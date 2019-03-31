Tom Izzo vs. Coach K: The agony of (many) defeats
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Coaching legends Mike Krzyzewski and Tom Izzo will meet for the 13th time Sunday, in the Elite Eight. Coach K is 11-1 all-time against Izzo. Matt Charboneau of The News takes a look back at the previous 12 meetings.
Coaching legends Mike Krzyzewski and Tom Izzo will meet for the 13th time Sunday, in the Elite Eight. Coach K is 11-1 all-time against Izzo. Matt Charboneau of The News takes a look back at the previous 12 meetings. Darron Cummings, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Dec. 2, 1998: Duke 74, Michigan State 67 -- In the old Great Eight that was still played at the Palace of Auburn Hills, a top-10 matchup featured a Duke team loaded with NBA talent and an MSU team with a bunch of scrappers from Flint, a young group led by Mateen Cleaves, Morris Peterson, Charlie Bell and Antonio Smith. The Blue Devils got the better of MSU that day in what proved to be the first of two meetings that season.
Dec. 2, 1998: Duke 74, Michigan State 67 -- In the old Great Eight that was still played at the Palace of Auburn Hills, a top-10 matchup featured a Duke team loaded with NBA talent and an MSU team with a bunch of scrappers from Flint, a young group led by Mateen Cleaves, Morris Peterson, Charlie Bell and Antonio Smith. The Blue Devils got the better of MSU that day in what proved to be the first of two meetings that season. Andy Lyons, Getty Images
Fullscreen
March 27, 1999: Duke 68, Michigan State 62 -- This was Izzo’s first moment on the game’s biggest stage, his first appearance in the Final Four. The Spartans were still the up-and-comer and Duke simply had too many weapons as the Blue Devils advanced to the national title game. But Michigan State would win the national championship the next year, part of three straight trips to the Final Four.
March 27, 1999: Duke 68, Michigan State 62 -- This was Izzo’s first moment on the game’s biggest stage, his first appearance in the Final Four. The Spartans were still the up-and-comer and Duke simply had too many weapons as the Blue Devils advanced to the national title game. But Michigan State would win the national championship the next year, part of three straight trips to the Final Four. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Dec. 3, 2003: Duke 72, Michigan State 50 -- This is probably the game in the series most would like to forget. It was another top-10 matchup and still the only time Duke has played at Michigan State. The Spartans were humbled in a big way as the Blue Devils hammered the Spartans, a team that played a brutal non-conference schedule and never recovered, bowing out in the first round of the NCAA Tournament that season.
Dec. 3, 2003: Duke 72, Michigan State 50 -- This is probably the game in the series most would like to forget. It was another top-10 matchup and still the only time Duke has played at Michigan State. The Spartans were humbled in a big way as the Blue Devils hammered the Spartans, a team that played a brutal non-conference schedule and never recovered, bowing out in the first round of the NCAA Tournament that season. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nov. 30, 2004: Duke 81, Michigan State 74 -- This was Michigan State’s first trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium in what proved to be the first of two meetings that season. The Blue Devils, behind J.J. Redick and Daniel Ewing, who each scored 29 points, were again too much for the Spartans, who got 17 points from Paul Davis. It was all preview to March, however.
Nov. 30, 2004: Duke 81, Michigan State 74 -- This was Michigan State’s first trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium in what proved to be the first of two meetings that season. The Blue Devils, behind J.J. Redick and Daniel Ewing, who each scored 29 points, were again too much for the Spartans, who got 17 points from Paul Davis. It was all preview to March, however. Streeter Lecka, Getty Images
Fullscreen
March 25, 2005: Michigan State 78, Duke 68 -- It was the first game of what proved to be a magical weekend for the Spartans. They earned Izzo’s only victory over Krzyzewski in the Sweet 16 with 20 points from Paul Davis and 17 from Alan Anderson then followed that up two days later with a double-overtime thriller over Kentucky to reach the fourth Final Four under Izzo.
March 25, 2005: Michigan State 78, Duke 68 -- It was the first game of what proved to be a magical weekend for the Spartans. They earned Izzo’s only victory over Krzyzewski in the Sweet 16 with 20 points from Paul Davis and 17 from Alan Anderson then followed that up two days later with a double-overtime thriller over Kentucky to reach the fourth Final Four under Izzo. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Dec. 1, 2010: Duke 84, Michigan 79 -- In the midst of another tough non-conference stretch, the Spartans headed back to Cameron for an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game. They turned the ball over 20 times and allowed Kyrie Irving to score 31 but still were in the game in the final minutes. The season crumbled from there with a fourth-place finish in the Big Ten and a first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament.
