Former Michigan State running back LJ Scott was waived by the Cleveland Browns on Thursday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

LJ Scott's stay with his home-state Cleveland Browns didn't last long.

The former Michigan State running back was waived Thursday by the Browns, just a few days after he signed with them as an undrafted free agent. The Browns signed former running back D'Ernest Johnson, who was last with the Alliance of American Football.

Scott, a Youngstown native, signed with the Browns on Monday after he wasn't drafted following four seasons at Michigan State. He burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2015 with 699 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, including the winning score in the Big Ten title game against Iowa, as the Spartans reached the College Football Playoff.

His senior season was marred by injuries, however, limiting him to 264 yards on 79 carries (3.3 yards per carry) in just five games. Scott considered returning for a fifth season via a redshirt, but opted to head to the NFL Draft instead.

He rushed for 2,855 yards in his four seasons (4.7 yards per carry), with 25 touchdowns.