sunday, beating Michigan to win the conference tournament championship after grabbing a share of the regular-season title a week ago.
Now the Spartans look to make amends in the most important tournament of the year.
The Spartans (28-6) earned a No. 2 seed in the East region of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night and will head to Des Moines, Iowa to take on Bradley (20-14) on Thursday. It’s the 22nd straight season Tom Izzo’s team has reached the tournament, the third-longest active streak in the nation behind Kansas (30) and Duke (24).
Duke is the top seed in the East.
With a victory, Michigan State would play the winner of the Minnesota-Louisville game Saturday.
Despite two conference championships in a row, Michigan State’s last three seasons have been clouded by the fact it hasn’t managed to get out of the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament. The second-seeded Spartans fell to Middle Tennessee State in the first round in 2016 before going out in the second round in 2017 against Kansas and in 2018 with a loss to Syracuse.
Michigan State earned the No. 2 seed by going 16-4 in the Big Ten for the ninth regular-season title under coach Tom Izzo. Guard Cassius Winston led the way, earning conference player of the year honors.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.