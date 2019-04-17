Darius Snow, a four-star safety from Texas, committed to Michigan State on Wednesday night. (Photo: Greg Powers, 247Sports)

The Michigan State football team brought a familiar name into the fold Wednesday night.

Darius Snow, a four-star safety from Carrollton (Texas) Hebron, announced on Twitter that he'd play for the Spartans in 2020. Snow is the son of former Michigan State basketball standout Eric Snow, and nephew of former MSU football star Percy Snow.

Snow called it a "profound opportunity" to play at Michigan State.

“Life is like a book, one that consists of many chapters, my next segment being college,” Snow wrote on his Twitter account. “In all honesty, my next chapter – it's about a home away from home; Michigan State University is my home away from home. I'm still writing my book, but by taking advantage of this phenomenal opportunity, I'm off to a heck of a start.”

The 6-foot, 215-pound Snow is the nation's 20th-ranked safety, according to the 247Sports composite, and ranked No. 31 overall in the state of Texas. He chose Michigan State over offers from Notre Dame, Alabama, Texas, Baylor, and others.

He becomes the Spartans' third commitment in the 2020 class, joining East Kentwood offensive lineman Dallas Fincher and Dearborn tight end Tommy Guajardo.

Eric Snow was a point guard at Michigan State from 1991-1995, forming one-half of a dynamic backcourt with Shawn Respert, dubbed "Fire and Ice." Snow enjoyed a 13-year NBA career that includes stints with the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Percy Snow was a Butkus and Lombardi award-winning linebacker for the Spartans from 1986-89, earning All-American honors along the way. A first-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs, he played three seasons in the NFL.