Projected 2019 Michigan State football starting lineup
Go through the gallery to view Matt Charboneau's projected starting lineup for the 2019 Michigan State football team.
OFFENSE – QUARTERBACK: Brian Lewerke – After an outstanding sophomore season, Lewerke struggled in 2018 as a shoulder injury hampered him late in the season. Backups Rocky Lombardi and Theo Day will have a chance to open eyes in spring and preseason camp, but expect Lewerke to be under center when the season begins.
LEFT TACKLE: Cole Chewins – His junior season was hampered by an injury that limited Chewins to 74 snaps in the first five games. He started the final seven games, but will no doubt be pushed this spring by a handful of young players.
LEFT GUARD: Tyler Higby – Entering his final season, the versatile Higby (70) has played tackle, guard and center but seems most suited at left guard where 21 of his 26 starts have been. Like others up front, he’ll likely be holding off young players like true freshman Devontae Dobbs.
CENTER: Matt Allen – It took time for the Allen to lock down the job as a sophomore in 2018 before injuries hampered him late in the season. He’ll likely get the nod this spring, but will have to battle former walk-on Blake Bueter, who can also play guard.
RIGHT GUARD: Kevin Jarvis – After earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors as a freshman, Jarvis’ sophomore season was derailed by injuries that had him in and out of the lineup most of the season. If healthy, he should return to an All-Big Ten level in 2019.
RIGHT TACKLE: Jordan Reid – The Spartans’ most consistent performer up front last season, Reid was the only player to start all 13 games at the same position. He can play inside as well, but appears to have the tackle spot locked down.
TIGHT END: Matt Dotson -- Showed flashes of standing out as sophomore in 2018 and started twice, including the bowl game. He’ll have to fend off the likes of redshirt freshman Trenton Gillison, but Dotson is poised for a breakout season.
FULLBACK: Max Rosenthal – The Spartans use multiple-receiver sets more often than a fullback, but Rosenthal showed late last season he will be the main fullback moving forward after scoring his first career touchdown as a redshirt freshman.
RUNNING BACK: Connor Heyward – The versatile junior has the inside track on the starting job after rushing for 529 yards and five touchdowns last year. He’ll have plenty of players pushing him, though, as La’Darius Jefferson is coming off a solid freshman season and Elijah Collins will get a shot after seeing sporadic action late last season.
WIDE RECEIVER: Darrell Stewart Jr. -- Like the rest of the receiving corps, Stewart battled injuries and his numbers suffered as the entire offense faltered. He still had 48 receptions, but entering his senior season, expect Stewart to be one of the most reliable targets for whoever is throwing the ball.
WIDE RECEIVER: Cody White -- After earning Big Ten All-Freshman team honors in 2017, White was on track for an even bigger season as a sophomore before a broken hand forced him to miss four games. He still had 42 catches and should be in the position to be one of the top receivers in the conference in 2019.
DEFENSE – DEFENSIVE END: Kenny Willekes (48) – The former walk-on had a breakout season in 2018, earning All-American honors as he was named Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year after recording 20.5 tackles for loss, including 8.5 sacks. A broken leg in the bowl game likely will keep him out of spring practice.
NOSE TACKLE: Raequan Williams – He turned down the NFL to return for his senior season after being named All-Big Ten first team by the Associated Press in 2018. Williams recorded a career-best 53 tackles, including a career-high 10.5 tackles for loss and two two sacks while breaking up five passes.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE: Mike Panasiuk – A stalwart in the middle of the defensive line, Panasiuk earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2018. He’s started 29 consecutive games, tied for the longest starting streak on the team, and has recorded 64 tackles, including nine for loss and two sacks.
DEFENSIVE END: Jacub Panasiuk – As the Spartans have sought to increase their pass rush, Panasiuk has been the most consistent player opposite Kenny Willekes. He’ll be looking to improve on his 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks entering his junior season.
STAR LINEBACKER: Antjuan Simmons – After playing in all 13 games last season (including one carry on offense that resulted in a fumble) expect Simmons to take over the starting role from the graduated Andrew Dowell. He had 32 tackles last season and returned two kicks for 46 yards.
MIKE LINEBACKER: Joe Bachie – He opted to return for his senior season after recording 102 tackles and earning first-team All-Big Ten honors last season that resulted in Bachie being named MSU’s top defensive player. He has 214 career tackles with four interceptions, seven pass break-ups and five forced fumbles.
SAM LINEBACKER: Tyriq Thompson (17) – He had a career-high 31 tackles, including two tackles for loss and a sack, along with two fumble recoveries and an interception while starting 12 of 13 games. He’ll likely share time with Brandon Bouyer-Randle in passing situations.
STRONG SAFTEY: Xavier Henderson – After appearing in all 13 games as a true freshman, expect Henderson to move into the starting lineup to replace the graduated Khari Willis. Henderson had 15 tackles and recovered a fumble as MSU’s fifth defensive back.
FREE SAFETY: David Dowell – Dowell has started 23 consecutive games and has earned All-Big Ten honors in each of the past two seasons. He has 121 career tackles with seven interceptions, six pass break-ups, two fumble recoveries after recording 59 stops in 2018.
FIELD CORNERBACK: Josh Butler – There are a lot of options to replace Justin Layne, but Butler is the most experienced and is the likely bet to start to begin the season. He played just six games last season but started five and broke up three passes.
BOUNDARY CORNERBACK: Josiah Scott – He was a freshman All-American in 2017 before missing the first eight games last season with a knee injury. Scott returned and recorded seven pass breakups in five games, including four in the Redbox Bowl when he was named defensive MVP.
SPECIAL TEAMS – PUNTER: Jake Hartbarger – He’ll be back for a sixth season after suffering a broken leg in the second week of last season. His presence will help solidify a position that saw five different players punt the ball in 2018.
KICKER: Matt Coghlin – He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as a sophomore in 2018. Coghlin was 18-of-22 on field goals (.818) and a perfect 25-of-25 on extra points. He ranked among MSU’s single-season leaders in field-goal percentage (fifth at .818) and field goals (tied for eighth with 18).
    Michigan State was the first Big Ten school to offer Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood tight end Jake Briningstool.

