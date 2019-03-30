Michigan State guard Cassius Winston is averaging 18.7 points in the NCAA Tournament. (Photo: Alex Brandon, Associated Press)

Michigan State shoots for its first trip to the NCAA Tournament Final Four since 2015 with a game against Duke on Sunday afternoon. Follow the action with live updates throughout the game by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.

EAST REGION



NO. 2 MICHIGAN STATE VS. NO. 1 DUKE

Tip-off: 5:05 p.m., Sunday, Capital One Arena, Washington

TV/radio: CBS/760

Records: Michigan State 31-6; Duke 32-5

Next up: Winner advances to Final Four and will face Texas Tech.

