CLOSE

Michigan State guard Cassius Winston talks about beating Duke to reach the Final Four. Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Washington – The magical run for Michigan State continues.

From personal demons to program standards, Michigan State took care of everything it needed to on Sunday in the East Region final against top-seeded Duke.

When fifth-year senior Kenny Goins nailed a 3-pointer with 34 seconds to play and Cassius Winston raced away from Duke defenders to run out the clock, No. 2 Michigan State had beaten No. 1 Duke 68-67 to reach the Final Four, where it will play Texas Tech on Saturday in Minneapolis at 8:49 p.m.

The victory not only gave coach Tom Izzo just his second win in 13 tries over Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, it sent the Spartans to the Final Four for the first time since 2015, which was followed by three straight years of first-weekend disappointment in the NCAA Tournament.

The Spartans wiped all the frustration away in one energy-charged, heart-stopping evening in the nation’s capitol.

Winston was his usual self, scoring 20 points and handing out 10 assists for the Spartans (32-6) while Xavier Tillman had 19 points and nine rebounds, including four assists, the last coming when he found Goins for the decisive 3-pointer.

NCAA Tournament: Michigan State 68, Duke 67
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) begins to celebrate with members of his team after defeating Duke in a NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Michigan State won 68-67.
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) begins to celebrate with members of his team after defeating Duke in a NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Michigan State won 68-67. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
Duke guard Tre Jones, center, covers his face as he walks off the court with teammates Zion Williamson (1) and Cam Reddish (2) after losing to Michigan State.
Duke guard Tre Jones, center, covers his face as he walks off the court with teammates Zion Williamson (1) and Cam Reddish (2) after losing to Michigan State. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State players begin to celebrate their win over Duke.
Michigan State players begin to celebrate their win over Duke. Mark Tenally, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) and Kenny Goins (25) celebrate with teammates after beating Duke.
Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) and Kenny Goins (25) celebrate with teammates after beating Duke. Mark Tenally, AP
Fullscreen
Duke guard Tre Jones (3) after his team scores against Michigan State during the second half.
Duke guard Tre Jones (3) after his team scores against Michigan State during the second half. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) loses control of the ball while going against Duke forwards Javin DeLaurier (12) and RJ Barrett (5) during the first half of an NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019.
Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) loses control of the ball while going against Duke forwards Javin DeLaurier (12) and RJ Barrett (5) during the first half of an NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
Duke forward RJ Barrett (5) reacts after scoring against Michigan State during the first half.
Duke forward RJ Barrett (5) reacts after scoring against Michigan State during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) reacts to scoring on Duke during the first half.
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) reacts to scoring on Duke during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) drives under basket to score on on Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) and forward Kenny Goins (25) during the second half.
Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) drives under basket to score on on Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) and forward Kenny Goins (25) during the second half. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
Duke forward Cam Reddish (2) and Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) chase a loose ball during the first half.
Duke forward Cam Reddish (2) and Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) chase a loose ball during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (11) scores on Duke forward Javin DeLaurier (12) during the second half.
Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (11) scores on Duke forward Javin DeLaurier (12) during the second half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) loses control of the ball while going up against Michigan State forward Kenny Goins, left, and guard Matt McQuaid, right, during the second half.
Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) loses control of the ball while going up against Michigan State forward Kenny Goins, left, and guard Matt McQuaid, right, during the second half. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
Duke forward Javin DeLaurier (12) reacts to scoring against Michigan State during the second half.
Duke forward Javin DeLaurier (12) reacts to scoring against Michigan State during the second half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski talks to his players during the second half.
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski talks to his players during the second half. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) drives to the basket to score against Duke forward Javin DeLaurier (12) during the second half.
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) drives to the basket to score against Duke forward Javin DeLaurier (12) during the second half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid (20) reacts to scoring on Duke during the first half of an NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019.
Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid (20) reacts to scoring on Duke during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) shoots over Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) during the first half.
Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) shoots over Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid (20) is stopped under the basket by Duke forwards Zion Williamson (1) and Javin DeLaurier (12) during the first half.
Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid (20) is stopped under the basket by Duke forwards Zion Williamson (1) and Javin DeLaurier (12) during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid (20) drives to the basket past Duke forward Javin DeLaurier (12) and guard Alex O'Connell (15) during the first half.
Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid (20) drives to the basket past Duke forward Javin DeLaurier (12) and guard Alex O'Connell (15) during the first half. Mark Tenally, AP
Fullscreen
Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) and Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) jump for control of the ball during the opening tip off during the first half.
Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) and Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) jump for control of the ball during the opening tip off during the first half. Mark Tenally, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) drives past Duke forward Cam Reddish (2) during the first half.
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) drives past Duke forward Cam Reddish (2) during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo signals to his players during the first half.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo signals to his players during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid (20) scores against Duke forward Javin DeLaurier (12) during the first half.
Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid (20) scores against Duke forward Javin DeLaurier (12) during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
Duke guard Tre Jones (3) and Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) fight for the ball during the first half.
Duke guard Tre Jones (3) and Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) fight for the ball during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) looks to pass the ball as he is covered by Duke center Marques Bolden (20) guard Tre Jones (3) during the first half.
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) looks to pass the ball as he is covered by Duke center Marques Bolden (20) guard Tre Jones (3) during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Duke forward Cam Reddish (2) drives around Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (11) during the first half.
Duke forward Cam Reddish (2) drives around Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (11) during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State forward Kenny Goins (25) scores against Duke during the first half of a NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019.
Michigan State forward Kenny Goins (25) scores against Duke during the first half of a NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) shoots over Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) during the first half.
Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) shoots over Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Members of Michigan State huddle not he court before the start of a NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game against Duke.
Members of Michigan State huddle on the court before the start of a NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game against Duke. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Los Angeles Lakers president and Michigan State alumni Magic Johnson, center, poses for photos before the start of a NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game between Michigan State and Duke in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019.
Los Angeles Lakers president and Michigan State alumni Magic Johnson, center, poses for photos before the start of a NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game between Michigan State and Duke in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Duke forward Zion Williamson on the court warming up before the start of a NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game against Michigan State.
Duke forward Zion Williamson on the court warming up before the start of a NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game against Michigan State. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Goins finished with 10 points and nine rebounds and made just two 3-pointers, both in the second half.

