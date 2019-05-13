John Beilein's career at Michigan
When Michigan basketball coach John Beilein arrived in Ann Arbor in 2007 from West Virginia, he restored a winning tradition to a program that had fallen on hard times. Although he is departing the university to become head coach of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers, Beilein leaves a strong record of his 12 seasons in Ann Arbor. He led the Wolverines to two NCAA championship game apearances (2013, 2018) and nine NCAA tournament invitations. His career record at Michigan was 278-150. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
John Beilein is overjoyed as he hugs an assistant coach after the announcement at Crisler Center that the Wolverines were selected for the NCAA tournament on March 15, 2009. It was Beilein's second year at Michigan and the first of nine NCAA tournament selections during his 12-year tenure. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
John Beilein talks with Michigan guard Jordan Poole in the second half of a 79-62 loss the Villanova in the NCAA national championship game at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on April 2, 2018. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan coach John Beilein yells during the first half of a Sweet Sixteen loss to Texas Tech on Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. It proved to be Beilein's final game at Michigan. Texas Tech went on to play in the national title game, losing to Virginia. Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Michigan's new men's basketball coach John Beilein is introduced during a press conference with Michigan basketball players (background) at the Junge Family Championship Center in Ann Arbor on April 4, 2007. Beilein had previously coached at West Virginia. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan head coach John Beilein thanks his wife Kathleen for all her support. He also thanked the players, his coaching staff and the fans as the Wolverines received an 8th seed in the West Regional of the NCAA men's basketball tournament on on Sunday, March 13, 2011. Michigan trounced Tennessee in the opening game before narrowly losing a heartbreaker to Duke in Charlotte, North Carolina. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Michigan head coach John Beilein shows the fans the South Regional championship net after his Wolverines defeated Florida 79-59 on Sunday, March 31, 2013 in Arlington, Texas. Michigan went on to beat Syracuse in the national semi-final in Atlanta before falling to Louisville in the 2013 NCAA title game. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Michigan head coach John Beilein looks on as the Wolverines struggle in a game against Iowa State at Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor on December 3, 2011. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach John Beilein observes his team as they practice at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, for the NCAA Tournament on March. 20, 2019. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
First-year Michigan basketball coach John Beilein, who left the same position at West Virginia University, talks about his friend and football coach Rich Rodriguez, who until the day before had coached football at West Virginia until accepting the the head football coaching job at Michigan. Rich Rodriguez's tenure at Michigan would last just three dismal seasons (15-22 record) and be marred by an NCAA practice-time rules violation investigation. Beilein, however, would spend 12 seasons at Michigan, leading the team to two finals fours and nine NCAA tournament bids. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Kathlyn and John Beilein look worried as the third region is announced and no Michigan bid while watching the NCAA Tournament selection show at Crisler Center on March 15, 2009. Eventually the Wolverines would be selected, the first of nine NCAA tournament bids Beilein's Michigan teams would earn. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
John Beilein instructs guard Darius Morris during a game in 2009. Morris was one of many Michigan players coached by Beilein who went on to play in the NBA. Steve Perez, Detroit News
Michigan head coach John Beilein greets Harvard head coach Tommy Amaker, the man he replaced in Ann Arbor four years before, before a game in Ann Arbor on Saturday, December 4, 2010. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan basketball coach John Beilein (far left) and his players, including (left to right) Darius Morris, Evan Smotrycz, Blake McLimans, Tim Hardaway, Jr., and Zack Novak, react to the Wolverines' selection as an 8th seed in the NCAA men's basketball tournament on Sunday, March 13, 2011. Michigan would defeat Tennessee in the first game before losing a close one to Duke in Charlotte, North Carolina. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan sophomore Darius Morris and head coach John Beilein celebrate the Wolverines' selection as a No. 8 seed in the West Regional of the NCAA men's basketball tournament during a selection show event at Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor on Sunday, March 13, 2011. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan head basketball coach John Beilein listens as assistant coach LaVall Jordan suggests a practice drill using pieces on the table top basketball court diagram to illustrate it during a coaches planning meeting Wednesday afternoon before practice. Assistant coach Bacari Alexander (far right) looks on. Both Jordan and Alexander would leave Michigan during Beilein's tenure to be head coaches at other NCAA Div. 1 schools. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
