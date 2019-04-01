CLOSE

Washington — Michigan State has more games to play.

That much was guaranteed when the Spartans beat top overall seed Duke, 68-67, on Sunday to win the East Region of the NCAA Tournament and reach the Final Four.

But for a program that had been knocked out the first weekend of the tournament in each of the past three seasons and had battled adversity all season, the next game was going to wait, at least for a few hours.

Instead of worry about Saturday’s matchup with Texas Tech, the Spartans were busy reveling in beating Duke for just the third time in program history and only the second time under coach Tom Izzo.

“This one was special because we have been through a lot,” Izzo said. “We haven’t been (to the Final Four) in a while and it was (Matt) McQuaid’s turn. He didn’t want to be in that group of our seniors that didn’t make it. And it was Duke. The respect I have for them … I mean, we doubled our win total against them.

“But the first one helped us get to a Final Four and this one got us to a Final Four. I guess in that respect it’s been good.”

NCAA Tournament: Michigan State 68, Duke 67
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) is hugged by teammate forward Aaron Henry (11) after defeating Duke in an NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Michigan State won 68-67.
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) is hugged by teammate forward Aaron Henry (11) after defeating Duke in an NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Michigan State won 68-67. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, left, congratulates Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo, right, at the end of the game.
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, left, congratulates Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo, right, at the end of the game. Mark Tenally, AP
Fullscreen
Duke forward Cam Reddish (2) walks off the court as his teammate guard Tre Jones (3) covers his face after losing to Michigan State.
Duke forward Cam Reddish (2) walks off the court as his teammate guard Tre Jones (3) covers his face after losing to Michigan State. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
Duke guard Tre Jones (3) is consoled by Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) after losing to Michigan State at the end of an NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019.
Duke guard Tre Jones (3) is consoled by Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) after losing to Michigan State at the end of an NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo holds up the NCAA men's East Regional Championship trophy after defeating Duke in a college basketball game in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Michigan State won 68-67.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo holds up the NCAA men's East Regional Championship trophy after defeating Duke in a college basketball game in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Michigan State won 68-67. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston, right, celebrates with teammates Matt McQuaid (20), Nick Ward (44) and Gabe Brown (13) after defeating Duke.
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston, right, celebrates with teammates Matt McQuaid (20), Nick Ward (44) and Gabe Brown (13) after defeating Duke. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston holds up the NCAA men's East Regional trophy as he celebrates with his team after defeating Duke in a college basketball game in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Michigan State won 68-67.
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston holds up the NCAA men's East Regional trophy as he celebrates with his team after defeating Duke in a college basketball game in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Michigan State won 68-67. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo holds up the net after defeating Duke in an NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Michigan State won 68-67.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo holds up the net after defeating Duke in an NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Michigan State won 68-67. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is hugged by team mascot "Sparty" after defeating Duke in an NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game in Washington.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is hugged by team mascot "Sparty" after defeating Duke in an NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game in Washington. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski answers questions at a news conference after losing to Michigan State.
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski answers questions at a news conference after losing to Michigan State. Mark Tenally, AP
Fullscreen
Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) walks out of the Duke locker room with teammate Tre Jones after losing the NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game against Michigan State.
Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) walks out of the Duke locker room with teammate Tre Jones after losing the NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game against Michigan State. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State forward Nick Ward walks down the hall to the locker room with the trophy after an NCAA men's East Regional final collage basketball game against Duke in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Michigan State won 68-67.
Michigan State forward Nick Ward walks down the hall to the locker room with the trophy after an NCAA men's East Regional final collage basketball game against Duke in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Michigan State won 68-67. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) begins to celebrate with members of his team after defeating Duke in a NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Michigan State won 68-67.
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) begins to celebrate with members of his team after defeating Duke in a NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Michigan State won 68-67. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
Duke guard Tre Jones, center, covers his face as he walks off the court with teammates Zion Williamson (1) and Cam Reddish (2) after losing to Michigan State.
Duke guard Tre Jones, center, covers his face as he walks off the court with teammates Zion Williamson (1) and Cam Reddish (2) after losing to Michigan State. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State players begin to celebrate their win over Duke.
Michigan State players begin to celebrate their win over Duke. Mark Tenally, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) and Kenny Goins (25) celebrate with teammates after beating Duke.
Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) and Kenny Goins (25) celebrate with teammates after beating Duke. Mark Tenally, AP
Fullscreen
Duke guard Tre Jones (3) after his team scores against Michigan State during the second half.
Duke guard Tre Jones (3) after his team scores against Michigan State during the second half. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) loses control of the ball while going against Duke forwards Javin DeLaurier (12) and RJ Barrett (5) during the first half of an NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019.
Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) loses control of the ball while going against Duke forwards Javin DeLaurier (12) and RJ Barrett (5) during the first half of an NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
Duke forward RJ Barrett (5) reacts after scoring against Michigan State during the first half.
Duke forward RJ Barrett (5) reacts after scoring against Michigan State during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) reacts to scoring on Duke during the first half.
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) reacts to scoring on Duke during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) drives under basket to score on on Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) and forward Kenny Goins (25) during the second half.
Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) drives under basket to score on on Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) and forward Kenny Goins (25) during the second half. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
Duke forward Cam Reddish (2) and Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) chase a loose ball during the first half.
Duke forward Cam Reddish (2) and Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) chase a loose ball during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (11) scores on Duke forward Javin DeLaurier (12) during the second half.
Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (11) scores on Duke forward Javin DeLaurier (12) during the second half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) loses control of the ball while going up against Michigan State forward Kenny Goins, left, and guard Matt McQuaid, right, during the second half.
Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) loses control of the ball while going up against Michigan State forward Kenny Goins, left, and guard Matt McQuaid, right, during the second half. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
Duke forward Javin DeLaurier (12) reacts to scoring against Michigan State during the second half.
Duke forward Javin DeLaurier (12) reacts to scoring against Michigan State during the second half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski talks to his players during the second half.
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski talks to his players during the second half. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) drives to the basket to score against Duke forward Javin DeLaurier (12) during the second half.
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) drives to the basket to score against Duke forward Javin DeLaurier (12) during the second half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid (20) reacts to scoring on Duke during the first half of an NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019.
Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid (20) reacts to scoring on Duke during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) shoots over Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) during the first half.
Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) shoots over Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid (20) is stopped under the basket by Duke forwards Zion Williamson (1) and Javin DeLaurier (12) during the first half.
Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid (20) is stopped under the basket by Duke forwards Zion Williamson (1) and Javin DeLaurier (12) during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid (20) drives to the basket past Duke forward Javin DeLaurier (12) and guard Alex O'Connell (15) during the first half.
Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid (20) drives to the basket past Duke forward Javin DeLaurier (12) and guard Alex O'Connell (15) during the first half. Mark Tenally, AP
Fullscreen
Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) and Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) jump for control of the ball during the opening tip off during the first half.
Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) and Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) jump for control of the ball during the opening tip off during the first half. Mark Tenally, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) drives past Duke forward Cam Reddish (2) during the first half.
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) drives past Duke forward Cam Reddish (2) during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo signals to his players during the first half.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo signals to his players during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid (20) scores against Duke forward Javin DeLaurier (12) during the first half.
Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid (20) scores against Duke forward Javin DeLaurier (12) during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
Duke guard Tre Jones (3) and Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) fight for the ball during the first half.
Duke guard Tre Jones (3) and Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) fight for the ball during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) looks to pass the ball as he is covered by Duke center Marques Bolden (20) guard Tre Jones (3) during the first half.
Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) looks to pass the ball as he is covered by Duke center Marques Bolden (20) guard Tre Jones (3) during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Duke forward Cam Reddish (2) drives around Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (11) during the first half.
Duke forward Cam Reddish (2) drives around Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (11) during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State forward Kenny Goins (25) scores against Duke during the first half of a NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019.
Michigan State forward Kenny Goins (25) scores against Duke during the first half of a NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) shoots over Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) during the first half.
Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) shoots over Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Members of Michigan State huddle not he court before the start of a NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game against Duke.
Members of Michigan State huddle on the court before the start of a NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game against Duke. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Los Angeles Lakers president and Michigan State alumni Magic Johnson, center, poses for photos before the start of a NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game between Michigan State and Duke in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019.
Los Angeles Lakers president and Michigan State alumni Magic Johnson, center, poses for photos before the start of a NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game between Michigan State and Duke in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Duke forward Zion Williamson on the court warming up before the start of a NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game against Michigan State.
Duke forward Zion Williamson on the court warming up before the start of a NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game against Michigan State. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen

