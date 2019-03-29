Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) turns to looks at teammates Nick Ward (44) and Aaron Henry (11) after scoring against LSU during the first half Friday. MSU won 80-63. (Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP)

Washington, D.C. — After three straight years of NCAA Tournament frustration, Michigan State now finds itself one step from the Final Four.

Behind career nights from freshmen Aaron Henry and Gabe Brown, No. 2 Michigan State jumped out early on No. 3 LSU in the East Region semifinals at Capital One Arena, pushed back a second-half surge from the Tigers and rolled to an 80-63 victory.

Michigan State (31-6) advances to Sunday’s regional final where it will take on the winner of the late game between No. 1 Duke and No. 4 Virginia Tech. It’s the 10th time Michigan State coach Tom Izzo has led the Spartans to the Elite Eight and 14th time overall in program history.

BOX SCORE: Michigan State 80, LSU 63

Henry finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Spartans while Brown scored 15, hitting four 3-pointers. Cassius Winston scored 17 and handed out eight assists while Xavier Tillman chipped in 12 points and eight rebounds with Kenny Goins score six and pulling down 11 rebounds.

Tremont Waters scored 23 for LSU (28-7). Kavell Bigby-Williams added 11 points for the Tigers while Naz Reid chipped in 10 points and nine rebounds.

It was all Michigan State in the first half as the Spartans scored the first eight points of the game, forcing LSU to take a timeout less than two minutes into the game after Henry and Winston hit back-to-back 3-pointers.

The timeout did little to slow the Spartans, who made six of their first nine shots and went up 22-11 on a 3-pointer from Winston. LSU started to get back into it, pulling within 25-17 with 9:28 left in the first half before Michigan State started to take control once again.

A 15-6 surge for the Spartans put them ahead, 40-23, with 2:10 to play in the half after Nick Ward scored on a jump-hook. But the Tigers built some momentum headed into the locker room as they scored the final five points of the half, including a 3-pointer from Waters to cut Michigan State’s lead to 40-28 at the break.

LSU came storming out of the locker room, scoring the first eight points for a 13-0 run that began late in the first half. Waters scored the first seven as LSU eventually pulled within 45-41 with 16:44 to play. But Michigan State answered with an 11-0 run, which began with a Brown triple and include 3-pointers from Henry and Goins.

It gave Michigan State a 56-41 lead with 14:41 to play and forced an LSU timeout and eventually pushed the lead to 66-48 before LSU started to put together its final surge.

Two straight triples from Waters got things going and four in a row from Reid pulled the Tigers with 70-60 with just more than four minutes to play. But Matt McQuaid scored six points in just more than two minutes to help the Spartans put the game away.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau