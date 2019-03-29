Evan Prater (Photo: 247Sports)

Michigan State had Wyoming (Ohio) junior quarterback Evan Prater on campus again recently. He then went south and visited Miami (Fla.), another school that has offered him a scholarship. Prater told Andrew Ivins of 247Sports Miami affiliate Inside the U that Michigan State, Cincinnati, Purdue and Louisville were the main competition for the Hurricanes. Prater plans to decide on a college before his senior season starts, potentially early in the summer.

Other Michigan State recruiting updates:

► Carrollton (Texas) Hebron safety Darius Snow has set an official visit to Michigan State for the weekend of April 12-14. That will be the weekend of the Spartans’ annual spring game. Snow, the son of former Spartan basketball great Eric Snow and nephew of linebacker Percy Snow, will also take official visits to Arkansas (April 5-7), Texas Christian (Sept. 20-22) and Notre Dame (Oct. 11-13) with a fifth official visit still to be planned.

More: Trieu: Michigan is quick sale for attacking OT Giovanni El-Hadi

► The Spartans offered Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star cornerback Darion Green-Warren on Wednesday. A one-time Oklahoma commit, the 6-foot, 187-pound cover man re-opened his recruitment earlier in the month with USC now believed to be the team to beat. Michigan State is one of 21 offers on the table for Green-Warren.

► Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett defensive end Jared Ivey was offered by Michigan State. That was offer No. 14 for the 6-foot-6, 215-pound Ivey. Iowa and Minnesota are among the other Big Ten schools that have offered. Georgia has been a state the Spartans have recruited well of late. There are currently five players on the roster from there.

► Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga Prep 2021 quarterback Caleb Williams has a chance to be one of the best in the country in his class, and Michigan State offered a scholarship this week. Williams has 16 scholarship offers in total. As a sophomore, he had a tremendous season that included a WCAC final where he accounted for 471 yards of total offense and five touchdowns including a 53-yard pass to win the game a time expired. He finished the season with 1,685 passing yards and 14 touchdowns. He rushed for 229 yards and eight scores.

► The Spartans will get a spring game visit from Homewood (Ill.) Homewood-Flossmoor offensive lineman Marcus Harper. Harper, a powerful 6-foot-4, 280-pound junior, holds an offer from Michigan State and has the Spartans in his top 12.

