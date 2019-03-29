NCAA Tournament: Michigan State 80, LSU 63
Michigan State forward Gabe Brown (13) and teammates react after he scored against LSU guard Marlon Taylor (14) during the second half of a semifinal in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament East Region in Washington, Friday, March 29, 2019.
Michigan State forward Gabe Brown (13) and teammates react after he scored against LSU guard Marlon Taylor (14) during the second half of a semifinal in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament East Region in Washington, Friday, March 29, 2019.
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman, left, and teammate Gabe Brown, right, celebrate after the team's 80-63 win over LSU.
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman, left, and teammate Gabe Brown, right, celebrate after the team's 80-63 win over LSU.
Members of the Michigan State team gather near the bench during introductions before the game.
Members of the Michigan State team gather near the bench during introductions before the game.
Michigan State forward Kenny Goins (25) recovers a loose ball and passes to teammate Cassius Winston (5) after beating out LSU guard Skylar Mays (4) during the first half.
Michigan State forward Kenny Goins (25) recovers a loose ball and passes to teammate Cassius Winston (5) after beating out LSU guard Skylar Mays (4) during the first half.
Michigan State forward Aaron Henry gestures after making a 3-pointer against LSU during the first half.
Michigan State forward Aaron Henry gestures after making a 3-pointer against LSU during the first half.
LSU guard Skylar Mays (4) loses control of the ball as he goes up against Michigan State forwards Xavier Tillman (23) and Kenny Goins (25) during the first half.
LSU guard Skylar Mays (4) loses control of the ball as he goes up against Michigan State forwards Xavier Tillman (23) and Kenny Goins (25) during the first half.
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston reacts to scoring on LSU during the first half.
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston reacts to scoring on LSU during the first half.
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman looks to pass the ball as he is double-teamed by LSU guard Skylar Mays (4) and forward Darius Days (22) during the first half.
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman looks to pass the ball as he is double-teamed by LSU guard Skylar Mays (4) and forward Darius Days (22) during the first half.
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) turns to looks at teammates Nick Ward (44) and Aaron Henry (11) after scoring against LSU during the first half.
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) turns to looks at teammates Nick Ward (44) and Aaron Henry (11) after scoring against LSU during the first half.
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) beats out LSU forward Darius Days (22) for the loose ball during the first half.
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) beats out LSU forward Darius Days (22) for the loose ball during the first half.
LSU guard Skylar Mays (4) and Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid (20) chase down a loose ball during the first half.
LSU guard Skylar Mays (4) and Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid (20) chase down a loose ball during the first half.
LSU guard Javonte Smart looks to pass the ball as Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid (20) defends during the first half.
LSU guard Javonte Smart looks to pass the ball as Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid (20) defends during the first half.
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston shoots over LSU forward Emmitt Williams (24) during the first half.
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston shoots over LSU forward Emmitt Williams (24) during the first half.
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) reacts to scoring against LSU during the first half.
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) reacts to scoring against LSU during the first half.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, right, who played at Michigan State, talks with others while watching the first half.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, right, who played at Michigan State, talks with others while watching the first half.
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo watches during the first half.
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo watches during the first half.
LSU guard Tremont Waters shoots over Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) during the first half.
LSU guard Tremont Waters shoots over Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) during the first half.
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) puts his arm around coach Tom Izzo following the team's 80-63 win over LSU.
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) puts his arm around coach Tom Izzo following the team's 80-63 win over LSU.
LSU guard Skylar Mays (4) has his shot blocked by Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) during the second half.
LSU guard Skylar Mays (4) has his shot blocked by Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) during the second half.
Michigan State forward Nick Ward lies on the ground surrounded by his teammates after injuring his hand during the second half.
Michigan State forward Nick Ward lies on the ground surrounded by his teammates after injuring his hand during the second half.
LSU guard Skylar Mays (4) looks up at the score near the end of the game.
LSU guard Skylar Mays (4) looks up at the score near the end of the game.
    Washington, D.C. — Challenge the Spartans. Go ahead, challenge them. Take away another player due to injury, throw a tall, talented opponent at them, see if they can handle it.

