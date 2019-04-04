Michigan State was the first Big Ten school to offer Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood tight end Jake Briningstool.

That offer came on Wednesday for the 6-foot-6, 210-pound sophomore.

Jake Briningstool (Photo: Twitter @Jbriningstool)

“Coach Dantonio was the one to extend me the offer,” Briningstool said. “He asked me about my family and what type person I am. He listed off the intangibles required to be an MSU football player and felt I could fit the role.”

If the last name sounds familiar, that is because Briningstool comes from a Michigan State family and is a legacy recruit for the Spartans. As a result, this offer is meaningful to him.

“I grew up around the university,” he said. “My dad (Tony) played linebacker at MSU from 1987-1992. Both of my parents went to Michigan State and so did my grandparents. I lived in the Lansing area with my family for nine years before moving to Nashville in 2012. I remember going to MSU youth football camps and lots of home games as a kid.”

Briningstool has been to the campus many times but hopes to get back in the near future and make his first visit as an offer recipient.

“I plan to attend a home game next fall with my family,” he said.

A prospect with his size and athleticism will naturally draw the interest of other programs, as well, and the Spartans do have some competition.

“As of right now, I have taken unofficial visits to Alabama, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Northwestern,” he said. “I also received an offer from Jacksonville State last year.”

That said, this week’s Michigan State offer was a big milestone.

“This university is very special to us and it means a lot to have this opportunity,” he said.

The Spartans also offered Briningstool’s teammate, offensive tackle Graham Barton.

Spartans extend more 2021 offers

Michigan State had two heavily-recruited players in the class of 2021 on campus last weekend in Tiffin (Iowa) Clear Creek Amana defensive end T.J. Bollers and Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County linebacker Christopher Paul, and both left with scholarship offers.

Paul, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound prospect, was an all-state selection in the fall. TCU, UCF and Akron are among his other offers.

Bollers, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound edge rusher, has offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Virginia Tech and more.

Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.