Michigan State takes its shot at a spot in the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight with a game against LSU on Friday night. Follow the action with live updates throughout the game by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.
EAST REGION
NO. 2 MICHIGAN STATE VS. NO. 3 LSU
Tip-off: 7:09 Friday, Capital One Arena, Washington
TV/radio: CBS/760
Records: Michigan State 30-6; LSU 28-6
Next up: Winner faces No. 1 Duke or No. 4 Virginia Tech in the Elite Eight.
