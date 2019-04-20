Hunter Rison, a former Michigan State receiver who also starred at Ann Arbor Skyline, was suspended indefinitely by Kansas State for "a violation of team and departmental policy." (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

Hunter Rison, a former Michigan State receiver who also starred at Ann Arbor Skyline, was suspended indefinitely by Kansas State on Saturday for "a violation of team and departmental policy."

The 5-foot-11, 197-pound redshirt sophomore was to play his first season for the Wildcats, after transferring from Michigan State following the 2017 season. He sat out last season because of NCAA transfer rules.

According to report in the Manhattan Mercury, Rison was arrested Friday afternoon, and charged with one count of "domestic battery/knowing or reckless bodily to family/person in dating relationship."

“Our program will be one that is built on hard work and integrity and doing things the right way,” Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman said in the statement, which did not mention an arrest. “We have extremely high expectations for our players on and off the field.”

Rison responded on Saturday afternoon, tweeting: "This will be my only response. I will continue to be myself ... a man of God, as well as a great student-athlete at this university. I have done nothing wrong. Proverbs 2:11."

This will be my only response. I will continue to be myself...a man of God, as well as a great student-athlete at this university. I have done nothing wrong. Proverbs 2:11 — Hunter Rison (@hunterrison) April 20, 2019

Rison, the son of former Michigan State and NFL wide receiver Andre Rison, played in 12 games as a freshman with the Spartans, making 18 catches for 223 yards and emerging a valuable third-down receiver.