Texas Tech players talk about taking on Michigan State in the Final Four.

Minneapolis — Michigan State and Texas Tech are playing for the first time on Saturday night, but that hardly means the programs are strangers.

At least, the Red Raiders are familiar with the Spartans. That’s because coach Chris Beard has used Tom Izzo’s team as a model, showing his group clips of how hard Michigan State plays, hammering home the staples of the program — defense and rebounding.

“I love coaching this game, and I love coaching it hard,” Beard said this week. “In terms of Michigan State, he's the pinnacle of that. Coach Izzo, to me, is everything I've always wanted to be. He's a players' coach. You see the hugs and he gets you emotional. These guys like Magic come back. He's a players' coach.

“I don't know Coach Izzo, but there's no doubt about it, he coaches his players hard. He's on them. He holds them accountable. How do these things happen? It's trust. It's all about relationships. I would think that's what we're building at Texas Tech as well.”

Beard didn’t know Izzo before this week outside of a chance meeting years ago on the recruiting trail Beard insists Izzo won’t remember, but that is starting to change.

Michigan State, Texas Tech open practices Friday at the NCAA Final Four
Spartans' Cassius Winston and Matt McQuaid get a ride to a press conference through the halls underneath U.S. Bank Stadium before their open practice at the NCAA Final Four in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 5, 2019.
Spartans' Cassius Winston and Matt McQuaid get a ride to a press conference through the halls underneath U.S. Bank Stadium before their open practice at the NCAA Final Four in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 5, 2019. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Nate Lauber of Wisconsin shows his MSU love, wearing a State inspired sculpture on NCAA Final Four practice day Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 5, 2019.
Nate Lauber of Wisconsin shows his MSU love, wearing a State inspired sculpture on NCAA Final Four practice day Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 5, 2019. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo arrives at U. S. Bank Stadium for an open practice Friday in Minneapolis.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo arrives at U. S. Bank Stadium for an open practice Friday in Minneapolis. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State's Matt McQuiad arrives at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis for an open practice Friday.
Michigan State's Matt McQuiad arrives at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis for an open practice Friday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Spartans Kenny Goins, Cassius Winston and Marcus Bingham Jr. arrive at U. S. Bank Stadium for an open practice Friday.
Spartans Kenny Goins, Cassius Winston and Marcus Bingham Jr. arrive at U. S. Bank Stadium for an open practice Friday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State's Cassius Winston walks past a Texas Tech banner, the team MSU will play in the semi-finals, on the way to an open practice at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston walks past a Texas Tech banner, the team MSU will play in the semi-finals, on the way to an open practice at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Spartans' Cassius Winston and coach Tom Izzo during a press conference before practice.
Spartans' Cassius Winston and coach Tom Izzo during a press conference before practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Spartan's Aaron Henry cracks up as the team is in the tunnel before heading out to the open practice.
Spartan's Aaron Henry cracks up as the team is in the tunnel before heading out to the open practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is all smiles during the Spartan's open practice.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is all smiles during the Spartan's open practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Spartans' Nick Ward runs during drills at the open practice.
Spartans' Nick Ward runs during drills at the open practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Spartans' Nick Ward, Foster Loyer and Kyle Ahrens stretching at the start of practice.
Spartans' Nick Ward, Foster Loyer and Kyle Ahrens stretching at the start of practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Injured Spartan Joshua Langford goofs around during practice with former player Matt Costello.
Injured Spartan Joshua Langford goofs around during practice with former player Matt Costello. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
MSU head coach chats with Greg Gumbel during the Spartans open practice.
MSU head coach chats with Greg Gumbel during the Spartans open practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Spartans' Zavier Tillman slams home a shot during practice.