Dec. 1, 2010: Duke 84, Michigan 79 -- In the midst of another tough non-conference stretch, the Spartans headed back to Cameron for an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game. They turned the ball over 20 times and allowed Kyrie Irving to score 31 but still were in the game in the final minutes. The season crumbled from there with a fourth-place finish in the Big Ten and a first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament. Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nov. 15, 2011: Duke 74, Michigan State 69 -- It was in the first edition of the Champions Classic and the victory gave Krzyzewski his 903rd win, moving him past Bob Knight as the winningest coach in Division I history. It was a tough start to the year as the Spartans had just lost to North Carolina on an aircraft carrier in San Diego, but by the end of the season they were Big Ten champions and No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Nov. 15, 2011: Duke 74, Michigan State 69 -- It was in the first edition of the Champions Classic and the victory gave Krzyzewski his 903rd win, moving him past Bob Knight as the winningest coach in Division I history. It was a tough start to the year as the Spartans had just lost to North Carolina on an aircraft carrier in San Diego, but by the end of the season they were Big Ten champions and No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Kathy Willens, Associated Press
Fullscreen
March 29, 2013: Duke 71, Michigan State 61 -- In the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, Seth Curry (no, not Steph), goes off for 29 points as neither team played especially well. Keith Appling scored 16 and Adreian Payne had 14, but star freshman Gary Harris scored just six points on 2-for-11 shooting.
March 29, 2013: Duke 71, Michigan State 61 -- In the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, Seth Curry (no, not Steph), goes off for 29 points as neither team played especially well. Keith Appling scored 16 and Adreian Payne had 14, but star freshman Gary Harris scored just six points on 2-for-11 shooting. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nov. 18, 2014: Duke 81, Michigan State 71 -- Another Champions Classic, this time in Indianapolis. Duke was loaded again and featured Jahlil Okafor and Tyus Jones, two players Izzo recruited heavily. They, along with Justise Winslow, scored in double-figures and were too much for an MSU team that was still finding its way. It proved to be the first of two matchups that season.
Nov. 18, 2014: Duke 81, Michigan State 71 -- Another Champions Classic, this time in Indianapolis. Duke was loaded again and featured Jahlil Okafor and Tyus Jones, two players Izzo recruited heavily. They, along with Justise Winslow, scored in double-figures and were too much for an MSU team that was still finding its way. It proved to be the first of two matchups that season. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
April 4, 2015: Duke 81, Michigan State 61 -- The teams met in Indianapolis again, this time at Lucas Oil Stadium in the Final Four. It didn’t go nearly as well for the Spartans who jumped out to a quick lead before the Blue Devils overwhelmed them. Duke went on to win the national championship two nights later and Michigan State had first-weekend exits the next three years.
April 4, 2015: Duke 81, Michigan State 61 -- The teams met in Indianapolis again, this time at Lucas Oil Stadium in the Final Four. It didn’t go nearly as well for the Spartans who jumped out to a quick lead before the Blue Devils overwhelmed them. Duke went on to win the national championship two nights later and Michigan State had first-weekend exits the next three years. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nov. 29, 2016: Duke 78, Michigan State 69 -- Michigan State was back at Cameron for another ACC/Big Ten Challenge game, the first chance for Miles Bridges and a highly regarded freshman class to play at Duke. The Spartans struggled, including Bridges, who scored 11 points. Grayson Allen went for 24 and Michigan State had no answers.
Nov. 29, 2016: Duke 78, Michigan State 69 -- Michigan State was back at Cameron for another ACC/Big Ten Challenge game, the first chance for Miles Bridges and a highly regarded freshman class to play at Duke. The Spartans struggled, including Bridges, who scored 11 points. Grayson Allen went for 24 and Michigan State had no answers. Gerry Broome, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Nov. 14, 2017: Duke 88, Michigan State 81 -- Back at the Champions Classic, this one had plenty of hype as the Blue Devils were ranked No. 1 and the Spartans were No. 2. It was everything it was cracked up to be as each team played at a high level. But once again, Grayson Allen proved the difference by scoring a career-high 37 to disappoint Michigan State once again.
Nov. 14, 2017: Duke 88, Michigan State 81 -- Back at the Champions Classic, this one had plenty of hype as the Blue Devils were ranked No. 1 and the Spartans were No. 2. It was everything it was cracked up to be as each team played at a high level. But once again, Grayson Allen proved the difference by scoring a career-high 37 to disappoint Michigan State once again. Paul Beaty, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Belleville coach Adam Trumpour said his wife Christine told him it was the perfect date last Wednesday when they took in Michigan State’s practice before the Spartans headed for Washington, D.C., for the NCAA Tournament East Regional.

