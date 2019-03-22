CLOSE Bob Wojnowski and Matt Charboneau break down MSU's win over Bradley in the NCAA Tournament. The Detroit News

Tom Izzo makes a point during Thursday's win over Bradley. (Photo: Charlie Neibergall, AP)

Basketball analyst Charles Barkley has no problem with Tom Izzo’s coaching methods.

Barkley, the former NBA star and Hall of Famer, defended Izzo on Friday during the CBS pregame studio show.

Izzo drew heavy criticism for his approach with Michigan State freshman Aaron Henry during the Spartans’ victory over Bradley on Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

“One of the reasons Tom Izzo is one of my favorite coaches (is) he coaches his team,” Barkley said. “And I was so disappointed to hear all these jackasses on other networks complaining about a coach actually coaching his team. Coach Izzo, you keep doing your thing. It’s all right for a coach to yell at a player. When did we get to the point where every time a coach yells at a player it becomes a national emergency. So shout out to Coach Izzo. Keep doing your thing.”