Spartans' Zavier Tillman slams home a shot during practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Spartans' Cassius Winston puts up a shot during practice.
Spartans' Cassius Winston puts up a shot during practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is all smiles during the Spartan's open practice.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is all smiles during the Spartan's open practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Spartans' Zavier Tillman and Nick Ward during practice.
Spartans' Zavier Tillman and Nick Ward during practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Spartans' Zavier Tillman, Braden Burke and Nick Ward on the court during practice.
Spartans' Zavier Tillman, Braden Burke and Nick Ward on the court during practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Spartans' Zavier Tillman slams home a shot during practice. NCAA Final Four teams open practice at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 5, 2019. (Image by Daniel Mears / The Detroit News).
Spartans' Zavier Tillman slams home a shot during practice. NCAA Final Four teams open practice at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 5, 2019. (Image by Daniel Mears / The Detroit News). Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Injured player Joshua Langford on the court during Michigan State Spartans practice.
Injured player Joshua Langford on the court during Michigan State Spartans practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Go White! Go Green! Fans yell out at the Michigan State Spartans open practice.
Go White! Go Green! Fans yell out at the Michigan State Spartans open practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Spartans' Matt McQuaid Cassius Winston are all smiles during the MSU one practice at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Spartans' Matt McQuaid Cassius Winston are all smiles during the MSU one practice at U.S. Bank Stadium. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Spartans' Zavier Tillman slams home two points during MSU open practice.
Spartans' Zavier Tillman slams home two points during MSU open practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Injured Spartan Joshua Langford goofs around during practice with former player Matt Costello.
Injured Spartan Joshua Langford goofs around during practice with former player Matt Costello. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Spartans' Kenny Goins slams home two points during practice.
Spartans' Kenny Goins slams home two points during practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Spartans' Kenny Goins slams home two points during practice.
Spartans' Kenny Goins slams home two points during practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Spartans' head coach Tom Izzo stalks the sidelines during open practice.
Spartans' head coach Tom Izzo stalks the sidelines during open practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Marcus Bingham Jr. and the Michigan State Spartans run off the court after the open practice at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Marcus Bingham Jr. and the Michigan State Spartans run off the court after the open practice at U.S. Bank Stadium. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Raiders' head coach Chris Beard gathers his team together at the start of open practice.
Raiders' head coach Chris Beard gathers his team together at the start of open practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Raiders' DeShwan Corprew works under pressure under the basket during drills.
Raiders' DeShwan Corprew works under pressure under the basket during drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Raiders' David Moretti works during practice.
Raiders' David Moretti works during practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Raiders' Matt Mooney drives around defense during drills.
Raiders' Matt Mooney drives around defense during drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Raiders' Davide Moretti works up court during drills.
Raiders' Davide Moretti works up court during drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Raiders' Jarrett Culver heads to the basket during practice.
Raiders' Jarrett Culver heads to the basket during practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Raiders' Jarrett Culver runs up court during drills.
Raiders' Jarrett Culver runs up court during drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Raiders' Tariq Owens gets pressured under the basket during practice.
Raiders' Tariq Owens gets pressured under the basket during practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard watches over his team during the open practice.
Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard watches over his team during the open practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    “Just getting to know Coach Izzo, but the last couple days have been pretty cool,” said Beard, who was named the Associated Press coach of the year on Thursday.