John Beilein (center) watches his team run a four-on-four scrimmage during practice at Crisler Arena on February 20, 2013. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan head basketball coach John Beilein makes a phone call in his office inside the multi-million dollar William Davidson Player Development Center in Ann Arbor on Wednesday, February 20, 2013. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan head basketball coach John Beilein (left) discusses strategies to motivate his team with assistant coaches Bacari Alexander (back to camera), Jeff Meyer and LaVall Jordan (far right) during a coaches planning meeting in 2013. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Coach John Beilein (right) and the Michigan players smile at a funny video the players were watching just before looking at game film in the theater room where the team studies film of themselves and their upcoming opponents on February 20, 2013. Beilein used Wednesday's film session to restore the confidence of his young players by showing video clips of them making great defensive plays this season. Beilein wanted to give them some affirmations after a stretch of tough games, which included three Big Ten road losses away from Crisler Arena. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan assistant coaches LaVall Jordan (left), Jeff Meyer (center) and head coach John Beilein react to a three-point play of a game as No. 4-seed Michigan Wolverines defeated the No. 13-seed South Dakota State Jackrabbits 71-56 in a second round NCAA tournament game at The Palace of Auburn Hills on Thursday, March 21, 2013. Jordan is now the head coach at Butler, where Meyer is an assistant coach. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
In one of the biggest moments during coach John Beilein's career at Michigan, guard Trey Burke hits a 3-pointer over Kansas forward Kevin Young to tie a Sweet Sixteen game with 4.2 seconds to go. The shot sent the game into overtime. Michigan beats Kansas 87-85 in overtime on Friday, March 29, 2013. The Wolverines would go on to the national title game before losing to Louisville and Trey Burke would be named the national player of the year. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Patrick Beilein and Kathleen Beilein, the son and wife of Michigan head coach John Beilein, enjoy the Wolverines' victory over Syracuse 61-56 on Saturday, April 6, 2013 to advance to the national championship game against Louisville. Patrick is now a head basketball coach at Niagara University. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
John Beilein, Trey Burke and Tim Hardaway Jr. answer questions from the media after their loss to Louisville in the NCAA title game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta on Monday, April 8, 2013. Both Burke and Hardaway would go on to play in the NBA. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan coach John Beilein leaves the court after Wolverines' loss to Louisville in the national title game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta on April 8, 2013. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan sophomore Trey Burke, the unanimous national player of the year, accepts the Bill Buntin Most Valuable Player award from head coach John Beilein during the team's 52nd annual post-season 'Michigan Basketball Awards Celebration' on Tuesday, April 16, 2013 at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Michigan head coach John Beilein raises his arms to the fans as he heads for the locker room after the Wolverines' 79-59 South Regional finals victory over Florida at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, March 31, 2013. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan head basketball coach John Beilein shakes hands with his son Patrick Beilein immediately after the 20th-ranked Wolverines defeated the Bradley Braves 77-66 at Crisler Arena on December 22, 2011. Patrick, then an assistant coach with Bradley, is now the head basketball coach at Niagara University. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Michigan head coach John Beilein talks with Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) as he comes out of the game after being called for a foul during a victory over Montana in the first round of the Men's NCAA Tournament in Wichita, Kansas on March 15, 2018. Michigan won 61-47 and would advance all the way to the 2018 national title game, losing to Villanova. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
In one of the biggest moments in John Beilein's career at Michigan, guard Jordan Poole (2) runs in celebration after hitting a last-second basket to beat Houston 64-63 in the second round of the Men's NCAA Tournament in Wichita, Kansas on March 17, 2018. Michigan would advance all the way to the title game, which they lost to Villanova. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan head coach John Beilein and his wife Kathleen are carted to the post-game interview room after the Wolverines lost tp Villanovam 79-62 in the 2018 NCAA championship game at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on April 2, 2018. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan Wolverines head coach John Beilein instructs senior guard Stu Douglass during a victory over sixth-ranked Ohio State 56-51 on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2012. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan coach John Beilein has a disagreement with the ref during a break in the action of a game against Michigan State at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on February 24, 2019. Michigan dropped all three games they played against the Spartans in 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan head coach John Beilein contemplates a bitter defeat at the hands of the Ohio Bobcats with along with assistant coaches LaVall Jordan (left) and Bacari Alexander (right) in the locker room at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee after the 65-60 loss on Friday, March 16, 2012. It was one of only two first-round NCAA tournament exits by the Wolverines in nine tournament appearances under Beilein. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach John Beilein talks with freshman Ignas Brazdeikis (13) and Charles Matthews (1) during a victory over North Carolina at Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor on Nov. 28, 2018. Michigan beat the Tarheels 84-67. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan head coach John Beilein reacts with fans of an NCAA Tournament victory over Florida at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, on March. 23, 2019. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Dan Fife was captain of Michigan’s basketball team his senior year in 1971 while playing for Johnny Orr, then actually talked to athletic director Tom Goss about the head coaching job after Steve Fisher was fired prior to the 1997-98 season.

