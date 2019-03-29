Matt McQuaid (Photo: Alex Brandon, AP)

Michigan State takes its shot at a spot in the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight with a game against LSU on Friday night. Follow the action with live updates throughout the game by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.

EAST REGION

NO. 2 MICHIGAN STATE VS. NO. 3 LSU

Tip-off: 7:09 Friday, Capital One Arena, Washington

TV/radio: CBS/760

Records: Michigan State 30-6; LSU 28-6

Next up: Winner faces No. 1 Duke or No. 4 Virginia Tech in the Elite Eight.

MORE COVERAGE

Wojo: For Spartans to win, Winston must handle the heat

Spartans 'got to be smart' against LSU's turnover-hungry defense

Michigan State vs. LSU: Who has the edge, plus Matt Charboneau's prediction

Once-troubled LSU Tigers still snarling, ready to take on Michigan State

Cassius Winston was Magic-like at U-D Jesuit, but growth since has been impressive

Toughened by adversity, Michigan State finds 'connection' during unexpected rise