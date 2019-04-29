Michigan State forward Aaron Henry started 22 games as a freshman, averaging 6.1 points and 3.8 rebounds, and was a solid defender as the Spartans won the Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles and reached the Final Four. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Michigan State is at the top of a few early projections for the 2019-20 college basketball season, on the strength of who the Spartans are returning.

That starts with star point guard Cassius Winston, who announced recently he'd be coming back for his senior season. It also includes rising sophomore Aaron Henry, who NCAA.com correspondent Andy Katz listed among his 11 "rising stars to watch" for next season.

"Henry’s potential is soaring," Katz writes. "He should flourish next to Cassius Winston and a healthy Joshua Langford next season.

"He showed plenty during the NCAA tournament, scoring 20 in the win over LSU in the Sweet 16. His defense will continue to improve but his ceiling will be shattered by his ability to make shots, get to the rim and elevate above the defense in the open floor."

Henry averaged 10.4 points and 5.2 rebounds during the NCAA Tournament while shooting 58 percent from the floor — all better than his season averages.

He's be part of a talented core that returns next season that includes the aforementioned starters Winston and Langford, as well as forwards Xavier Tillman and Kyle Ahrens, who also cracked the starting lineup at times.