    Fife’s son, Dugan, played for Fisher during the Fab Five era, actually starting two seasons for the Wolverines. And Fife’s youngest son, Dane, could be considered a long shot candidate to be the next head coach at Michigan following John Beilein’s departure for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

    Dane has been an assistant coach at Michigan State the last eight years.

    “I was stunned,” said Dan Fife of hearing the news Monday that Beilein was leaving Michigan.

    Beilein was Michigan’s winningest coach (278 wins, 12 years), taking the top spot over Orr, who won 209 games in 12 seasons.

    Michigan showed some interest in Dan Fife in 1997 after Fisher was fired, but it never led to anything substantial. Fife was coaching Clarkston at the time and would remain there until retiring in 2018 after consecutive Class A state championships.

    “I couldn’t really (take it),” Fife said about the Michigan job. “That’s when Dane was in high school, and he was supposed to visit Michigan the day Fisher was let go. Dane had visited all the big schools, Indiana, Duke, North Carolina and Michigan State.

    “I wouldn’t have taken it because of Dane. I wouldn’t want to have Dane to have that type of pressure. I wanted him to be able to go wherever he wanted to go, not just follow me. They never offered me the job. They called me and talked to me, had a talk with Goss, but didn’t know if they were serious or not and I didn’t get too excited about it.”

    Dane Fife went on to become Mr. Basketball during his senior year at Clarkston in 1998. He went on to play for Bobby Knight at Indiana, then leading the Hoosiers to the 2002 national championship game under current Detroit Mercy coach Mike Davis, earning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors.

    Dane Fife spent two years as an assistant at Indiana under Davis before becoming head coach at Indiana-Purdue-Fort Wayne for six years (2005-11). He has been Tom Izzo’s assistant for eight years.

    Dan Fife believes Dane, 39, is ready for another head coaching job.

    “I would be happy for any head coaching job Dane would get,” “He’s been fortunate to be a young head coach, then to be able to work with Izzo all these years. I haven’t talked to Dane today, but he’s ready for it. He played for Knight at Indiana, coached under Izzo at Michigan State.

    “Dane knows what he’s doing and he’s paid his dues. I’m sure he has thoughts, but we haven’t shared them. I know he’s enjoyed his time at Michigan State, but his brother played at Michigan and so has his dad. We’d certainly support him if he was offered.”

    Another young coach with Michigan roots, 44-year-old Nate Oats, issued a statement Monday that suggested he would not be interested in succeeding Beilein. Oats coached at Romulus High before going 96-43 with three MAC titles and NCAA Tournament appearances in four seasons at Buffalo, then took the head coaching job at Alabama.

    “I think if Nate Oats was able to do it (get the Alabama job), I think Dane is certainly able to get to the next level, but there will be a lot of big names going into this one,” Dan Fife said. “The Alabama thing went so quick.”

     

