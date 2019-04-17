Forward Xavier Tillman and Michigan State learned its Big Ten opponents for the 2019-20 basketball season on Wednesday. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Fresh off a Final Four appearance, Michigan State has a better idea of what it will take to win a piece of a third straight Big Ten championship.

The conference announced each team’s conference opponents on Wednesday, and Michigan State’s road is not piece of cake as it faces Michigan, Wisconsin and Maryland — the three teams that finished 3-5 this season in the Big Ten — both home and away while playing co-champion Purdue just once but on the road.

The Spartans and Boilermakers shared this season’s championship with 16-4 records in the conference’s first season playing 20 games. Michigan State went on to add the Big Ten tournament championship.

More: Here are Michigan's Big Ten opponents for the 2019-20 basketball season

Michigan State also will play home-and-home with Illinois, Minnesota, Northwestern and Penn State. The Spartans will have single home games with Iowa, Ohio State and Rutgers with single away games against Purdue, Indiana and Nebraska.

Some of Michigan State’s nonconference schedule already is known. It will take on Kentucky on Nov. 5 in the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York, and is playing in the Maui Invitational from Nov. 25-27.

MICHIGAN STATE 2019-20 BIG TEN OPPONENTS

Home: Iowa, Ohio State, Rutgers

Away: Indiana, Nebraska, Purdue

Home/Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State, Wisconsin

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau