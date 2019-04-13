Michigan State unveiled alternate uniforms Saturday. (Photo: Michigan State athletics)

Michigan State's basketball team has busted out some lime-green alternate uniforms in recent seasons.

Now, the football team is joining the lime-green party, unveiling alternate uniforms for 2019 in a Twitter post Saturday afternoon, shortly before the team's spring game in East Lansing.

The team was not expected to wear them in the spring game.

The uniforms feature a solid green base on the jersey, with lime-green "STATE" scrawled across the chest. The pants are lime green, as well. The helmets feature a lime-green Spartan helmet.

Spartans reveal new alternate uniforms for 2019 👀 pic.twitter.com/qlnFWYMK7c — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) April 13, 2019

They're not for everybody, that's for sure.

But that's what happens when you get in bed with Nike, eh Oregon?

As you can imagine, the reaction on social media was bombastic, and most was quite negative.

One particularly funny tweet came from Michigan's Devin Bush, who chimed in, "Definitely Stomping on that..." Get it?