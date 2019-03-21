The most notable scene occurred in the second half when Izzo met Aaron Henry on the court during a timeout and pointed his finger at the freshman’s face while yelling at him. Izzo was restrained by Cassius Winston and then Izzo took his seat among the players.
During the timeout, however, Izzo got up from his seat and approached Henry again, and this time Winston and Matt McQuaid got between Izzo and Henry, and directed Izzo back to his seat.
