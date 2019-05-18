Gibraltar Carlson wide receiver Ian Stewart has verbally committed to Michigan State. (Photo: 247Sports)

Michigan State secured its fourth commitment for the 2020 class on Saturday when three-star wide receiver Ian Stewart announced on Twitter that he was planning to join the Spartans.

Entering his senior season at Gibraltar Carlson, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound receiver chose Michigan State over finalists Purdue, Kentucky and West Virginia. He is ranked the No. 17 player in the state of Michigan, according to the composite rankings at 247sports.com.

“First I just wanna thank god & everyone who has helped position me to be able to be where I’m at today,” Stewart posted. “This journey couldn’t have happened without everyone of you an I’m truly grateful. I would like to thank every coach for believing in me to play at the next level, that is truly humbling. With that being said I’ve decided I am committing to Michigan State University. I’M A SPARTAN.”

Stewart joins four-star safety Darius Snow of Carrollton, Texas, as well as three-star guard Dallas Fincher of East Kentwood and three-start tight end Tommy Guajardo of Dearborn.