Michigan State's Kenny Goins talks about hitting the winning shot to beat Duke and reach Final Four. The Detroit News

Washington — In the moments following Michigan State’s 68-67 win over Duke on Sunday in the East Region final of the NCAA Tournament, Kenny Goins admitted his mind was a blur.

Fortunately for the Spartans, the fifth-year senior was dialed in during the waning moments of the game, the Spartans trailing by a point with a trip to the Final Four on the line.

The fifth-year senior had just had a couple of tough defensive trips and he came to the bench as Michigan State called a timeout. Tom Izzo was letting him have it, and Goins understood his coach’s anger. However, he also knew the Spartans needed a bucket.

“I’ve been in this position before. It’s happened before,” Goins said. “They were getting on me and I’m like, I (messed) up but we still got a game to win. I said that to coach as he was yelling at me. As soon as I said that he kind of shut up, no offense to him, but he shut up and moved on. He knows if you acknowledge that you messed up there is nothing you can do to change the past.”

For Goins, however, there was something he could to about what would happen next.

As Cassius Winston took the inbounds pass with 43 seconds to play, Goins wasn’t the first option. What, exactly the play was, is hard to say. There were a couple descriptions in the boisterous locker room. One was a lob to Xavier Tillman, but the second Winston tossed the ball to Tillman, Goins popped out behind the 3-point line and Duke’s Zion Williamson left him to help in the paint.