    Trumpour was watching with a high level of interest since his prize player, MSU 6-foot-7 freshman Gabe Brown, was getting ready for the biggest games of his life.

    Trumpour had reason to speak with pride about Brown’s performance in Friday’s 80-63 win over LSU when he came off the bench to score 15 points in 16 minutes, making 5-of-7 shots from the field, including 4-of-6 3-pointers.

    “I went up to practice Wednesday and he practiced really well, and when I talked to him you could tell his mindset was really good about being ready for the moment,” Trumpour told The Detroit News. “When the opportunity was there where he got some extra minutes and shots became available, I knew his skill set allowed for him to have that kind of success. I’m not stunned, but I’m excited for him that the opportunity presented itself.

    “I’ve been around MSU’s program for 20-some years now and this is one of the most close-knit, high-chemistry groups I’ve ever seen. You can see it in practice, you can see it in games. I can tell talking to Gabe by the way he talks about the upperclassmen and how great they’ve been to him this year. I’m not surprised they’re finding a way to win in March.”

    Warren Mott coach Jeff Olind was in Washington to watch his former player, Kenny Goins, who had six points and 11 rebounds in the win over LSU.

    Up next for Goins and the Spartans is No. 1 seed Duke and its 6-7, 285-pound freshman phenom Zion Williamson, who had 23 points and six rebounds in Friday’s 75-73 win over Virginia Tech, knocking down 11-of-14 shots.

    Goins, 6-7 and 230 pounds, came to MSU as a preferred walk-on, then quickly earned a scholarship and has become a starter his senior year, averaging career highs in points (8.1), rebounds (9.0) and minutes (30.1).

    “We always knew that he could rebound and play defense and everything, but he’s worked really hard and put in a lot of time back at Mott over the summer in the gym and at Michigan State, really put in a ton of time getting shots up,” said Olind of Goins, who has made 54 3-pointers this season, shooting 35.8 percent from deep range. “I never thought he’d turn himself into a shooter but he has. He put the time in and he’s doing great.”

    Goins was a Detroit News Class A All-State selection his senior year at Mott in 2014 but had to walk on to the Spartans team.

    “It’s been a heck of a trip,” said Olind of Goins’ journey. “We’ve stayed relatively close and at times he got frustrated, but coming into this year it was like, ‘I think I’m going to be a starter,’ but didn’t know that he was going to be looked at as a shooter and one of the leaders out there too. He’s really kind of come into his own as that too. It’s been great to watch.”

    Olind called the matchup of MSU vs. Williamson and Goins’ role in that “a heck of a challenge.”

    “I don’t know exactly what their strategy is yet or how they’re going to guard Zion, but Kenny’s got to play a major role in it, keeping him off the glass and things like that,” he said.

    Olind spent some time Saturday evening with Goins and his family at dinner and now is looking forward to watching him play on the big stage for a chance at a Final Four spot.

    “You have to relish moments like this,” Olind said. “The odds of me having somebody that will be able to play at that level is not great. He’s such a good kid and his family has been great to me and my wife and my family too. It’s just been great.”

     

     

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE