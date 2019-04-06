NCAA Final Four: Texas Tech 61, Michigan State 51
Michigan State's Matt McQuaid and Nick Ward hug as they come out of the game near the end of the second half. Texas Tech defeated Michigan State 61-51 in the NCAA Final Four semifinals game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 6, 2019.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston is shocked after he is called for a penalty with Texas Tech's Matt Mooney in the second half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston is shocked after he is called for a penalty with Texas Tech's Matt Mooney in the second half.
Michigan State's Connor George and Kyle Arenas on the bench late in the second half of the loss to Texas Tech.
Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver and Norense Odiase pull down a rebound in front of Michigan State's Kenny Goins late in the second half.
Michigan State's Aaron Henry lays in two points in the second half.
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman and Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver fight for the ball in the second half.
Michigan State fans in the crowd watch as the final seconds of the game tick away with a loss to Texas Tech.
Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio in the stands late in the loss to Texas Tech.
Michigan State senior Matt McQuaid hugs head coach Tom Izzo coming off the court late in the game.
Michigan State's head coach Ton Izzo talks with senior Kenny Goins as he comes off the floor late in the game.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston hugs a teammate after losing to Texas Tech.
Michigan State's Nick Ward hugs his teammates after going out late in the game in the loss to Texas Tech.
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman and Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver fight for the ball in the second half.
Texas Tech forward Tariq Owens, left, dunks the ball over Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Texas Tech guard Kyler Edwards celebrates during the second half.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts during the second half. Texas Tech defeated Michigan State 61-51.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston (5) drives against Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver during the second half.
Michigan State fans react during the second half in the semifinals.
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman (23) drives against Texas Tech's Tariq Owens (11) during the first half.
Texas Tech guard Matt Mooney, left, shoots over Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) during the first half.
Michigan State pep band members play during the second half.
Texas Tech's head coach Chris Beard does some sideline defending on Michigan State's Matt McQuaid in the first half in the NCAA Final Four semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 6, 2019.
Michigan State's Zavier Tillman feels the pressure of Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver in the first half.
Michigan State's Matt McQuaid works under the basket against Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver in the first half.
Michigan State's Zavier Tillman puts up a shot under the basket in the first half.
MichiTexas Tech's Tariq Owens defends a shot by Michigan State's Matt McQuaid in the first half.
Texas Tech's Tariq Owens defends a shot by Michigan State's Matt McQuaid in the first half.
Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid (20) drives to the basket over Texas Tech's Kyler Edwards, left, and Deshawn Corprew (3) during the first half.
Michigan State sophomore Erynne Dixon, front, cheers as the Spartans score a first half basket against Texas Tech.
Texas Tech's Tariq Owens dunks over MSU's Nick Ward.
Texas Tech's Tariq Owens (11) and Michigan State's Xavier Tillman (23) reach for the tipoff at the start of the first half.
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman (23) drives against Texas Tech's Brandone Francis and Tariq Owens (11) as Michigan State's Kenny Goins (25) watches during the first half.
Michigan State's Kenny Goins (25), Nick Ward (44) and Texas Tech's Norense Odiase battle for a rebound during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Minneapolis.
MSU's Cassius Winston looks to pass the basketball in the first half.
Michigan State's Matt McQuaid (20) shoots against Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver (23) during the first half.
Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid, center, drives to the basket between Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver, left, and Brandone Francis, right, during the first half.
Players get set for the opening tip during the first half between Michigan State and Texas Tech in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston dishes a pass in the paint against Texas Tech during the first half.
Former Spartan point guard and national champion Mateen Cleaves watches the game.
Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio, left, shares a moment with Spartans basketball coach Tom Izzo before the game.
Michigan State forward Aaron Henry, left, fights for a rebound with Texas Tech forward Tariq Owens during the first half.
Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid (20) shoots over Texas Tech guard Davide Moretti during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo argues a call during the first half.
Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard questions a call during the first half.
MSU grad Jay Miller poses for a picture by his wife Carolyn on the Minnesota Vikings football team ship outside U.S. Bank Stadium before the NCAA Final Four semi-final against Texas Tech in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 6, 2019.
Governor of Michigan Gretchen Whitmer and her family, husband Marc Mallory and daughters Marc Mallory make their way through the halls under the stadium before the start of the semi-finals games at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Michigan State fans make their way into U.S. Bank Stadium for the NCAA Final Four semi-finals.
Michigan State fans make their way into U.S. Bank Stadium for the NCAA Final Four semi-finals.
Fans from across the country make their way into U.S. Bank Stadium for the NCAA Final Four semi-finals in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 6, 2019. (Image by Daniel Mears / The Detroit News).
    Minneapolis — Michigan State had all the momentum entering the Final Four, but couldn't ride it. The Spartans are headed home short of the national championship game.

    Michigan State took down the NCAA Tournament favorite a week ago, but on the game’s biggest stage the Spartans couldn’t overcome the defensive team in the nation.

    The Spartans shot just 32 percent and turned the ball over 11 times as Texas Tech took off to begin the second half and held on for a 61-51 victory Saturday in front of 72,711 at U.S. Bank Stadium to advance to the national championship game on Monday against Virginia.

    It was Michigan State’s first trip to the Final Four since 2015, and as in the last two trips, it failed to win a game. Michigan State hasn’t reached the title game since 2009 when the Spartans lost to North Carolina at Ford Field in Detroit.

    Cassius Winston scored 16 points but was just 4-for-16 shooting and was bothered all game by the Texas Tech defense. Matt McQuaid added 12 points with nine coming in the first half, while Aaron Henry had 11.

    Matt Mooney was the catalyst for Texas Tech (31-6), scoring 22, including 13 in the second half as the Red Raiders made nine of their first 11 shots in the second half to begin to pull away. Jarrett Culver scored just 10, but he had six in a row for Texas Tech after Michigan State pulled to within one with 2:54 to play.

    The Red Raiders, who are playing in their first Final Four, now get a shot at their first national championship.

    Michigan State struggled to find any room on offense in the first half, turning the ball over seven times and shooting 7-for-23 (.304). McQuaid scored nine quick points as the Spartans took a 16-11 lead.

    But an 8-0 run from Texas Tech along with a scoring drought of 6:33 for Michigan State, helped give the Red Raiders a 23-18 lead with just more than two minutes left in the first half. A 3-pointer from Winston cut the deficit to two and Xavier Tillman couldn’t convert on a shot from the block in the final seconds as Texas Tech took a 23-21 lead into the locker room.

    While Michigan State did not get its offense going, the defense was solid, limiting Texas Tech to 8-for-26 shooting while the Spartans outrebounded the Red Raiders, 20-16. However, Michigan State’s three big men — Tillman, Kenny Goins and Nick Ward — didn’t score in the first half while Goins didn’t take a shot.

    Michigan State’s offensive woes continued in the second half while Texas Tech started to find a grove, hitting nine of its first 11 shots and going a perfect 3-for-3 on 3-pointers as two straight from Mooney gave the Red Raiders a 45-33 lead with 11:14 to play.

    Texas Tech kept the lead at 12 before Michigan State started to chip away, pulling within 52-47 with 5:38 to play on a pair of Tillman free throws. But Winston misfired on a 3-pointer and Ward missed the front end of a one-and-one to keep the margin at five.

    Freshman Aaron Henry then scored four in a row to pull Michigan State within one, but Culver hit a runner with 2:29 to play to give Texas Tech a 54-51 lead. The Spartans got a stop, but Tillman turned the ball over and after Culver split a pair of free throws, he nailed a deep 3-pointer with 58 seconds to play to put the victory away.

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

     