    What’s hard to argue is the fact Beard has turned Texas Tech into a version of Michigan State. The Red Raiders are most efficient defensive team in the nation, according to Kenpom.com, and they’re third in scoring defense, allowing 59 points a game.

    It’s a lot like the Spartans, who are ninth in defensive efficiency.

    “It’s not our first time seeing MSU,” Texas Tech sophomore guard Jarrett Culver said. “We’ve seen their toughness and how they play, and coach showed us some clips about how tough they are throughout the year.”

    Texas Tech will see plenty of it on Saturday. In addition to being tough defensively, the Spartans are fifth in offensive efficiency and fifth in rebounding margin.

    “We always know they are going to rebound,” Texas Tech fifth-year senior Tariq Owens said. “It’s always been a war for any team that they play, they know they are going to get to the glass and rebound. We know coming into this game that’s going to be a major emphasis and that’s going to be a staple in this game.”

    Auburn, Virginia open practice Friday at the NCAA Final Four
    Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl works the floor during open practice at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 5, 2019.
    Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl works the floor during open practice at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 5, 2019. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    NCAA Final Four teams open practice Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 5, 2019. (Image by Daniel Mears / The Detroit News).
    NCAA Final Four teams open practice Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 5, 2019. (Image by Daniel Mears / The Detroit News). Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Bo Ryan chats with Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl on the floor during is teams practice Friday.
    Bo Ryan chats with Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl on the floor during is teams practice Friday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Auburn's Dajel Purifoy puts up a shot during practice.
    Auburn's Dajel Purifoy puts up a shot during practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Auburn's Anfernee McLemore slams home a dunk during practice Friday.
    Auburn's Anfernee McLemore slams home a dunk during practice Friday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Auburn's Horace Spencer attacks the net during practice.
    Auburn's Horace Spencer attacks the net during practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Auburn's Austin Wiley drives around a teammate during drills at practice Friday.
    Auburn's Austin Wiley drives around a teammate during drills at practice Friday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl is all smiles during his teams practice Friday.
    Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl is all smiles during his teams practice Friday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Auburn's Jared Harper works the ball up court during drills.
    Auburn's Jared Harper works the ball up court during drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Virginia head coach Tony Bennett works his team through drills during the open practice.
    Virginia head coach Tony Bennett works his team through drills during the open practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Virginia's De'Andre Hunter works the ball up court during drills.
    Virginia's De'Andre Hunter works the ball up court during drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    College and pro basketball great Grant Hill on the sidelines during Fridays open practice.
    College and pro basketball great Grant Hill on the sidelines during Fridays open practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Virginia's Mamadi Diakite puts up a shot over Francisco Caffaro during the open practice.
    Virginia's Mamadi Diakite puts up a shot over Francisco Caffaro during the open practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Virginia's Kyle Guy readies his hands for a pass during practice.
    Virginia's Kyle Guy readies his hands for a pass during practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Virginia head coach Tony Bennett works his team through the open practice.
    Virginia head coach Tony Bennett works his team through the open practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
      Toaster talk

      It hasn’t been all business at the Final Four.

      Beard has been a hit at the news conferences, talking about his past coaching in the junior college ranks and some of his experiences along the way.

      On Friday he talked about sacrifices the best teams must make to be great. It led to an interesting distinction regarding breakfast pastries.

      “It hasn't been easy. We make sacrifices every year,” Beard said. “There's guys on our team that have given up Netflix after 9 p.m. There's guys on our team that have given up social media. There's guys that have given up fried food. You basically have to sacrifice something. In our culture, if you say you're going to do it, you'd better do it, or you're about to get roasted.

      “So me this year, it's no beer, no desserts, no candy. I haven't had any ice cream, candy, cake, beer, since first day of practice. A couple things, though. Did you know a Pop-Tart is not a dessert? It's a breakfast. I've eaten a lot of Pop-Tarts, man, since October.”

       

      Bennett's take

      Tony Bennett might not like what his team could face if it gets by Auburn in the first semifinal on Saturday night. If the Cavaliers, the No. 1 seed in the South Region, and the Spartans both win, they’ll square off in the national title game.

      It could bring back some bad memories for Bennett, whose Virginia team was knocked out of the NCAA Tournament in 2014 and 2015. The Cavaliers were a 1-seed in ’14 and a 2-seed the next season. But Bennett has only love for Michigan State's Izzo, who beat a Wisconsin team coach by Bennett’s dad, Dick Bennett, in the 2000 Final Four on the way to a national title.

      After Virginia became the first No.1 seed to lose to a No. 16 last year, Izzo was one of the first to reach out.

      “Last year when we got beat by UMBC, and I think they got beat in the second round by Syracuse, if I'm not mistaken, he called me, and we talked on the phone for a while, and he was just unbelievable,” Bennett said. “I think he's maybe the best, one of the best minds the game has seen, and I've learned so much.

      “It goes way back, and I have, again -- just he's been great to me. When people are kind to you in hard moments, you remember that, and again, of course, how can you not respect what he's done with his program? So I'm very thankful for that. The coaching fraternity, it's unique. We know the battles we go through, and then when you can rejoice when someone rejoices, that's really cool.”

       

      Tiger at heart

      Like Texas Tech, Auburn is playing in its first Final Four, and the Tigers will have the benefit of having one of their biggest fans and alums not far from the court.

      Charles Barkley, the Hall of Famer and former Tiger, will be on the CBS set that sits at one end of the court. Barkley has been cheering his alma mater on the entire tournament, something Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said didn’t just happen when the Tigers started winning games.

      “The thing about Charles is he was cheering us on, supporting us, texting, calling, even in the years we weren't very good, when I first got to Auburn,” said Pearl, who is in his fifth year and didn’t have a winning record until year three. “Like I don't have more contact with Charles now than I did two or three years ago when we were struggling to just become a competitive program.

      “But I think it is cool for the nation to have their alums, their donors, their students being able to walk around loud and proud that their team is still playing for a national championship.”

       

      mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

      Twitter: @mattcharboneau

       

