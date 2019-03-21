LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Game going down to the wire

Bradley hit another 3-pointer from deep to take a one-point lead before Xavier Tillman answered with a layup. The two teams traded baskets and the Spartans held a one-point lead going into the under-eight timeout.

Michigan State goes on second-half run

Bradley started the second half like it started the first: on fire. The Braves scored the half's first four points, but the Spartans responded with an 10-0 run thanks to 3-pointers from Matt McQuaid and Cassius Winston. The run was ended with a couple of free throws by Bradley to cut the Michigan State lead to 44-41.

Winston added a nifty layup to extend the lead back to five but Aaron Henry turned the ball over on his second straight bad pass.

Nick Ward added a couple of free throws to put the Spartans up 50-43 but Bradley scored five straight points before a Michigan State offensive foul leading to the under-12 timeout.

Bradley holds lead at the half

The game went back-and-forth for the rest of the half with no lead for either team sitting at more than three points and Bradley took a one-point lead after yet another 3-pointer. They finished the half 6-for-9 from 3-point range while the Spartans were ice-cold.

Spartans hold slim lead

Bradley regained the lead after a 5-0 run, but Gabe Brown answered with a 3-pointer of his own to put the Spartans up 16-15. Matt McQuaid put the Spartans up three with a jumper in traffic and then Bradley rebounded with a 3-pointer.

McQuaid was then called for an under-cut flagrant foul but the Braves couldn't make their free throws to tie it up. Spartans lead 20-19 after the under-eight timeout.

Michigan State vs. Bradley
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) fall to the hardwood after tangling with Bradley guard Nate Kennell in the first half Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) fall to the hardwood after tangling with Bradley guard Nate Kennell in the first half Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State forward Kenny Goins blocks a shot by Bradley forward Elijah Childs in the first half.
Michigan State forward Kenny Goins blocks a shot by Bradley forward Elijah Childs in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman tries to block the shot of Bradley guard Ja'Shon Henry in the first half.
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman tries to block the shot of Bradley guard Ja'Shon Henry in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo yells instructions to his players in the first half.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo yells instructions to his players in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bradley guard Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye (23) reacts after hitting an early 3-pointer in the first half.
Bradley guard Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye (23) reacts after hitting an early 3-pointer in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bradley defenders, from left, Nate Kennell, Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye and Elijah Childs converge on Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) in the first half.
Bradley defenders, from left, Nate Kennell, Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye and Elijah Childs converge on Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston passes the ball under pressure from Bradley defenders in the first half.
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston passes the ball under pressure from Bradley defenders in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Aaron Henry goes to the basket in first half.
Michigan State's Aaron Henry goes to the basket in first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tom Izzo has some instructions for Nick Ward during the first half.
Tom Izzo has some instructions for Nick Ward during the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
John Engler is seen in the stands before the game.
John Engler is seen in the stands before the game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston shoots around before the game.
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston shoots around before the game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left, Twin brothers, Nathan Guzowski, 22, and Tyler Guzowski, 22, of Livonia cheer before the game.
From left, Twin brothers, Nathan Guzowski, 22, and Tyler Guzowski, 22, of Livonia cheer before the game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo watches Bradley warm up before the game.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo watches Bradley warm up before the game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    MSU takes lead

    Cassius Winston got the Spartan offense back on track with a floater after the under-16 timeout to cut the Bradley lead to four. Nick Ward then drew a flagrant foul and made a couple of free throws. Winston made a 3-pointer to give the Spartans their first lead since 2-0 and then added two more on a Kenny Goins layup.

    Bradley gets off to hot start

    Aaron Henry scored the first basket of the game on a nice baseline drive and hook and Bradley bounced back to scored five straight to take a three-point lead. Bradley scored five more after Michigan State's next basket to take a 10-4 lead into the first media timeout.

    Michigan State opens NCAA Tournament play Thursday with a 2:45 p.m. game against Bradley in the East Region. Follow the action throughout the game with live updates by Connor Muldowney of The Detroit News.

    EAST REGION

    NO. 2 MICHIGAN STATE VS. NO. 15 BRADLEY

    Tip-off: 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa

    TV/radio: CBS/760

    Records: Michigan State 28-6, Bradley 20-14

    Next up: Michigan State faces No. 10 Minnesota on Saturday, time and TV to be announced.

     

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE