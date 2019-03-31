CLOSE Michigan State guard Cassius Winston talks about beating Duke to reach the Final Four. Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News

Washington – The magical run for Michigan State continues.

From personal demons to program standards, Michigan State took care of everything it needed to on Sunday in the East Region final against top-seeded Duke.

Michigan State players begin to celebrate their win over Duke. (Photo: Mark Tenally, AP)

When fifth-year senior Kenny Goins nailed a 3-pointer with 34 seconds to play and Cassius Winston raced away from Duke defenders to run out the clock, No. 2 Michigan State had beaten No. 1 Duke 68-67 to reach the Final Four, where it will play Texas Tech on Saturday in Minneapolis at 8:49 p.m.

The victory not only gave coach Tom Izzo just his second win in 13 tries over Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, it sent the Spartans to the Final Four for the first time since 2015, which was followed by three straight years of first-weekend disappointment in the NCAA Tournament.

The Spartans wiped all the frustration away in one energy-charged, heart-stopping evening in the nation’s capitol.

Winston was his usual self, scoring 20 points and handing out 10 assists for the Spartans (32-6) while Xavier Tillman had 19 points and nine rebounds, including four assists, the last coming when he found Goins for the decisive 3-pointer.

Goins finished with 10 points and nine rebounds and made just two 3-pointers, both in the second half.

The Spartans overcame a Duke team led by Zion Williamson, who scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Blue Devils (32-6). RJ Barrett added 21 points for the Blue Devils.

The first half gave a quick indication this matchup was everything it was built up to be as each team came out swinging, both landing haymakers at different points of the half.

Michigan State was the aggressor to open the game, swiping the ball and getting a dunk from Goins in the opening seconds and building a 14-7 lead over the first seven minutes. However, Duke started ratcheting up the defensive intensity and started to chip away.

After Michigan State went up, 16-9, on an offensive rebound and putback with 12:16 to play, the Blue Devils started to counterpunch as Barrett scored seven straight points and Duke nailed a pair of 3-pointers as part of a 21-5 surge. The run ended with 12 straight points from the Blue Devils as Barrett hit his second triple to give Duke a 30-21 lead with 5:22 left in the half.

It forced a Michigan State timeout that apparently was all the Spartans needed to reset things.

Winston scored the next four points before a Tillman three was followed by another Winston jumper. Winston then dished to Tillman in transition after a steal and capped off Michigan State’s 13-0 run with a running layup with four seconds left in the half.

The run gave Michigan State a 34-30 lead heading to the locker room as Duke missed its final five shots and committed 10 first-half turnovers.

The teams continued the back and forth as the second half opened. Michigan State opened a 41-35 lead, but Williamson scored the first 10 points of the half for the Blue Devils, who scored seven straight to take a 42-41 lead before Nick Ward hit a jump-hook to put Michigan State back in front with 15:59 to play.

After a Williamson 3-pointer gave Duke a 52-48 lead, Winston answered with his own to get Michigan State within one with 11:12 to play then fed to Tillman for a dunk. Duke retook the lead and pushed it to 56-53 on a Javin DeLaurier put-back. But Goins then nailed a 3-pointer and McQuaid scored on a drive to the hoop to take a 58-56 lead with 8:15 left in the game.

Williamson tied it on a take to the rim over Tillman then blocked a Goins 3-pointer. Barrett split a pair of free throws to put Duke up one, but Winston hit a runner then fed Tillman for a dunk in transition. Tillman was fouled and hit the free throw to give the Spartans a 63-59 lead with 4:07 left.

Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) reacts to scoring on Duke during the first half of an NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Photo: Alex Brandon, AP)

DeLaurier then came up with a loose ball and scored to pull Duke within two and after a Michigan State turnover and later went up one on a Barrett 3-pointer with 2:28 to play and extended the lead to 66-63 on a Williamson drive.

Michigan State answered with a lob to Tillman followed by the triple from Goins with 34.1 seconds to play. Barrett had a chance to tie the game, but missed the first of two free throws.

Michigan State grabbed the rebound then after a foul and got the ball to Winston, who ran out the clock.

Final Four

At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Saturday

Virginia (33-3) vs. Auburn (30-9), 6:09 p.m. (CBS)

Michigan State (32-6) vs. Texas Tech (30-8), 8:49 p.m. (CBS)

Monday

Championship, 9 p.m. (CBS)

