Jalen Terry (Photo: Kevin W. Fowler, The Detroit News)

East Lansing – As Michigan State prepared to play in the Final Four this weekend, the Spartans received a pledge for the future.

Guard Jalen Terry of Flint Beecher announced he was committing to Michigan State, giving the Spartans their first commitment for the 2020 class.

The 5-foot-10 Terry is a four-star prospect who is ranked the No. 1 player in the state of Michigan, the 16th point guard in the nation and No. 102 overall by 247sports.com.

Terry chose Michigan State after cutting his list to five, including Iowa State, Missouri, Iowa and Mississippi State. He was on campus Tuesday as the Spartans worked on their gameplan for facing Texas Tech Saturday in the national semifinals in Minneapolis.

Michigan State is also working on several other recruits for 2020, including five-star forward Isaiah Jackson of Spire Academy in Geneva, Ohio, four-star forward Cam’Ron Fletcher of St. Louis, and four-star forward Carlos Johnson of Benton Harbor.

The Spartans are bringing in three players in the 2019 class. Four-star forward Malik Hall has already signed while four-star guard Rocket Watts and three-star forward Julius Marble plan to sign later this month.

Michigan State plays Texas Tech at 8:49 p.m. Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