    That offer came on Wednesday for the 6-foot-6, 210-pound sophomore.

    “Coach Dantonio was the one to extend me the offer,” Briningstool said. “He asked me about my family and what type person I am. He listed off the intangibles required to be an MSU football player and felt I could fit the role.”

    If the last name sounds familiar, that is because Briningstool comes from a Michigan State family and is a legacy recruit for the Spartans. As a result, this offer is meaningful to him.

    “I grew up around the university,” he said. “My dad (Tony) played linebacker at MSU from 1987-1992. Both of my parents went to Michigan State and so did my grandparents. I lived in the Lansing area with my family for nine years before moving to Nashville in 2012. I remember going to MSU youth football camps and lots of home games as a kid.”

    More: Trieu: 4-star Braiden McGregor says Michigan's new coaches 'awesome'

    Briningstool has been to the campus many times but hopes to get back in the near future and make his first visit as an offer recipient.

    “I plan to attend a home game next fall with my family,” he said.

    A prospect with his size and athleticism will naturally draw the interest of other programs, as well, and the Spartans do have some competition.

    “As of right now, I have taken unofficial visits to Alabama, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Northwestern,” he said. “I also received an offer from Jacksonville State last year.”

    That said, this week’s Michigan State offer was a big milestone.

    “This university is very special to us and it means a lot to have this opportunity,” he said.

    The Spartans also offered Briningstool’s teammate, offensive tackle Graham Barton.

    Spartans extend more 2021 offers

    Michigan State had two heavily-recruited players in the class of 2021 on campus last weekend in Tiffin (Iowa) Clear Creek Amana defensive end T.J. Bollers and Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County linebacker Christopher Paul, and both left with scholarship offers.

    Paul, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound prospect, was an all-state selection in the fall. TCU, UCF and Akron are among his other offers.

    Bollers, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound edge rusher, has offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Virginia Tech and more.

    Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.

     

     

