Michigan State Spartans NCAA Final Four pep rally

Minneapolis — If Michigan State is able to get back to the national championship game for the first time since 2009, it will first have to solve arguably the best defense in the country.

That’s what the Spartans will be facing on Saturday night when they take on Texas Tech in the second Final Four game at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Red Raiders, the co-champions of the Big 12, are No. 1 in the country in defensive efficiency according to Kenpom.com. They’re No. 2 in the nation in field-goal percentage defense (36.9), No. 3 in scoring defense (59 points per game) and No. 10 in 3-point percentage defense (29.3).

“(They’re) said to be the best defensive team in America,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “And after watching film I would say they live up to that.”

The way Texas Tech plays defense is enough that it has had Izzo staying awake at nights. Of course, that happens fairly often for the Michigan State coach.

But just when it might seem hard to find ways to attack the Red Raiders, Izzo remembers he has Cassius Winston, arguably the best point guard in the nation. No matter what other teams have done, Winston has almost always found a way.

“He's impressed me in a lot of ways, but I know he's going to get challenged on Saturday night,” Izzo said. “Once in a while, when I go to bed, I think, ‘Well, yeah, they're going to do this and this and this to him.’ And I said, ‘I've said that a lot of times about a lot of teams, and they did, and yet he still found a way.’ So he's going to have to find a way again to make five or six other guys better and still find a way to score some and do some things himself if we plan on moving on.”

The only time Winston didn’t figure it out this season was when Michigan State lost at Illinois on Feb. 4. The Spartans turned the ball over 24 times in that game and Winston lost it nine times, the most in his career.

Winston said he sees similar traits in the Texas Tech defense combined with the intensity of Wisconsin.