    The Spartans overcame a Duke team led by Zion Williamson, who scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Blue Devils (32-6). RJ Barrett added 21 points for the Blue Devils.

    The first half gave a quick indication this matchup was everything it was built up to be as each team came out swinging, both landing haymakers at different points of the half.

    Michigan State was the aggressor to open the game, swiping the ball and getting a dunk from Goins in the opening seconds and building a 14-7 lead over the first seven minutes. However, Duke started ratcheting up the defensive intensity and started to chip away.

    After Michigan State went up, 16-9, on an offensive rebound and putback with 12:16 to play, the Blue Devils started to counterpunch as Barrett scored seven straight points and Duke nailed a pair of 3-pointers as part of a 21-5 surge. The run ended with 12 straight points from the Blue Devils as Barrett hit his second triple to give Duke a 30-21 lead with 5:22 left in the half.

    CLOSE

    Michigan State's Kenny Goins talks about hitting the winning shot to beat Duke and reach Final Four. The Detroit News

    It forced a Michigan State timeout that apparently was all the Spartans needed to reset things.

    Winston scored the next four points before a Tillman three was followed by another Winston jumper. Winston then dished to Tillman in transition after a steal and capped off Michigan State’s 13-0 run with a running layup with four seconds left in the half.

    The run gave Michigan State a 34-30 lead heading to the locker room as Duke missed its final five shots and committed 10 first-half turnovers.

    The teams continued the back and forth as the second half opened. Michigan State opened a 41-35 lead, but Williamson scored the first 10 points of the half for the Blue Devils, who scored seven straight to take a 42-41 lead before Nick Ward hit a jump-hook to put Michigan State back in front with 15:59 to play.

    After a Williamson 3-pointer gave Duke a 52-48 lead, Winston answered with his own to get Michigan State within one with 11:12 to play then fed to Tillman for a dunk. Duke retook the lead and pushed it to 56-53 on a Javin DeLaurier put-back. But Goins then nailed a 3-pointer and McQuaid scored on a drive to the hoop to take a 58-56 lead with 8:15 left in the game.

    Williamson tied it on a take to the rim over Tillman then blocked a Goins 3-pointer. Barrett split a pair of free throws to put Duke up one, but Winston hit a runner then fed Tillman for a dunk in transition. Tillman was fouled and hit the free throw to give the Spartans a 63-59 lead with 4:07 left.

    DeLaurier then came up with a loose ball and scored to pull Duke within two and after a Michigan State turnover and later went up one on a Barrett 3-pointer with 2:28 to play and extended the lead to 66-63 on a Williamson drive.

    Michigan State answered with a lob to Tillman followed by the triple from Goins with 34.1 seconds to play. Barrett had a chance to tie the game, but missed the first of two free throws.

    Michigan State grabbed the rebound then after a foul and got the ball to Winston, who ran out the clock.

    Final Four

    At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

    Saturday

    Virginia (33-3) vs. Auburn (30-9), 6:09 p.m. (CBS)

    Michigan State (32-6) vs. Texas Tech (30-8), 8:49 p.m. (CBS)

    Monday

    Championship, 9 p.m. (CBS)

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE