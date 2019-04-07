NCAA Final Four: Texas Tech 61, Michigan State 51
Michigan State's Matt McQuaid and Nick Ward hug as they come out of the game near the end of the second half. Texas Tech defeated Michigan State 61-51 in the NCAA Final Four semifinals game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 6, 2019.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston is shocked after he is called for a penalty with Texas Tech's Matt Mooney in the second half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston is shocked after he is called for a penalty with Texas Tech's Matt Mooney in the second half.
Michigan State's Connor George and Kyle Arenas on the bench late in the second half of the loss to Texas Tech.
Michigan State great Mateen Cleaves breaks out in laughter as he and the Spartan faithful wait for the game to begin with Texas Tech.
Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio and basketball coach Tom Izzo watch the Spartans warm up before their NCAA semi-final game.
Michigan State's Matt McQuaid defends against Texas Tech's Matt Mooney in the first half.
Michigan State's Tom Izzo yells his concerns out to officials during the first half.
Michigan State's Matt McQuaid (20) shoots against Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver (23) during the first half.
Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid (20) shoots over Texas Tech guard Davide Moretti during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Michigan State forward Aaron Henry, left, fights for a rebound with Texas Tech forward Tariq Owens during the first half.
Texas Tech's Tariq Owens slams on Michigan State's Nikck Ward in the first half.
Texas Tech's Tariq Owens (11) and Michigan State's Xavier Tillman (23) reach for the tipoff at the start of the first half.
Texas Tech forward Tariq Owens, left, dunks the ball over Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Players get set for the opening tip during the first half between Michigan State and Texas Tech in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Texas Tech's Tariq Owens lands off to the side of the court, going out of the game but returning later in the second half.
Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver and Norense Odiase pull down a rebound in front of Michigan State's Kenny Goins late in the second half.
Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid (20) drives to the basket over Texas Tech's Kyler Edwards, left, and Deshawn Corprew (3) during the first half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston splits the Texas Tech's defense of Davide Moretti and Tariq Owens in the first half.
Michigan State pep band members play during the second half.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts during the second half. Texas Tech defeated Michigan State 61-51.
A 'Game of Thrones' take by several Virginia fans watching the Michigan State, Texas Tech game.
Texas Tech's Tariq Owens defends a shot by Michigan State's Matt McQuaid in the first half.
Michigan State head coach watches over practice in the second quarter.
Texas Tech's Davide Moretti puts up a shot with Michigan States's Xavier Tillman defending in the second half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston is defended by Texas Tech's Norense Odiase and Brandon Francis in the second half.
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman (23) drives against Texas Tech's Brandone Francis and Tariq Owens (11) as Michigan State's Kenny Goins (25) watches during the first half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston steals the ball and head down court in the second half.
Michigan State's Zavier Tillman puts up a shot under the basket in the first half.
Michigan State's Kenny Goins (25), Nick Ward (44) and Texas Tech's Norense Odiase battle for a rebound during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Michigan State's Nick Ward works against Texas Tech's Kyler Edwards in the second half.
Texas Tech guard Matt Mooney, left, shoots over Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) during the first half.
Michigan State's Aaron Henry lays in two points in the second half.
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman and Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver fight for the ball in the second half.
Texas Tech's Norense Odiase pulls down a rebound over Michigan State's Xavier Tillman in the second half.
Texas Tech's Matt Mooney celebrates after sinking a long 3 pointer in the second half.
Texas Tech's Tariq Owens defends a shot by Michigan State's Matt McQuaid in the first half.
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman and Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver fight for the ball in the second half.
Arin Bell takes a moment to prayer as Michigan State falls behind Texas Tech by 10 in the second half.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo's wife Lupe Izzo in the second half when MSU was down 10 points to Texas Tech.
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman works around Texas Tech's Matt Mooney in the second half.
Michigan State's Matt McQuaid works under the basket against Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver in the first half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston puts up a shot over Texas Tech's Matt Mooney in the second half.
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman fights under the basket with Texas Tech's Norense Odiase and Tariq Owens in the second half.
Texas Tech guard Kyler Edwards celebrates during the second half.
Texas Tech's Matt Mooney loses his footing but it is Michigan States's Cassius Winston who is called for the foul in the second half.
Michigan State's Zavier Tillman feels the pressure of Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver in the first half.
Texas Tech's head coach Chris Beard does some sideline defending on Michigan State's Matt McQuaid in the first half in the NCAA Final Four semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 6, 2019.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo works with his players during a timeout in the second half.
Texas Tech's Brandon Francis defends against Michigan State's Aaron Henry in the second half.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo and Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard have differing opinions on a call late in the second half.
Michigan State fans in the crowd watch as the final seconds of the game tick away with a loss to Texas Tech.
Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio in the stands late in the loss to Texas Tech.
Michigan State senior Matt McQuaid hugs head coach Tom Izzo coming off the court late in the game.
Michigan State's head coach Ton Izzo talks with senior Kenny Goins as he comes off the floor late in the game.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston hugs a teammate after losing to Texas Tech.
Michigan State's Nick Ward hugs his teammates after going out late in the game in the loss to Texas Tech.
Governor of Michigan Gretchen Whitmer and her family, husband Marc Mallory and daughters Marc Mallory make their way through the halls under the stadium before the start of the semi-finals games at U.S. Bank Stadium.
MSU grad Jay Miller poses for a picture by his wife Carolyn on the Minnesota Vikings football team ship outside U.S. Bank Stadium before the NCAA Final Four semi-final against Texas Tech in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 6, 2019.
Michigan State fans make their way into U.S. Bank Stadium for the NCAA Final Four semi-finals.
Fans from across the country make their way into U.S. Bank Stadium for the NCAA Final Four semi-finals in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 6, 2019. (Image by Daniel Mears / The Detroit News).
Michigan State fans make their way into U.S. Bank Stadium for the NCAA Final Four semi-finals.
    Minneapolis – It’s the nature of the NCAA Tournament.

