It didn’t take long for Khari Willis to hear his name on Saturday.

The former Michigan State safety was selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the seventh pick of the fourth round in the NFL Draft, No. 109 overall. He became the second Spartan to be selected after cornerback Justin Layne was taken in the third round on Friday by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Khari Willis (Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News)

A native of Jackson, Willis earned his first start as a true freshman against Michigan in 2015 and finished his career playing in 46 games, including 30 starts. He ended his career with 26 straight starts at safety and was voted a team captain as a senior. Willis recorded 196 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss and four sacks, along with four interceptions and 16 pass break-ups in his career.

In 2018, the 5-foot-11, 213-pounder earned second-team All-Big Ten honors by Pro Football Focus and was third-team pick by the media. He recorded a career-high 84 tackles, 10 pass breakups and two interceptions for the Spartans as a senior, including a career-high 15 stops against Ohio State.

Willis performed well at the NFL Combine, running a 4.52 in the 40-yard dash and completing 22 reps in the bench press.