    Yeah, beating Duke was big for Izzo and big for Michigan State. The last time the Spartans did it, they knocked off the Blue Devils in the 2005 Sweet 16. Two days later they beat Kentucky in double-overtime to reach the Final Four.

    Players from that 2005 team sent video messages to the Spartan earlier on Sunday. They weren’t trying to give the current team any advice, just remind them how they were able to get it done and what it meant to them and the program.

    “We had a hell of a video today from all players from that team sent in,” Izzo said. “Each player talked a little about the game in ’05 and what it meant to them.”

    It wasn’t the only message the Spartans got on Sunday.

    Earvin "Magic" Johnson was at the game and he talked to the team before the game.

    “He was big,” junior guard Cassius Winston said. “He just talked about the things we had to do, get out in transition, boxing out early, all type of things that help us win these games. He talked about their run and some similarities they had in the same situation.

    “But it's not just Magic. There's a lot of guys that came back. Mateen (Cleaves) was here, Charlie Bell was here. Like I said, that Spartan legacy and family, it goes back years and years and years. And they're still pushing for us, still supporting us.”

    They all played a role. At least, that’s the way Izzo and the rest of the team looks at it. As the Spartans were being handed their trophy on Sunday, Izzo was handed the microphone and immediately thanked all the former players in attendance.

    They were there to see the second win over Duke, on that sends Michigan State back to the Final Four and showed how good Michigan State (32-6) has been all season.

    “We’ve proven we can play with the best,” Izzo said. “We’ve played the best schedule. The Big Ten has been awesome all year. We played 24 Big Ten games, we’ve got more Quad 1 wins. These guys were given zero. They earned everything they got and for that we go in there good.

    “Now Texas Tech I watched them the other night and I have a lot of respect for Gonzaga, so that was scary. But I’m not even gonna talk about that tonight. I’m gonna enjoy a flight home and then probably catch a little bit of them late tonight.”

    Yes, there’s another game. In fact, the Spartans are hoping there’s at least too more games.

    They didn’t want to shorten the celebration on Sunday, but for a team that has eliminated much doubt from all the cynics, the next matchup wasn’t far from their minds.

    “We’ve got bigger fish to fry,” freshman Aaron Henry said. “We’ve got an ultimate goal of winning a national championship. It’s a huge part of the program to get to a Final Four. But we’ve got two more games to get.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

     

     