    Things end quickly, and it doesn’t take long to start thinking of what’s next.

    Michigan State found itself in that position on Saturday night, a game earlier than it expected. The Spartans had just run into the suffocating defense of Texas Tech and saw its season end in the Final Four in a 61-51 loss to the Red Raiders at U.S. Bank Stadium.

    For fifth-year senior Kenny Goins and senior Matt McQuaid, the answers were clear. It was their final college game, with both finishing their careers on the final weekend of the season with Big Ten regular-season and tournament championships in hand. Along the way they beat Michigan three times and knocked off Duke.

    However, the Spartans came up short in the quest for a third national championship.

    What the roster looks like next season when they try and take another shot remains to be seen. Juniors Cassius Winston and Nick Ward are the most likely to at least take a peek at the NBA, though neither was making any commitments on Saturday night.

    “I don’t know,” Winston said. “I’m just enjoying this right now, enjoying my teammates and I’ll sit down and have that conversation when the time comes.”

    Winston seemed like a sure-fire four-year player before having a breakout season in 2018-19. He was named Big Ten Player of the Year and earned first-team All-American honors from the Associated Press and the Sporting News while averaging 19 points and 7.6 assists, third-best in the country.

    But at 6-foot-1 and lacking superior speed and quickness, he might not be high on many NBA draft boards.

    Ward’s standing might be just as unclear. The 6-9 big man tested the waters last season but decided to return for his junior season. He seemed almost certain to be playing his last season with the Spartans before a broken hand forced him to miss the final five regular-season games and he never returned to the starting lineup.

    “We’ll (the Spartans) be back next year,” Ward said.

    When it was posed to him, specifically, Ward was less clear.

    More: Michigan State's offense falls short as Texas Tech wins NCAA semifinal

    More: MSU coach Tom Izzo after losing to Texas Tech in the Final Four

     

    “These guys mean the world to me,” Ward said. “I’m not really focused on that decision yet. I’m just really trying to spend time with my guys.”

    Everyone else should be back. In fact, sophomore Xavier Tillman laughed off any notion his late-season surge would lead him to explore the next level.

    “Me?” Tillman asked. “Yeah. I’ll be here. Yeah.”

    The Spartans also add three freshmen — guards Rocket Watts and Malik Hall and forward Julius Marble.

    And while they believe they’ll be back in the hunt for the Final Four next season, coach Tom Izzo made it clear nothing is guaranteed.

    “That’s what I try and tell my guys every year,” Izzo said. “But Kenny and Quaido don’t get that next chance. Cash might not. Who knows? Look at the way the NCAA Tournament went.

    “I wish I could be a coach that explains to his players, ‘Don’t ever think next year because it may never come.’ It’ hard for kids, especially when you’re 18 or 19 and you have three years left and always think there is a tomorrow. Hell, I don’t know if I’ve got tomorrow, but I know for a fact Quaido and Kenny don’t, and that’s hard.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

     

