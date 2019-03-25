LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

East Lansing — The sun is still shining when Michigan State finishes practice these days, and that is good news for Tom Izzo.

The Spartans shook off a three-year first-weekend skid in the NCAA Tournament by beating Bradley then Minnesota over the weekend in the East Region. They now advance to the Sweet 16 for the 14th time in Izzo’s 24-year tenure.

“It was a good weekend for us as far as winning,” Izzo said on Monday. “We had mixed feelings on how we played then I watched the rest of the Tournament and realized so many teams had struggles in games.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to play another weekend. There are only 16 teams left and the weather is getting nice, days are getting longer and we’re practicing at the right time of the year.”

No. 2 Michigan State (30-6) is practicing for Friday’s matchup at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. against No. 3 LSU (28-6). It will be only the second time the programs have ever met, but that goal remains the same for the Spartans — win the weekend.

It’s something they hadn’t done since 2015 when the reached the Final Four, but it will continue to be the approach as the winner will move on to meet the Duke-Virginia Tech winner on Sunday for the chance to advance to this season’s Final Four next week in Minneapolis.

“We do want to win the weekend and the only reason I do is I learned that from some great programs around the country,” Izzo said. “It wasn’t something I came up with. It was what you do after you get your program to a certain level when winning a game in the NCAA Tournament doesn’t matter anymore.

“And I know conventional wisdom says you have to win your first one before you win the second one, but that’s just not the way we operate. Today we’ll look at all three teams a little bit and we’ll try to figure out what they do. … The goal still is to win the weekend and we’ll try to prepare that way.”

East Region

NO. 2 MICHIGAN STATE VS. NO. 3 LSU

Tip-off: 7:09 Friday, Capital One Arena, Washington

TV/radio: CBS/760

Records: Michigan State 30-6; LSU 28-6

At stake: The winner moves to the Elite Eight to face No. 1 Duke or No. 4 Virginia Tech.

NCAA Tournament: Michigan State 70, Minnesota 50
Michigan State teammates celebrate a three point shot late in the second half of the 70-50 win over Minnesota in Round 2 of the NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa on March 23, 2019.
Michigan State teammates celebrate a 3-pointer in the second half of the 70-50 win over Minnesota in Round 2 of the NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa on March 23, 2019. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) and teammates react at the end of the game.
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) and teammates react at the end of the game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Minnesota forward Jordan Murphy (3) guards Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) in the first half. Michigan State vs Minnesota in Round 2 of the NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa on March. 23, 2019.
Minnesota guard Amir Coffey (5) defends Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid (20) in the first half.
Michigan State head Tom Izzo talks with Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) in the first half.
Minnesota forward Jarvis Omersa (21) guards Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) in the first half.
Minnesota forward Michael Hurt (42) guards Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) in the first half.
Minnesota forward Jarvis Omersa (21) guards Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) in the first half.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo in the first half.
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) takes a shot in the first half.
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) and Minnesota guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) in the second half.
Minnesota teammates help up Minnesota guard Gabe Kalscheur, right, and Michigan State teammates check on Cassius Winston on the court after a collision in the second half.
Minnesota guard Dupree McBrayer (1) guards Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) in the second half.
Michigan State forward Marcus Bingham Jr., celebrates a Matt McQuaid (20) three-pointer in the second half.
Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (11) and Michigan State forward Kenny Goins (25) converge on Minnesota guard Amir Coffey (5) in the second half.
Minnesota forward Michael Hurt (42) guards Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) in the second half.
Minnesota's Michael Hurt, left, and Gabe Kalscheur, right, defend Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) in the second half.
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) passes the ball away from Minnesota defenders including Minnesota forward Jarvis Omersa (21) in the second half.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks with, from left, Michigan State guard Cassius Winston, Matt McQuaid and Aaron Henry after they come out of the game near the end of the game.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks with, from left, Michigan State guard Cassius Winston, Matt McQuaid and Aaron Henry after they come out of the game near the end.
From left, facing, Michigan State's Kenny Goins, Aaron Henry and Cassius Winston react with teammates late in the second half.
Minnesota guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) and center Daniel Oturu (25) guard Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) in the second half. Michigan State vs Minnesota in Round 2 of the NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa on March. 23, 2019. Michigan State wins, 70-20. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Minnesota guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) and center Daniel Oturu (25) guard Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) in the second half.
Minnesota center Daniel Oturu (25) defends a shot by Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) in the second half.
Minnesota guard Dupree McBrayer (1) and Minnesota guard Amir Coffey (5) converge on Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid (20) while Minnesota head coach Richard Pitino, left, gestures, in the second half.
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) guards Minnesota guard Dupree McBrayer (1) in the second half.
Minnesota center Daniel Oturu (25) guards Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) in the second half.
Minnesota center Daniel Oturu (25) guards Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) in the second half.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo, right, talks with Xavier Tillman (23) in the second half.
Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid (20) passes the ball in the first half.
Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid (20) dunks in the first half.
Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid (20) starts a fast break in the first half.
Minnesota guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) chases Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid (20) in the first half.
Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid (20) puts up a basket over Minnesota guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) in the first half.
Minnesota guard Amir Coffey (5) reacts after he hit a shot in the first half.
Minnesota forward Jarvis Omersa (21) guards Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid (20) in the first half.
Minnesota forward Jarvis Omersa, right, guards Michigan State forward Nick Ward in the first half.
Minnesota forward Michael Hurt (42) guards Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) in the first half.
Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (11) puts up a basket in the first half.
Michigan State guard Foster Loyer (3) runs the offense in the first half.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo instructs from the sidelines in the first half.
Minnesota head coach Richard Pitino during a time out in the first half.