Michigan State, Texas Tech open practices Friday at the NCAA Final Four
Nate Lauber of Wisconsin shows his MSU love, wearing a State inspired sculpture on NCAA Final Four practice day Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 5, 2019.
Nate Lauber of Wisconsin shows his MSU love, wearing a State inspired sculpture on NCAA Final Four practice day Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 5, 2019. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo arrives at U. S. Bank Stadium for an open practice Friday in Minneapolis.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo arrives at U. S. Bank Stadium for an open practice Friday in Minneapolis. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State's Matt McQuiad arrives at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis for an open practice Friday.
Michigan State's Matt McQuiad arrives at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis for an open practice Friday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Spartans Kenny Goins, Cassius Winston and Marcus Bingham Jr. arrive at U. S. Bank Stadium for an open practice Friday.
Spartans Kenny Goins, Cassius Winston and Marcus Bingham Jr. arrive at U. S. Bank Stadium for an open practice Friday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State's Cassius Winston walks past a Texas Tech banner, the team MSU will play in the semi-finals, on the way to an open practice at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston walks past a Texas Tech banner, the team MSU will play in the semi-finals, on the way to an open practice at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Spartans' Cassius Winston and coach Tom Izzo during a press conference before practice.
Spartans' Cassius Winston and coach Tom Izzo during a press conference before practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Spartan's Aaron Henry cracks up as the team is in the tunnel before heading out to the open practice.
Spartan's Aaron Henry cracks up as the team is in the tunnel before heading out to the open practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is all smiles during the Spartan's open practice.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is all smiles during the Spartan's open practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Spartans' Nick Ward runs during drills at the open practice.
Spartans' Nick Ward runs during drills at the open practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Spartans' Nick Ward, Foster Loyer and Kyle Ahrens stretching at the start of practice.
Spartans' Nick Ward, Foster Loyer and Kyle Ahrens stretching at the start of practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Injured Spartan Joshua Langford goofs around during practice with former player Matt Costello.
Injured Spartan Joshua Langford goofs around during practice with former player Matt Costello. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
MSU head coach chats with Greg Gumbel during the Spartans open practice.
MSU head coach chats with Greg Gumbel during the Spartans open practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Spartans' Zavier Tillman slams home a shot during practice.
Spartans' Xavier Tillman slams home a shot during practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Spartans' Cassius Winston puts up a shot during practice.
Spartans' Cassius Winston puts up a shot during practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is all smiles during the Spartan's open practice.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is all smiles during the team's open practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Spartans' Zavier Tillman and Nick Ward during practice.
Spartans' Xavier Tillman and Nick Ward during practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Spartans' Zavier Tillman, Braden Burke and Nick Ward on the court during practice.
Spartans' Zavier Tillman, Braden Burke and Nick Ward on the court during practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Spartans' Zavier Tillman slams home a shot during practice. NCAA Final Four teams open practice at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 5, 2019. (Image by Daniel Mears / The Detroit News).
Spartans' Zavier Tillman slams home a shot during practice. NCAA Final Four teams open practice at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 5, 2019. (Image by Daniel Mears / The Detroit News). Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Injured player Joshua Langford on the court during Michigan State Spartans practice.
Injured player Joshua Langford on the court during Michigan State Spartans practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Go White! Go Green! Fans yell out at the Michigan State Spartans open practice.
Go White! Go Green! Fans yell out at the Michigan State Spartans open practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Spartans' Matt McQuaid Cassius Winston are all smiles during the MSU one practice at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Spartans' Matt McQuaid Cassius Winston are all smiles during the MSU one practice at U.S. Bank Stadium. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Spartans' Zavier Tillman slams home two points during MSU open practice.
Spartans' Zavier Tillman slams home two points during MSU open practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Injured Spartan Joshua Langford goofs around during practice with former player Matt Costello.
Injured Spartan Joshua Langford goofs around during practice with former player Matt Costello. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Spartans' Kenny Goins slams home two points during practice.
Spartans' Kenny Goins slams home two points during practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Spartans' Kenny Goins slams home two points during practice.
Spartans' Kenny Goins slams home two points during practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Spartans' head coach Tom Izzo stalks the sidelines during open practice.
Spartans' head coach Tom Izzo stalks the sidelines during open practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Marcus Bingham Jr. and the Michigan State Spartans run off the court after the open practice at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Marcus Bingham Jr. and the Michigan State Spartans run off the court after the open practice at U.S. Bank Stadium. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The Michigan State Spartan basketball team with head coach Tom Izzo make a quick stop at the Michigan State Final Four Pep Rally at the Hyatt Regency in Minneapolis, April 5, 2019.
The Michigan State Spartan basketball team with head coach Tom Izzo make a quick stop at the Michigan State Final Four Pep Rally at the Hyatt Regency in Minneapolis, April 5, 2019. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Grant Hill and David Robinson arrive at the Michigan State Final Four Pep Rally at the Hyatt Regency in Minneapolis.
Grant Hill and David Robinson arrive at the Michigan State Final Four Pep Rally at the Hyatt Regency in Minneapolis. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Sparty and the MSU cheer leaders get the crowd going at the Michigan State Final Four Pep Rally.
Sparty and the MSU cheer leaders get the crowd going at the Michigan State Final Four Pep Rally. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Cohen Mackay, 9, Landon Mackay, 7 and Ayla Mackay, 4 wait patiently for the MSU basketball team to arrive at the Michigan State Final Four Pep Rally.
Cohen Mackay, 9, Landon Mackay, 7 and Ayla Mackay, 4 wait patiently for the MSU basketball team to arrive at the Michigan State Final Four Pep Rally. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The Michigan State Spartan basketball team with head coach Tom Izzo make a quick stop at the Michigan State Final Four Pep Rally.
The Michigan State Spartan basketball team with head coach Tom Izzo make a quick stop at the Michigan State Final Four Pep Rally. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Spartans' Cassius Winston and Matt McQuaid get a ride to a press conference through the halls underneath U.S. Bank Stadium before their open practice at the NCAA Final Four in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 5, 2019.
Spartans' Cassius Winston and Matt McQuaid get a ride to a press conference through the halls underneath U.S. Bank Stadium before their open practice at the NCAA Final Four in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 5, 2019. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Raiders' head coach Chris Beard gathers his team together at the start of open practice.
Raiders' head coach Chris Beard gathers his team together at the start of open practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Raiders' DeShwan Corprew works under pressure under the basket during drills.
Raiders' DeShwan Corprew works under pressure under the basket during drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Raiders' David Moretti works during practice.
Raiders' David Moretti works during practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Raiders' Matt Mooney drives around defense during drills.
Raiders' Matt Mooney drives around defense during drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Raiders' Davide Moretti works up court during drills.
Raiders' Davide Moretti works up court during drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Raiders' Jarrett Culver heads to the basket during practice.
Raiders' Jarrett Culver heads to the basket during practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Raiders' Jarrett Culver runs up court during drills.
Raiders' Jarrett Culver runs up court during drills. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Raiders' Tariq Owens gets pressured under the basket during practice.
Raiders' Tariq Owens gets pressured under the basket during practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard watches over his team during the open practice.
Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard watches over his team during the open practice. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    “It’s probably a mixture of the two, where Wisconsin was really solid, it was hard to make them mess up, but they also have that pressure aspect like Illinois,” Winston said. “They have a really good defense, they know how to work it really well.”

    Being patient and making the right decisions will be the key, the junior point guard said.

    “It takes an adjustment,” Winston said. “Games are going to be played different ways. The defense you don’t know until you go out there. You’ve got to feel it out, but it doesn’t take that long to figure out what you can and can’t do at this point.

    “They try to speed you up and force a lot of turnovers. They make you rush a lot, so you’ve got to keep your composure. You can’t turn the ball over.”

    Michigan State’s defense isn’t too shabby, either, ranking in the top 10 in efficiency and third in field-goal percentage defense (37.8).

    It’s that style Texas Tech coach Chris Beard has tried to emulate in creating the Red Raiders’ approach.

    “Just to be mentioned in the same question or a statement with our defense and Michigan State is a huge compliment for our program,” Beard said. “Yes, we try to guard at a high level. It's been the identity of our teams at all different levels and now currently at Texas Tech. But it's something that we try to recruit to. We certainly coach and emphasize it. It's just always kind of our belief of basketball.”

    And his players buy in to what Beard is preaching, including graduate transfer Tariq Owens, who is blocking 2.5 shots a game.

    “I feel like our entire team has adopted his mindset and his attitude toward the game,” Owens said. “His competitiveness and how he feels about the game of basketball and how he coaches us and just how he is as a person when it comes to basketball.

    “That's a big reason why we can go so hard, we're doing it for him.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

    Final Four

    At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

    Saturday

    Virginia (33-3) vs. Auburn (30-9), 6:09 p.m. (CBS)

    Michigan State (32-6) vs. Texas Tech (30-6), 8:49 p.m. (CBS)

    Monday

    Championship, 9 p.m. (CBS)

