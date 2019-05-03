Michael Alaimo (Photo: 247Sports)

Quarterback is one position where Michigan State has zeroed in on a very small number of targets as opposed to spraying out many offers.

That has led to Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph Regional’s Michael Alaimo, who has received several Crystal Ball predictions for the Spartans following a recent offer from the Green and White.

Alaimo has great measurables at nearly 6-foot-5, 225 pounds. He plays at one of the top high schools in his home state, and has a background in multiple sports.

“He’s very athletic,” 247Sports’ Jersey-based analyst Brian Dohn said. “He is a great basketball player and was a tremendous baseball player but gave that up to concentrate more on football. But he can walk onto any football field, diamond or court and be the best athlete.”

The Spartans are battling Boston College, California and several more, including in-state Rutgers, where his brother is a tight end after transferring from UCLA. Michigan State offered after quarterbacks coach Dave Warner came to see Alaimo throw at the school.

He is looking to visit East Lansing soon, possibly next week.

“Michigan State has a great tradition of football. I can’t wait to visit,” he told Spartan Tailgate’s Sean Scherer. “Michigan State is a top program.”

Dohn is one of the analysts predicting Alaimo will choose the Spartans. He does not have a decision date in mind currently.

“Alaimo is well-versed in the recruiting process thanks to his brother,” Dohn said. “He has always liked the Big Ten and he told me last month that he wanted to go away from home. I know Michigan State has shown a lot of interest lately. I always saw him at a Big Ten school and I still believe that to be possible.”

Alaimo finished his junior season with 1,450 yards and 13 touchdowns through the air with two touchdowns rushing.

New spring evaluation offers

Michigan State’s staff has been on the road at various high schools and evaluating potential recruits. That has led to several new scholarship offers.

Offensive tackle Wyatt Milum, a four-star prospect in the 2021 class, was offered Thursday. The Huntington (W.V.) Spring Valley offensive tackle stands 6-foot-7, 265 pounds, and has 11 other scholarship offers.

The Spartans also offered linebacker Kendrick Blackshire, another nationally ranked prospect in the 2021 class. The Duncanville (Texas) native is a physical 6-foot-2, 250-pound prospect with 19 scholarship offers, including LSU, Oklahoma, Alabama, and more. A varsity starter (at Mesquite Horn) since his freshman year, Blackshire was awarded Defensive Newcomer of the Year as a freshman and has been on the major recruiting radar since then.

Philadelphia Northeast defensive end Elijah Jeudy was also offered by Michigan State and is also a four-star recruit in the 2021 class. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Jeudy is a speedy pass-rusher who now has 17 scholarship offers.