NCAA Tournament: Michigan State 68, Duke 67
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) is hugged by teammate forward Aaron Henry (11) after defeating Duke in an NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Michigan State won 68-67.
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) is hugged by teammate forward Aaron Henry (11) after defeating Duke in an NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Michigan State won 68-67. Patrick Semansky, AP
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, left, congratulates Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo, right, at the end of the game.
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, left, congratulates Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo, right, at the end of the game. Mark Tenally, AP
Duke forward Cam Reddish (2) walks off the court as his teammate guard Tre Jones (3) covers his face after losing to Michigan State.
Duke forward Cam Reddish (2) walks off the court as his teammate guard Tre Jones (3) covers his face after losing to Michigan State. Alex Brandon, AP
Duke guard Tre Jones (3) is consoled by Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) after losing to Michigan State at the end of an NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019.
Duke guard Tre Jones (3) is consoled by Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) after losing to Michigan State at the end of an NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Alex Brandon, AP
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo holds up the NCAA men's East Regional Championship trophy after defeating Duke in a college basketball game in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Michigan State won 68-67.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo holds up the NCAA men's East Regional Championship trophy after defeating Duke in a college basketball game in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Michigan State won 68-67. Alex Brandon, AP
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston, right, celebrates with teammates Matt McQuaid (20), Nick Ward (44) and Gabe Brown (13) after defeating Duke.
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston, right, celebrates with teammates Matt McQuaid (20), Nick Ward (44) and Gabe Brown (13) after defeating Duke. Patrick Semansky, AP
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston holds up the NCAA men's East Regional trophy as he celebrates with his team after defeating Duke in a college basketball game in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Michigan State won 68-67.
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston holds up the NCAA men's East Regional trophy as he celebrates with his team after defeating Duke in a college basketball game in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Michigan State won 68-67. Alex Brandon, AP
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo holds up the net after defeating Duke in an NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Michigan State won 68-67.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo holds up the net after defeating Duke in an NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Michigan State won 68-67. Alex Brandon, AP
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is hugged by team mascot "Sparty" after defeating Duke in an NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game in Washington.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is hugged by team mascot "Sparty" after defeating Duke in an NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game in Washington. Alex Brandon, AP
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski answers questions at a news conference after losing to Michigan State.
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski answers questions at a news conference after losing to Michigan State. Mark Tenally, AP
Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) walks out of the Duke locker room with teammate Tre Jones after losing the NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game against Michigan State.
Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) walks out of the Duke locker room with teammate Tre Jones after losing the NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game against Michigan State. Patrick Semansky, AP
Michigan State forward Nick Ward walks down the hall to the locker room with the trophy after an NCAA men's East Regional final collage basketball game against Duke in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Michigan State won 68-67.
Michigan State forward Nick Ward walks down the hall to the locker room with the trophy after an NCAA men's East Regional final collage basketball game against Duke in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Michigan State won 68-67. Alex Brandon, AP
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) begins to celebrate with members of his team after defeating Duke in a NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Michigan State won 68-67.
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) begins to celebrate with members of his team after defeating Duke in a NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Michigan State won 68-67. Alex Brandon, AP
Duke guard Tre Jones, center, covers his face as he walks off the court with teammates Zion Williamson (1) and Cam Reddish (2) after losing to Michigan State.
Duke guard Tre Jones, center, covers his face as he walks off the court with teammates Zion Williamson (1) and Cam Reddish (2) after losing to Michigan State. Alex Brandon, AP
Michigan State players begin to celebrate their win over Duke.
Michigan State players begin to celebrate their win over Duke. Mark Tenally, AP
Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) and Kenny Goins (25) celebrate with teammates after beating Duke.
Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) and Kenny Goins (25) celebrate with teammates after beating Duke. Mark Tenally, AP
Duke guard Tre Jones (3) after his team scores against Michigan State during the second half.
Duke guard Tre Jones (3) after his team scores against Michigan State during the second half. Alex Brandon, AP
Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) loses control of the ball while going against Duke forwards Javin DeLaurier (12) and RJ Barrett (5) during the first half of an NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019.
Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) loses control of the ball while going against Duke forwards Javin DeLaurier (12) and RJ Barrett (5) during the first half of an NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Alex Brandon, AP
Duke forward RJ Barrett (5) reacts after scoring against Michigan State during the first half.
Duke forward RJ Barrett (5) reacts after scoring against Michigan State during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) reacts to scoring on Duke during the first half.
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) reacts to scoring on Duke during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) drives under basket to score on on Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) and forward Kenny Goins (25) during the second half.
Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) drives under basket to score on on Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) and forward Kenny Goins (25) during the second half. Alex Brandon, AP
Duke forward Cam Reddish (2) and Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) chase a loose ball during the first half.
Duke forward Cam Reddish (2) and Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) chase a loose ball during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (11) scores on Duke forward Javin DeLaurier (12) during the second half.
Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (11) scores on Duke forward Javin DeLaurier (12) during the second half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) loses control of the ball while going up against Michigan State forward Kenny Goins, left, and guard Matt McQuaid, right, during the second half.
Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) loses control of the ball while going up against Michigan State forward Kenny Goins, left, and guard Matt McQuaid, right, during the second half. Alex Brandon, AP
Duke forward Javin DeLaurier (12) reacts to scoring against Michigan State during the second half.
Duke forward Javin DeLaurier (12) reacts to scoring against Michigan State during the second half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski talks to his players during the second half.
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski talks to his players during the second half. Alex Brandon, AP
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) drives to the basket to score against Duke forward Javin DeLaurier (12) during the second half.
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) drives to the basket to score against Duke forward Javin DeLaurier (12) during the second half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid (20) reacts to scoring on Duke during the first half of an NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019.
Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid (20) reacts to scoring on Duke during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) shoots over Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) during the first half.
Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) shoots over Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid (20) is stopped under the basket by Duke forwards Zion Williamson (1) and Javin DeLaurier (12) during the first half.
Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid (20) is stopped under the basket by Duke forwards Zion Williamson (1) and Javin DeLaurier (12) during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid (20) drives to the basket past Duke forward Javin DeLaurier (12) and guard Alex O'Connell (15) during the first half.
Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid (20) drives to the basket past Duke forward Javin DeLaurier (12) and guard Alex O'Connell (15) during the first half. Mark Tenally, AP
Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) and Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) jump for control of the ball during the opening tip off during the first half.
Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) and Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) jump for control of the ball during the opening tip off during the first half. Mark Tenally, AP
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) drives past Duke forward Cam Reddish (2) during the first half.
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) drives past Duke forward Cam Reddish (2) during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo signals to his players during the first half.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo signals to his players during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid (20) scores against Duke forward Javin DeLaurier (12) during the first half.
Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid (20) scores against Duke forward Javin DeLaurier (12) during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Duke guard Tre Jones (3) and Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) fight for the ball during the first half.
Duke guard Tre Jones (3) and Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) fight for the ball during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) looks to pass the ball as he is covered by Duke center Marques Bolden (20) guard Tre Jones (3) during the first half.
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) looks to pass the ball as he is covered by Duke center Marques Bolden (20) guard Tre Jones (3) during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Duke forward Cam Reddish (2) drives around Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (11) during the first half.
Duke forward Cam Reddish (2) drives around Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (11) during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Michigan State forward Kenny Goins (25) scores against Duke during the first half of a NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019.
Michigan State forward Kenny Goins (25) scores against Duke during the first half of a NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Alex Brandon, AP
Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) shoots over Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) during the first half.
Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) shoots over Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Members of Michigan State huddle not he court before the start of a NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game against Duke.
Members of Michigan State huddle on the court before the start of a NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game against Duke. Patrick Semansky, AP
Los Angeles Lakers president and Michigan State alumni Magic Johnson, center, poses for photos before the start of a NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game between Michigan State and Duke in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019.
Los Angeles Lakers president and Michigan State alumni Magic Johnson, center, poses for photos before the start of a NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game between Michigan State and Duke in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Patrick Semansky, AP
Duke forward Zion Williamson on the court warming up before the start of a NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game against Michigan State.
Duke forward Zion Williamson on the court warming up before the start of a NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game against Michigan State. Patrick Semansky, AP
    Tillman kicked it out and Goins didn’t hesitate, even as the 6-foot-8 Duke dynamo scrambled back and leapt toward him.

