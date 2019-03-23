Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) and teammates react at the end of the game. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Des Moines, Iowa — The NCAA Tournament is sweet again for Michigan State.

After failing to get out of the first weekend of the tournament in each of the past three seasons, No. 2 seed Michigan State started out fast and got a big second-half lift from Cassius Winston on its way to a 70-50 victory over No. 10 seed Minnesota in the second round of the East Region Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena.

Michigan State (30-6) advances to the Sweet 16 for the 14th time under coach Tom Izzo and for the first time since 2015 when the Spartans eventually reached the Final Four. The Spartans will take on No. 3 seed LSU on Friday in Washington at Capital One Arena.

Winston scored 13 and handed out nine assists, but it was his seven straight points in the second half after Minnesota had cut Michigan State’s lead to single digits that allowed the Spartans to pull away. His seven points started a 9-0 run that became a 12-2 surge as Michigan State went up, 52-33, with 10:53 to play on a 3-pointer from Aaron Henry.

BOX SCORE: Michigan State 70, Minnesota 50

Xavier Tillman added 14 points for Michigan State while Henry had nine points and nine rebounds.

Amir Coffey did his best to keep Minnesota (22-14) in the game, scoring 25 as the already shorthanded Golden Gophers were without Jordan Murphy, who played only four minutes because of a bad back. Isaiah Washington scored 11.

Michigan State could do no wrong early, making nine of it first 10 shots and going 13-for-16 to open a 20-point lead after Nick Ward scored on a layup to give the Spartans a 31-11 lead with six minutes left in the first half.

But the turnovers started to become a problem from there for the Spartans as they gave the ball away 11 times in the first half, leading to 12 points for the Gophers. Michigan State’s only points over the final six minutes of the half came when Henry scored after a Ward miss.

Minnesota took advantage, pulling to 33-19 by halftime as Isaiah Washington scored five points in the final 5:45 and Coffey finished the half with 12 points for the Gophers.

Almost four minutes into the second half, Minnesota started to chip away at the lead and got the heavily pro-Gophers crowd to come to its feet.

An 8-0 run that included six points from Coffey, including a thunderous dunk, got Minnesota to within 40-31 and the arena was buzzing. But Winston hit two mid-range jumpers, then a 3-pointer in transition to push back the Minnesota comeback.