    Oh, they can handle just about anything right now. Michigan State was forceful and fearless and amazingly focused Friday night, stomping LSU 80-63 with a staggering array of inside power and outside accuracy. If this was the next level Tom Izzo was seeking, how much higher can the Spartans go?

    They hit 13 3-pointers and got production from pretty much everywhere. LSU probably figured it had to contain Cassius Winston, then could control the inside with its big guys. Ha. Aaron Henry was scorching, scoring 20, and so was fellow freshman Gabe Brown (15 points).

    And the concern that LSU’s quick guard Tremont Waters would spur a turnover binge? Ha. The Spartans committed only seven, and were only briefly challenged in the second half, when their lead was cut to four.

    “Our two freshmen really came through,” Izzo said afterward. “And of course, Cassius was Cassius. I’m really proud of this team, taking the scouting report and adhering to it. I thought we attacked them very well.”

    Late in the second half, there was the perfect sequence to clinch it. LSU’s Skylar Mays drove for an apparent layup, but was blocked at the last second by Nick Ward. That led to a blistering fast break and a Brown 3, and just like that, Michigan State’s lead was back to 15. Also just like that, another challenge popped up, as Ward fell moments later, appeared to reinjure his hand and had to leave the game.

    Next man up

    Hey, nothing new for this group. Izzo keeps calling for new guys to step in, and new guys keep raising their hands and taking it on. And just to make sure no one was left out, there was Matt McQuaid banging in a 3 and then driving for a standard three-point play in the closing minutes to clinch it.

    Right from the start, the Spartans snapped the Tigers’ will. LSU looked like a team without a coach or a clue. Actually, the Tigers did have an interim coach, Tony Benford, in place of the suspended Will Wade. A team in turmoil sometimes rallies, and sometimes crumbles.

    The Spartans have opted for the rallying angle, growing more impressive each weekend. They’ve experienced their share of adversity, but look like a team chasing something, as determined as ever. 

    Early on, it was a Michigan State swarm, getting whatever it wanted — rebounds, open shots, loose balls. Izzo was so concerned about LSU’s rebounding, he gave a chilling pre-game analysis.

    “They’re the most athletic team and biggest team we’ve played,” Izzo said. “Turnovers and offensive rebounding, they do it with a vengeance, it’s almost violent, that’s how hard they go.”

    By halftime, that sounded like a punchline. The Spartans outhustled the Tigers, grabbed offensive rebound after offensive rebound, and lit it up from outside. It’s as if Michigan State hit the Tigers with something they didn’t expect, which makes no sense, because this is what the Spartans do.

    They outrebounded LSU 21-10 in the first half, 10-3 on the offensive boards and built a 40-23 lead, cut to 40-28 at the intermission.

    “Fabulous,” Izzo said in a halftime TV interview. “That’s as good as we’ve rebounded all year.”

    Getting their run

    The Tigers didn’t know what hit them, or who hit them, as Henry continued his rise, as did Brown. Henry was brilliant, scoring 13 points in the first half on 6-for-9 shooting. Brown was 2-for-3, as LSU’s big guys couldn’t find their way to the perimeter.

    The Spartans found their way anywhere they wanted to go. The big concern was turnovers, Winston versus Waters. But Winston and the Michigan State ballhandlers didn’t get rattled, even when LSU made a run. The Tigers scored 13 straight, into the second half, and sliced a 17-point deficit to four.

    No sweat. The Spartans’ bounced back with an 11-0 run and their hefty lead was restored, 56-41. After that, Winston answered every threat, and Henry, Xavier Tillman and Kenny Goins kept sweeping up rebounds. For stretches, this was Michigan State at its absolute best. Izzo asked his team to find another level, and it did.

    Another level awaits, and then maybe another and another, as the Spartans keep swatting challenge after challenge.

    bob.wojnowski@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @bobwojnowski
     