    “I was ready to take the shot,” Goins said. “That’s what you dream of.”

    The shot arched over Williamson’s outstretched hand and touched nothing but net. Goins let out a roar, the bench erupted. The Spartans had one more stop to make, but the shot had just broken Duke’s back.

    “As soon as I heard the play call you start thinking about a positive outcome,” Goins said. “A positive outcome and you’re kind of visualizing it.”

    It’s a shot Goins had been knocking down with regularity in the second half of the season. But over the previous four games, the shot had started to get erratic. He missed all 11 against Michigan in the Big Ten tournament and Bradly in the first round then was 2-for-4 against Minnesota. He missed his first six on Friday against LSU before making his last two and missed his first four on Sunday.

    But when it mattered most, Goins knocked them down. He tied the game at 56 earlier in the second half before hitting the winner, a shot he said he always dreamed of making when he was a kid.

    Oh, and in those dreams, he was always wearing green and white.

    It all led to Sunday.

    “I can’t even put it into words,” Goins said.

    Now Goins is back in the Final Four, the only player on the roster who knows what it’s like after spending his redshirt season on the bench when Michigan State got there in 2015.

    “When you go in you freshman year you always think they’re gonna come easier,” Goins said. “It’s a really special thing to go to a Final Four and people don’t realize that. It’s nice to be back, I’ll tell you that.”

    Goins also kept the promise he made to senior Matt McQuaid, who is in the Final Four after three years of NCAA Tournament frustration.

    “We talked about it at the beginning of the season,” Goins said. “I told him we were going to a Final Four. Here we are, we’re going. He came up after game and gave me a big old hug. I was like, ‘I told you.’”

     

    Defensive demons

    Michigan State has been one of the best defensive teams all season and on Sunday it forced Duke to commit 17 turnovers, the second-most the Spartans had forced all season.

    “They were in the key. They ran at the ball and getting little tips and stuff like that,” Duke’s RJ Barrett said. “So they played great defense. It was tough that we weren't able to come out with the win.”

    The Spartans scored 24 points of the Blue Devils’ turnovers, and on the other end, they gave the ball up only seven times, just two games after committing 22 turnovers in a win over Minnesota.

    “It was big, just me being in those gaps, taking away driving angles,” said Winston, who had four steals. “That's a big team; they do a good job getting to the basket, especially -- they've got their tendencies; they go strong left or strong right.

    “I was roaming a little bit. Tre Jones didn't really take any 3-pointers or anything like that. So it was a little bit easier to roam in there and stay in those gaps, be on the help side off the lob and things. I was just in the right moments, quick hands, making plays that way.”

     

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

     

