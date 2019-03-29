Joe Palamara (Photo: Max Ortiz, Detroit News)

Joe Palamara, best-known as vice chairman of the Wayne County Board of Commissioners, was inducted Tuesday into the Wyandotte Roosevelt High School Distinguished Graduate Hall of Fame.

Palamara thus joins his late father, Sam, as the school’s only father-son inductees. The younger Palamara is a former seven-term Michigan state legislator who was a sterling scholar-athlete at Roosevelt High before an Evans scholarship took him to Michigan State. He became a star Spartans second baseman, capped by All-Big Ten and All-American honors in 1985, when he led MSU in hitting.

Scott Galeski, a Roosevelt High grad who went on to a distinguished career with Wyandotte police and later became founder of the Downriver Student Film Consortium, was also inducted Tuesday.