Taro Hirose (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Michigan State’s Taro Hirose was named Big Ten hockey player of the year, beating out Michigan’s Quinn Hughes.

Hirose had 34 points in 24 Big Ten games, and was unanimous All-Big Ten.

The forward signed with the Red Wings and had an assist in his debut Tuesday night.

He will find out Wednesday if he’s a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award.

