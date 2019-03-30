Michigan State shoots for its first trip to the NCAA Tournament Final Four since 2015 with a game against Duke on Sunday afternoon. Follow the action with live updates throughout the game by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.
EAST REGION
NO. 2 MICHIGAN STATE VS. NO. 1 DUKE
Tip-off: 5:05 p.m., Sunday, Capital One Arena, Washington
TV/radio: CBS/760
Records: Michigan State 31-6; Duke 32-5
Next up: Winner advances to Final Four and will face Texas Tech.
MORE COVERAGE
Wojo: This is Spartans' best chance to slay the Blue Devils
Wojo: Merciless Spartans show they can take on anything — even Duke
MSU's Nick Ward vows to play Sunday; Duke's Cam Reddish a game-time decision
'It's not talked about enough': Confident MSU respects Duke, but seeks its due, too
Michigan State vs. Duke: Who has the edge, plus Matt Charboneau's prediction
Tom Izzo vs. Coach K: The agony of (many) defeats
