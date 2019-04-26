Justin Layne, at No. 83 overall, was the first Spartan taken off the board. (Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News)

The wait lasted longer than some expected, but just past the midway point of the third round of the NFL Draft, Michigan State had a player selected.

Cornerback Justin Layne was taken No. 83 overall, the 19th pick of the third round, by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday night, helping Michigan State remain one of five schools to have at least one player taken in every year of the draft since the AFL-NFL merger in 1967.

After recording 15 pass breakups in 2018 for one of the top defensive teams in the nation, Layne opted to sit out the Redbox Bowl against Oregon and forgo his final season at Michigan State.

The 6-foot-2 Layne came to Michigan State from Cleveland as a wide receiver and played his first game during his freshman season of 2016 as a receiver. However, he made the move to defense week where he stayed for the rest of his career, playing in 34 games with 26 starts at cornerback.

A first-team All-Big Ten selection by Pro Football Focus and a second-team All-Big Ten choice by the media, coaches and Associated Press, Layne recorded a career-high 15 pass break-ups as a junior, which ranked first in the Big Ten and 10th in the FBS. Layne finished his career with 24 pass breakups and three interceptions, one that he returned for a touchdown.

Layne, who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds at the NFL Combine, also played two games at receiver in 2018 and caught one pass for 11 yards.

Michigan State was also expecting safety Khari Willis to potentially be taken by the end of the third round on Friday.

A native of Jackson, Willis earned his first start as a true freshman against Michigan in 2015 and finished his career playing in 46 games, including 30 starts. He ended his career with 26 straight starts at safety and was voted a team captain as a senior. Willis recorded 196 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss and four sacks, along with four interceptions and 16 pass break-ups in his career.

In 2018, the 5-foot-11, 213-pounder earned second-team All-Big Ten honors by Pro Football Focus and was third-team pick by the media. He recorded a career-high 84 tackles, 10 pass breakups and two interceptions for the Spartans as a senior, including a career-high 15 stops against Ohio State.

Willis performed well at the NFL Combine, running a 4.52 in the 40-yard dash and completing 22 reps in the bench press. Lauded for his leadership skills, Willis has a high football IQ.

“As far as Willis is concerned, he’s a steadying force, he’s your leader, he’s kind of the quarterback of your defense,” Kiper said. “He’s a guy that you look at physically, athletically, he’s field fast, he’s instinctive, he tests out well athletically with that 34 ½ (-inch) vertical.”

Two more Spartans could go during rounds 4-7 on Saturday as running back LJ Scott and wide receiver Felton Davis are hoping injury problems don’t keep them from being drafted. Scott was in and out of the lineup with an ankle problem while Davis ruptured his Achilles against Michigan on Oct. 20 and is just now getting back to full workouts.

“I think when you look at the wide receiver group in general, I think Felton Davis could still be a late-round pick, the same thing with Scott,” Kiper said. “It just depends upon when they were right. Did you see them in the game when it indicated that they could be future pros? That’s one of those hit-or-miss things for day three.”

Other Michigan State players hoping to get drafted but more likely to sign as free agents include offensive lineman David Beedle, tight end Matt Sokol, linebacker Andrew Dowell and linebacker Jon Reschke.

