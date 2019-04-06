Buy Photo Michigan State's Xavier Tillman puts up a shot under the basket in the first half. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Minneapolis — Michigan State had all the momentum entering the Final Four, but couldn't ride it. The Spartans are headed home short of the national championship game.

Michigan State took down the NCAA Tournament favorite a week ago, but on the game’s biggest stage the Spartans couldn’t overcome the defensive team in the nation.

The Spartans shot just 32 percent and turned the ball over 11 times as Texas Tech took off to begin the second half and held on for a 61-51 victory Saturday in front of 72,711 at U.S. Bank Stadium to advance to the national championship game on Monday against Virginia.

It was Michigan State’s first trip to the Final Four since 2015, and as in the last two trips, it failed to win a game. Michigan State hasn’t reached the title game since 2009 when the Spartans lost to North Carolina at Ford Field in Detroit.

Cassius Winston scored 16 points but was just 4-for-16 shooting and was bothered all game by the Texas Tech defense. Matt McQuaid added 12 points with nine coming in the first half, while Aaron Henry had 11.

Matt Mooney was the catalyst for Texas Tech (31-6), scoring 22, including 13 in the second half as the Red Raiders made nine of their first 11 shots in the second half to begin to pull away. Jarrett Culver scored just 10, but he had six in a row for Texas Tech after Michigan State pulled to within one with 2:54 to play.

The Red Raiders, who are playing in their first Final Four, now get a shot at their first national championship.

Michigan State struggled to find any room on offense in the first half, turning the ball over seven times and shooting 7-for-23 (.304). McQuaid scored nine quick points as the Spartans took a 16-11 lead.

But an 8-0 run from Texas Tech along with a scoring drought of 6:33 for Michigan State, helped give the Red Raiders a 23-18 lead with just more than two minutes left in the first half. A 3-pointer from Winston cut the deficit to two and Xavier Tillman couldn’t convert on a shot from the block in the final seconds as Texas Tech took a 23-21 lead into the locker room.

While Michigan State did not get its offense going, the defense was solid, limiting Texas Tech to 8-for-26 shooting while the Spartans outrebounded the Red Raiders, 20-16. However, Michigan State’s three big men — Tillman, Kenny Goins and Nick Ward — didn’t score in the first half while Goins didn’t take a shot.

Michigan State’s offensive woes continued in the second half while Texas Tech started to find a grove, hitting nine of its first 11 shots and going a perfect 3-for-3 on 3-pointers as two straight from Mooney gave the Red Raiders a 45-33 lead with 11:14 to play.

Texas Tech kept the lead at 12 before Michigan State started to chip away, pulling within 52-47 with 5:38 to play on a pair of Tillman free throws. But Winston misfired on a 3-pointer and Ward missed the front end of a one-and-one to keep the margin at five.

Freshman Aaron Henry then scored four in a row to pull Michigan State within one, but Culver hit a runner with 2:29 to play to give Texas Tech a 54-51 lead. The Spartans got a stop, but Tillman turned the ball over and after Culver split a pair of free throws, he nailed a deep 3-pointer with 58 seconds to play to put the victory away.

